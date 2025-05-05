Ready to Learn Foundation and Adequacy Supplements

FIRST STEP - Download and open the Ready to Learn Spreadsheet (Excel). Write down the totals for the Foundation and Adequacy allocations for your District or Charter School. You must use the allocations from this spreadsheet. These are the totals that you need to balance each budget column.

The Foundation and Adequacy allocations may be used in the same category. Select the categories you plan to use. After you enter the amounts in the columns, you need to hit "Save" at the bottom for the totals to appear.

The totals for EACH column must match the allocation exactly from each funding source including decimals. The Bottom Right total will match the allocation at the top of the page.

All categories for Ready to Learn are listed. For each category you use, fill out the required columns.

1st Column – List of allowable uses.

2nd Column – Foundation Drop down box and select "Establish", "Maintain", or "Expand".

3rd Column- Foundation Budget amount used for each strategy selected from the Foundation funding source.

4th Column – Adequacy Drop down box and select "Establish", "Maintain", or "Expand".

5th Column - Adequacy Budget amount used for each strategy selected from the Adequacy funding source.

6th Column - "Totals" - Totals of Columns 3 and 4. Bottom Right Total will match you Total Combined Allocation.

7th Column - " Description" - Brief explanation on use of funding -- Example: materials and supplies or salaries and benefits.

For Districts receiving the Tax Equity supplement through the Ready to Learn allocation: The Tax Equity Supplement will be in a separate e-grant.

More complete descriptions of these strategies and an FAQ with examples can be found at: Ready to Learn Block Grant

Partial screenshot of Foundation and Adequacy Ready to Learn eGrant.