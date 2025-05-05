School Construction and Facilities

When a school district undertakes a major school construction project and seeks reimbursement from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a process known as PlanCon is initiated.

PlanCon is an acronym for Planning and Construction Workbook, and is a set of forms and procedures used to apply for reimbursement. The forms are designed to: (1) document a local school district's planning process; (2) provide justification for a project to the public; (3) ascertain compliance with state laws, regulations, and standards; and (4) establish the level of state participation in the cost of the project.



Applications for PlanCon 2.0 (under Act 70 of 2019) & the Maintenance Program (under Act 70 of 2019) for the 2025/2026 school year are not being accepted. This does not affect the PDE-2071 Reimbursement Applications for existing projects. ​