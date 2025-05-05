Housing & Transport

Get Help on Your Campus
Many colleges and universities have emergency assistance funds that help secure housing and transportation. Reach out to student services on your campus to see what support they can provide including state programs to help with housing solutions.
Housing Resources
Finding Your Way in PA is a statewide app for children and youth experiencing homelessness. Students can use the app to be connected to local supports and resources in their communities throughout the Commonwealth.
PA Navigate connects Pennsylvanians with social care services in their local community including housing and transportation based on your zip code.
United Way Pennsylvania provides local housing resources for housing assistance, rent assistance, and subsidized housing.
The Department of Human Services provides additional resources to help those experiencing housing insecurity in Pennsylvania.
Transportation Resources
Regional Fare Discounts
Beaver County Transit Authority
This state-level programs allows people to apply for assistance through multiple transportation providers.