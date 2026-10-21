Supporting Aspiring Nurses: Shapiro Administration Investments Support Dauphin County Technical School’s Nursing Program to Prepare Students for In-Demand Jobs

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe and Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen met with aspiring nurses at Dauphin County Technical School, where they are learning about vital signs, safe patient mobility techniques, infection control, and other essential medical skills through a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program supported by Governor Josh Shapiro’s efforts to boost workforce development funding by 60 percent since taking office.

Pennsylvania needs more nurses, and closing this workforce gap is a priority of the Shapiro Administration’s work to uplift all Pennsylvanians in their pursuit of success, opportunity, and family-sustaining jobs. Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget increased funding for CTE by another $10 million – ensuring that Pennsylvania students can explore potential career pathways like nursing and prepare for success after high school.

“Career and Technical Education directly invests in the future of individual students and the strength of our Commonwealth’s workforce. Thanks to Governor Shapiro’s expansion of CTE funding, future nurses are learning basic skills before graduating from high school,” Secretary Rowe said. “With state investment, CTE programs ensure that our hospitals, schools, long-term care facilities, and other health care settings are staffed with skilled nurses providing top-notch care – something almost all of us will require at some point in our lives.”

Last week, Governor Shapiro also launched the state-level Nurse Shortage Assistance Program (NSAP) to help boost retention, limit turnover, and maintain a skilled health care workforce. Secured by the Governor in the 2026-27 budget, $5 million in loan repayment assistance funding will be distributed to NSAP recipients through the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) and servicer, Scholars Network. In the program’s first year, up to 200 nursing students could each receive up to $10,000 per year, building a pipeline of trained nursing professionals who deliver high-quality care all across the Commonwealth.

“As a pediatrician, I know that nurses are vital members of every health care team. Continuing to invest in CTE programs that help prepare high school students for careers in nursing builds a strong foundation and pipeline to help fill the nursing shortage,” said Dr. Bogen. “The new Nurse Shortage Assistance Program can make getting that nursing degree more affordable and guarantee a well-qualified health care workforce in every corner of the state.”

Nearly 100 students in grades 9-12 are enrolled this year in Dauphin County Technical School’s Nursing Foundations program, which began in 2012 to prepare students for opportunities across health care through hands-on learning and career exploration in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other healthcare settings. Students develop skills for entry-level employment and build a foundation for continued education in nursing, respiratory therapy, rehabilitation therapies, diagnostic technologies, and other health professions.

All senior students in the Nursing Foundations program earn college credits through the Pennsylvania College of Technology by completing a 16-week program, which includes project-based learning. Between 80 and 90 percent of the program’s students go on to pursue careers in health care. Nursing Foundations students also volunteer in their community, creating care packages for pediatric cancer patients and planning activities for older residents.

“Our Nursing Foundations program is a great example of how career and technical education connects classroom learning with real-world opportunities. Students are gaining valuable experience, earning college credits, and preparing for careers our communities need. With the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, Governor Shapiro's continued investment in expanding CTE opportunities is more important than ever. We're proud to be part of that effort,” said Jason Civitello, Administrative Director of Dauphin County Technical School.

View photos from the event here.

There are more than 80 Career and Technology Centers (CTCs) across Pennsylvania – and even more CTE programs offered in more than 150 high school buildings in many of Pennsylvania’s 500 public school districts, providing PDE-approved programs to thousands of students each school year. These programs – more than 1,800 offered to high school students across Pennsylvania – are built on foundations of academic rigor and high expectations for student learning and success and give students the opportunity to earn college credit and participate in Advanced Placement or Honors courses while working toward CTE credentials.

The 2026-27 budget builds on Governor Shapiro’s work to expand our workforce, increasing funding for CTE by another $10 million, bringing the total spent on workforce development initiatives to $193 million – a 60 percent increase compared to before Governor Shapiro took office. These investments will enable schools to prepare learners for high-tech, high-demand careers, and fill critical workforce gaps.

In the Secondary Career and Technical Education Subsidy alone, funding has increased by $25 million since 2023-24. The result has been nearly 4,000 more students enrolling in CTE courses, and expansion of Pennsylvania’s apprenticeship opportunities through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), which has approved more than 284 new registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs – many of which are offered through CTE courses in Pennsylvania schools.

Recent updates to the School Code signed into law by Governor Shapiro provide new flexibility for CTE students by allowing them to complete their end-of-program assessments before their 12th-grade year. Previously, students were required to take these competency exams in 12th grade; now they may complete them earlier.

This change empowers students to earn a credential in more than one CTE program before graduation and enables school districts and CTCs to organize schedules and facilities in ways that accommodate more students.