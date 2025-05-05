Certification Exam Results

These spreadsheets show ETS and Pearson test results from certification exams for the academic years 2015-16 through 2023-24. The files show test results by college/university and subject, disaggregated by race, gender, the number of individuals who pass the tests on the first attempt, and the number who pass based on best score.

Note - The data only represents results from the certification tests. Students who do not meet the passing score may still earn certification via PDE's GPA sliding scale, but those numbers are not accounted for in the data sets. Individuals are encouraged to contact colleges and universities directly for more information about the number of their students who earn certification through the GPA sliding scale.