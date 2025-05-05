Report on Educator Preparation and Certification
Act 82 of 2018: Report on Educator Preparation and Certification
Detailed Emergency Permits
These spreadsheets show the number of emergency permits issued by school district, intermediate unit, and charter school by subject area and type of permit (e.g., long-term substitute with educational obligation, day-to-day substitute, classroom monitor). The data begins with the 2015-16 school year.
- 2025-26 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2024-25 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2023-24 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2022-23 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2021-22 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2020-21 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2019-20 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2018-19 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2017-18 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2016-17 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
- 2015-16 school year Emergency Permits (Excel)
Certification Exam Results
These spreadsheets show ETS and Pearson test results from certification exams for the academic years 2015-16 through 2023-24. The files show test results by college/university and subject, disaggregated by race, gender, the number of individuals who pass the tests on the first attempt, and the number who pass based on best score.
Note - The data only represents results from the certification tests. Students who do not meet the passing score may still earn certification via PDE's GPA sliding scale, but those numbers are not accounted for in the data sets. Individuals are encouraged to contact colleges and universities directly for more information about the number of their students who earn certification through the GPA sliding scale.
- 2023-24 school year ETS Results (Excel)
- 2022-23 school year ETS Results (Excel)
- 2021-22 school year ETS Results (Excel)
- 2020-21 school year ETS Results (Excel)
- 2019-20 school year ETS Results (Excel)
- 2018-19 school year ETS Results (Excel)
- 2017-18 school year ETS Results (Excel)
- 2016-17 school year ETS Results (Excel)
- 2015-16 school year ETS Results (Excel)
Teacher Preparation Programs
These reports submitted by colleges and universities to the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) show demographic information, including gender and race, of individuals enrolled in teacher preparation programs and those who completed a program.
In the spreadsheet, select the tab “Program." Columns V and W show the number of students enrolled and the number of students who completed an education preparation program. Columns X-AU show demographic data.
- 2025 USDE Title II Report PA AY 2023-24 (Excel)
- 2024 USDE Title II Report PA AY 2022-23 (Excel)
- 2023 USDE Title II Report PA AY 2021-22 (Excel)
- 2022 USDE Title II Report PA AY 2020-21 (Excel)
Teacher Quality - Information and documents on how to complete and submit a Higher Education Opportunity Act: Title II Institutional Report Card.