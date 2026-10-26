Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $243,000 to Expand Library Services Across the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that nearly a quarter million dollars in grant funding was awarded to 26 libraries to expand library services across Pennsylvania. Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Action Grants empower libraries to design and deliver locally responsive services that strengthen their role as community catalysts. Funding supports libraries as they respond to community priorities, build strong local partnerships, expand access to services for residents who need them most, and strengthen their capacity for strategic planning and responsible governance.

“Libraries are the cornerstones of their communities, providing critical resources to patrons,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “This funding will help libraries serve the diverse and unique needs of their local residents by creating innovative educational programming and services.”

The list of awardees can be found on PDE’s website.

Action Grants provide funding of up to $10,000 per project for high-impact initiatives that strengthen library services and create lasting community benefit. These grants support libraries in addressing pressing local needs, deepening partnerships, and building organizational capacity.

Eligible projects may focus on areas such as adult or youth services, community engagement, staff training, technology and digital access, or innovative programming. This grant is to encourage libraries to create projects that meet the needs of their community and service area.

Examples of approved projects include:

Columbia County Traveling Library, Columbia County, $10,000 - This project creates Community Access Points in everyday gathering places to bring digital access, books, and resources directly to residents experiencing economic hardship across Columbia County.

Community Library of the Shenango Valley, Mercer County, $8,788 - The Riverwalk Park StoryWalk installs a children’s book along a walking path to boost early literacy, family engagement, and accessible learning in Sharon’s public park.

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, Westmoreland County, $9,510 - Building the Workforce for Tomorrow will expand free digital literacy and workforce readiness instruction for adults throughout the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library service area.

Haverford Township Free Library, Delaware County, $10,000 - Haverford Township Free Library will develop a Preserving Your Memories Lab to support digital preservation of personal and organizational memorabilia, genealogical research and community archiving by providing access to free tools, equipment and trained staff to support them.

James V. Brown Library, Lycoming County, $9,390 - All Are Welcome: District Sensory Welcoming Kits will provide Sensory Welcoming Kits to all district libraries to support neurodiverse youth with tools that promote regulation, comfort, and inclusive participation during library visits.

Funds are provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by PDE’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries.

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to ensuring that learners in every community have access to high-quality education and library services. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has invested more than $325 million in library services for people of all ages across the Commonwealth.