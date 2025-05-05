Housing & Transport

Get Help on Your Campus

Many colleges and universities have emergency assistance funds that help secure housing and transportation. Reach out to student services on your campus to see what support they can provide including state programs to help with housing solutions.

Housing Resources

Finding Your Way in PA is a statewide app for children and youth experiencing homelessness. Students can use the app to be connected to local supports and resources in their communities throughout the Commonwealth.

PA Navigate

PA Navigate connects Pennsylvanians with social care services in their local community including housing and transportation based on your zip code.

PA 211

United Way Pennsylvania provides local housing resources for housing assistance, rent assistance, and subsidized housing.

General Housing Resources

The Department of Human Services provides additional resources to help those experiencing housing insecurity in Pennsylvania.

Transportation Resources

Regional Fare Discounts

Pittsburgh Regional Transit

SEPTA University Pass Program

Beaver County Transit Authority

Find My Ride (FMR)

This state-level programs allows people to apply for assistance through multiple transportation providers.