PA FAFSA Requirement

The FAFSA is a no-cost form that U.S. students must complete to be eligible for all federal financial aid that students can use to help pay for college and career schools after high school.
The FAFSA is used by:
- The U.S. Department of Education to determine a student’s eligibility for certain federal grants, loans, work study programs and scholarships;
- The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) to award the PA State Grant and other types of aid specifically for Pennsylvania students; and
- Colleges and career schools to determine a student’s eligibility for institutional aid and to develop financial aid packages for students interested in attending their schools.
By filing the FAFSA, students and families can access federal, state and institutional financial aid for a variety of postsecondary programs and make informed decisions about life after high school.
Please be aware that no student shall be prevented from graduating high school or penalized for not completing the FAFSA.
Filing a FAFSA does not obligate a student to accept financial aid or enroll in any postsecondary education or training program. Choosing not to file the FAFSA while in high school also does not prevent a student from completing the FAFSA in the future. Applying for financial aid is an annual process.
More information about Pennsylvania’s FAFSA completion requirement for high school seniors can be found in the FAQs.
Dear Chief School Administrators,
Completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) among Pennsylvania high school students reached a near–record high during the current 2025–2026 academic year. Last year, 57.5% of PA high school seniors completed the FAFSA, allowing them to access financial aid that can make a critical difference in their postsecondary decisions. This achievement reflects the dedication of school counselors and Local Educational Agencies (LEAs), nonpublic schools, and private academic schools across the Commonwealth who prioritize financial literacy and ensure students understand the financial aid opportunities available to them as they pursue postsecondary education.
To build on this momentum, Act 47 of 2025 established a state-wide FAFSA completion requirement. Beginning with the 2026–2027 school year, all Pennsylvania high school seniors will be required to file the FAFSA unless a parent or guardian (or the student if 18 years old or older) submits a completed opt-out form. No student may be withheld from graduation or otherwise reprimanded for failing to complete the FAFSA; rather, the intent is to ensure that every student and family is aware of available financial aid and has the opportunity to make informed postsecondary and workforce decisions.
If the FAFSA or opt-out form is not filed, LEAs, nonpublic schools, and private academic schools must make a reasonable effort to contact the student and parent or guardian to provide them with information explaining the purpose of the FAFSA and the benefits available from completing the form before the student may be exempted from the filing requirement. Students, parents, and guardians who choose not to submit the FAFSA or an opt-out form are not required to explain their reason for not doing so.
FAFSA completion is one of the strongest predictors of postsecondary enrollment. State-wide FAFSA completion advances equity, increases access to federal, state and other sources of financial aid, and supports Pennsylvania’s broader postsecondary attainment and workforce goals.
To support consistent statewide implementation, here is a suggested timeline for LEAs, nonpublic schools, and private academic schools to plan for:
Spring/Summer 2026
- Designate a district FAFSA lead to serve as primary point of contact for regional and statewide initiatives.
- Review guidance and develop local implementation plans, including staffing, student supports, and family communication strategies.
- Provide FAFSA information to students and families no later than the start of senior year to promote awareness.
- If needed as a resource, enter into or update your existing PHEAA Remote Access Agreements with PHEAA to ensure LEAs, nonpublic schools, and private academic schools receive updated lists of which students have completed the FAFSA. o LEAs, nonpublic schools, and private academic schools that have not previously completed a PHEAA Remote Access Agreement can download it here.
- If you already have an agreement but need to update who at your school can access these reports, please contact your PHEAA Higher Education Access Partner.
- If you’re unsure whether an agreement is in place, please contact your PHEAA Higher Education Access Partner.
- If you currently access these reports successfully, no action is required.
Fall 2026
- Collaborate with the Pennsylvania School Counselors Association (PSCA), the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), higher education partners, and community organizations to host, attend, and support FAFSA completion training and events.
- Begin FAFSA completion activities aligned with the federal FAFSA release date of October 1.
- Distribute opt-out forms.
January 2027
- Monitor student-level FAFSA completion status and opt-out submissions.
- Provide targeted outreach and support to students who have not submitted or completed the FAFSA.
- Maintain documentation for compliance.
By graduation – Class of 2027
- Verify that each graduating senior has either: o Completed the FAFSA, or
- Submitted a signed opt-out form.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will issue additional guidance including:
- Model family communication language (PDF)
- Opt-out form templates
- Technical assistance and professional development opportunities
- Communications on upcoming PHEAA training workshops
- FAQs
We recognize that successful implementation will require thoughtful planning and collaboration. PDE is committed to supporting LEAs, nonpublic schools, and private academic schools to ensure this policy is implemented with clarity and a focus on student success. You are not alone in this endeavor, and subsequent details and updates will be forthcoming.
Thank you for your leadership and continued commitment to expanding postsecondary access and opportunity for Pennsylvania students.
Please submit any questions to RA-EDPAFAFSAGO@pa.gov.
