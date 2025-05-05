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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Data and Reporting

    ​​​​Educator Preparation and ​Certifica​​tion​

    Report on Educator Preparation and​ Certif​​​​​ication​

    Act 82 of 2018: Report on Educator Preparation and Certification

    Detailed Emergency Permits​​

    These ​spreadsheets show the number of emergency permits issued by school district, intermediate unit, and charter school by subject area and type of permit (e.g., long-term substitute with educational obligation, day-to-day substitute, classroom monitor). The data begins with the 2015-16 school year.​

    Certification Exam Results 

    These spreadsheets show ETS and Pearson test results from certification exams for the academic years 2015-16 through 2023-24. The files show test results by college/university and subject, disaggregated by race, gender, the number of individuals who pass the tests on the first attempt, and the number who pass based on best score.

    Note - The data only represents results from the certification tests. Students who do not meet the passing score may still earn certification via PDE's GPA sliding scale, but those numbers are not accounted for in the data sets. Individuals are encouraged to contact colleges and universities directly for more information about the number of their students who earn certification through the GPA sliding scale.

    Teacher Preparation Prog​​rams

    These r​eports submitted by colleges and universities to the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) show demographic information, including gender and race, of individuals enrolled in teacher preparation programs and those who completed a program.

    In the spreadsheet, select the tab “Program." Columns V and W show the number of students enrolled and the number of students who completed an education preparation program. Columns X-AU show demographic data.

    Teache​​r Qu​​ality​ - Information and documents on how to complete and submit a Higher Education Opportunity Act: Title II Institutional Report Card.