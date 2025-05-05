Background Information on Leases and SBITAs



The Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) released GASB Statement #87 – Leases (S87) in June 2017 and GASB Statement #96 – Subscription-Based Information Technology Arrangements (S96) in May 2020. For AFR reporting purposes, S87 was required to be reported beginning with the 2021-2022 AFR while S96 was reported beginning with the 2022-2023 AFR. Historically, leases were categorized as either capital or operating leases while Subscription-Based IT Arrangements (SBITAs) were expensed as incurred.

S87 established a single lease accounting model based on the principle that leases are financing of the right to use an underlying asset. S87 defines a lease contract as a contract that "conveys control" of the right to use another entity's nonfinancial asset (the underlying asset) as specified in the contract for a period of time in an exchange or exchange‐like transaction. A lessee is required to recognize a lease liability and an intangible right-to-use lease asset, and a lessor is required to recognize a lease receivable and a deferred inflow of resources. Old capital leases that transferred ownership will be reported as capital financing activities instead of being called leases.

S96 is similar to S87 in that the standard established an accounting model for SBITAs based on the principal that they are financings of the right to use another entity's asset. In applying S96, contracts that convey control over another entity's IT software used either alone or in combination with underlying IT assets for a period of time in an exchange or exchange-like transaction are considered SBITAs. Governments are required to recognize a SBITA liability and an intangible right-to-use SBITA asset. Unlike S87, software and underlying IT assets that the government may provide to another entity under a right to use agreement are excluded from S96.

LEAs should consult with their auditors for assistance in determining which leases or contracts fall within the scope of GASB 87 and GASB 96.

Impact on School Accounting

How to apply S87 and S96 to AFR reporting in the Financial Statements and the Statement of Indebtedness (SOIN) Schedule can be found below.

Sample Accounting Entries and Explanations