Resources:
The implementation of Act 47 of 2025 marks a shift in Pennsylvania’s financial aid process, requiring a coordinated approach to support our students’ postsecondary goals.
Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, all Pennsylvania high school seniors will be required to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) unless a parent or guardian submits an opt-out form. A student who is 18 years old or emancipated also may opt-out. Though schools must make a reasonable effort to educate and inform students and parents about the FAFSA, no student shall be prevented from graduating or penalized in any way for failing to complete the form. (24 P.S. § 16-1617)
School counselors are not alone in facilitating this new requirement for high school seniors. The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), along with PA FAFSA Go! Partners, will be providing training, resources, and technical assistance to ensure a smooth transition.
Which schools must meet this requirement?
The mandate applies to:
- School districts, charter schools, cyber charter schools, and career and technical centers (CTCs)
- Nonpublic non-licensed and licensed private academic schools
What does this law require?
Under section 1617 of the School Code, schools are required to make a reasonable effort to contact the student and the student’s family and provide information on the benefits of the FAFSA before the student graduates. A parent, legal guardian, or a student (if they are 18 or older or emancipated) can submit an opt-out form to decline completing a FAFSA without providing a reason.
PDE will notify schools when the opt-out form is on the PDE website. Schools must provide a copy of the opt-out form to parents, legal guardians, and high school seniors.
What happens when a student does not complete the FAFSA or opt-out?
One of the most critical aspects of the legislation is the protection of the students’ academic standing. The law explicitly states that no student can be withheld from graduation if they fail to complete the FAFSA or the opt-out form, nor can the school punish a student for failing to complete the FAFSA or submit an opt-out form.
- If a FAFSA is not filed or an opt-out form is not submitted on behalf of a student, the school shall exempt the student from the requirements. However, prior to making an exemption, school staff must make a reasonable effort:
- To contact the student’s parent or legal guardian;
- To provide the parent, legal guardian or student (if over 18 or emancipated) with information explaining the purposes of the FAFSA; and
- To explain the benefits of completing the FAFSA.
Schools cannot require a parent, legal guardian or student to provide personal financial information or indicate a reason for not completing the FAFSA or opt-out form.
What can secondary schools do now to prepare for next year?
- Designate a FAFSA Lead to coordinate efforts for your school and with state FAFSA Go! partners like PHEAA. Connect here: PA FAFSA Go!
- Attend and access PHEAA trainings and resources, starting here: PA FAFSA GO!
- Monitor FAFSA completion, starting with Federal Student Aid Reports: FAFSA Completion Data OR tracking from National College Attainment Network: FAFSA Tracker
- Enter into a remote access agreement with PHEAA to access student-level FAFSA completion data. By doing so, LEAs are able to see which students have started and submitted FAFSA, as well as students’ status with the PA State Grant system which requires FAFSA completion to determine eligibility. No financial information is disclosed during this process. For more information, or to access the PHEAA remote access agreement page, please visit: https://www.pheaa.org/raa.
- Develop communication materials to share with families, including links to PHEAA FAFSA page and other financial aid resources. Plan events with FAFSA Go! partners in your area to demystify the financial aid process and expand awareness of postsecondary opportunities that accept federal and state financial aid. PDE will be sharing model family communication language.
- Consider opportunities you have established to support financial aid awareness and FAFSA completion. Weave FAFSA completion opportunities into current programming.
- Build FAFSA completion into the school calendar. The form opens October 1 for the following academic year. May 1 is the deadline to complete FAFSA in order to be eligible for PA state financial aid the following year at 4-year institutions and August 1 for 2-year trade, business, technical and community colleges in PA.
How will PHEAA support financial aid initiatives?
School counselors are not expected to be financial aid experts; rather, they can rely on the expertise and partnership provided by PHEAA.
To support schools with the universal FAFSA requirement in PA, PHEAA can provide schools with school-specific FAFSA completion reports. If you already have an agreement but need to update your school contact, or you aren’t sure if you have an agreement in place, please contact your PHEAA Higher Education Access Partner.
In addition, PHEAA is poised to facilitate your financial aid workshops, FAFSA completion events, and student workshops, such as Junior Jump Start and How to Read an Award Letter. PHEAA also provides print materials and resources at no cost to disseminate to your students and families, including in Spanish. Ordering is easy and free!
What can postsecondary institutions of higher education do to support FAFSA efforts?
- Integrate FAFSA discussions into standard admissions presentations with high school students, particularly if your institution uses FAFSA to determine institutional giving.
- Support your local schools with financial aid and FAFSA completion events.
- Reinforce completion deadlines with applicants.
- Consider providing additional FAFSA completion support opportunities for your admitted students.
Summary
As we prepare for these new FAFSA requirements, please know support is available. Our focus for the upcoming year remains steadfast in ensuring every student has the resources to reach their full postsecondary, academic, and career potential.