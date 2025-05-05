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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​PA EmpowerU

    Housing & Transport

    Housing and transportation insecurity can quickly derail your education without a safe place to stay and a consistent means to get to class.

    Housing & Transport Resources for Institutional Leaders

    Get Help on Your Campus

    Many colleges and universities have emergency assistance funds that help secure housing and transportation. Reach out to student services on your campus to see what support they can provide including state programs to help with housing solutions.

    Housing Resources

    Finding Your Way in PA is a statewide app for children and youth experiencing homelessness. Students can use the app to be connected to local supports and resources in their communities throughout the Commonwealth.

    PA Navigate

    PA Navigate connects Pennsylvanians with social care services in their local community including housing and transportation based on your zip code.

    PA 211

    United Way Pennsylvania provides local housing resources for housing assistance, rent assistance, and subsidized housing.

    General Housing Resources

    The Department of Human Services provides additional resources to help those experiencing housing insecurity in Pennsylvania.

    Transportation Resources

    Regional Fare Discounts

    Pittsburgh Regional Transit

    SEPTA University Pass Program

    Beaver County Transit Authority

    Find My Ride (FMR)

    This state-level programs allows people to apply for assistance through multiple transportation providers.

     

     