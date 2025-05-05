Digital Access

Get Help on Your Campus

Check with campus IT or student services for equipment and internet loan programs if you're enrolled in college.

Discounted and Free Internet for Students

WhistleOut

This guide provides a listing of discounted or free internet plans for students. PDE does not endorse any of these plans or companies. Please use discretion in signing up for any contracted subscriptions.

Broadband Assistance Programs in PA for Low-Income Households

The Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission provides a list of broadband access programs available in the Commonwealth for eligible households.

PA 211

Find local programs for low-cost or loaner internet and devices.

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority

Additional resources and information on broadband services and programs.

Digital Literacy

Microsoft Digital Literacy

Microsoft provides basic skills training on use of computers and working and collaborating online.

Digital Learn

This site is used by the Public Library Associate to learn basic computer use skills and understand online safety.

Alison

This site provides more advanced courses in social media, digital business skills, and communication. The is also an app version for mobile courses.

The State Library of Pennsylvania

The Office of Commonwealth Libraries supports, develops, and provides library services for learning and advancement.