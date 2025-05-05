Annual Verification of a Cyber Charter Student’s School District of Residence

Section 1748-A of the School Code establishes annual residency verification requirements for students enrolled in Pennsylvania cyber charter schools. Each year cyber charter schools must:

Between July 1 and September 15, notify the parent or guardian of each currently enrolled student that continued proof of residency must be provided to the cyber charter school and provide the parent or guardian with the PDE-developed Cyber Charter School Residency Verification Form (PDF) and instructions for submission;

Collect the completed form and proof of residency from the parent or guardian by September 30; and

Submit the completed form and proof of residency to each student's respective school district of residence by October 15.

In addition to completing the Cyber Charter School Residency Verification Form (PDF), a parent or guardian must provide a document containing their name and address, on any of the following:

A current deed;

A mortgage statement no more than three months old;

An active residential lease agreement;

A utility bill no more than three months old;

An internet bill no more than three months old;

A credit card bill no more than three months old;

A bank statement no more than three months old;

A tax bill no more than three months old;

An insurance document no more than three months old; or

A piece of mail sent in the past three months by the federal or state government such as benefits information, voter registration, or tax documents.

Students identified as homeless under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act are not required to provide a home address or annual proof of residency.

Submission of a Charter School Enrollment Form (PDF) and proof of residency at the time of initial enrollment satisfies the annual residency notification requirement for that school year. (24 P.S. § 17-1748-A(a))

Cyber charter schools may only use the notification forms developed by PDE. All forms are fillable PDFs and may be signed electronically.

If a school district does not agree that a student is a resident of the school district or determines at any time that a student is not a resident of the district, the district may utilize the steps outlined below (see When a Residency Dispute Arises below).