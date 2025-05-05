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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​PA EmpowerU

    Digital Access

    Today’s educational environment requires access to the technological tools required for communication, research, and completion of materials. Access to internet at required speed is needed to complete online learning and even face-to-face higher education requires digital access in today’s classrooms. Along with the technology requirements, digital literacy is imperative in today’s world to understand how to interact safely and confidently.

    Digital Access Resources for Institutional Leaders

    Get Help on Your Campus

    Check with campus IT or student services for equipment and internet loan programs if you're enrolled in college.

    Discounted and Free Internet for Students 

    WhistleOut

    This guide provides a listing of discounted or free internet plans for students. PDE does not endorse any of these plans or companies. Please use discretion in signing up for any contracted subscriptions.

    Broadband Assistance Programs in PA for Low-Income Households

    The Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission provides a list of broadband access programs available in the Commonwealth for eligible households.

     PA 211

    Find local programs for low-cost or loaner internet and devices.

    Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority

    Additional resources and information on broadband services and programs.

    Digital Literacy

    Microsoft Digital Literacy

    Microsoft provides basic skills training on use of computers and working and collaborating online.

    Digital Learn

    This site is used by the Public Library Associate to learn basic computer use skills and understand online safety.

    Alison

    This site provides more advanced courses in social media, digital business skills, and communication. The is also an app version for mobile courses.

    The State Library of Pennsylvania

    The Office of Commonwealth Libraries supports, develops, and provides library services for learning and advancement.