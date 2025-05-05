Act No. 55 of 2024 - The Official Website of the Pennsylvania General Assembly

To establish, maintain or expand any of the following programs or activities:

I. Programs or activities that focus on high-quality academics, including any of the following:

(A) A quality pre-kindergarten program aligned with the current academic standards contained in 22 Pa. Code Ch. 4 (relating to academic standards and assessment).

(B) A quality full-day kindergarten program aligned with the current academic standards contained in 22 Pa. Code Ch. 4.

(C) A class size reduction program. The class size reduction program shall appoint and assign a minimum of one teacher for every seventeen (17) students or two teachers for every thirty-five (35) students enrolled in a kindergarten, first, second or third grade classroom. All teachers appointed and assigned to teach kindergarten, first, second or third grade shall be certified in accordance with 22 Pa. Code Ch. 49 (relating to certification of professional personnel) or its successors. The department shall establish guidelines to assure that no school district satisfies the requirements of this clause by making a reduction in, and subsequent increase to, current teacher complement. For purposes of this clause, the phrase "one teacher for every seventeen (17) students or two teachers for every thirty-five (35) students enrolled in a kindergarten, first, second or third grade classroom" shall refer to the number of teachers conducting a class at any one time in a classroom containing the applicable number of students.

(D) Programs that improve the academic performance of students.

(E) Programs to assist in the building of strong science, technology, engineering and math and applied-knowledge skills.

(F) Programs for high-quality continuing professional education that may include any of the following: training in mathematics, science and structured literacy curriculum and instructional strategies and resources; training in school-wide improvement planning; analysis of student achievement data, including student work and the implications for classroom practice; observing and studying exemplary school and classroom practices; implementing school-wide programs and classroom management strategies designed to improve student conduct; using technology to boost student achievement; conducting transition planning and curriculum alignment across schools and grade levels; or implementing secondary strategies to increase student engagement and personalize learning.

(G) Evidence-based reading instruction consistent with structured literacy, including associated professional development, universal reading screeners and curriculum development and implementation.

(H) Math and literacy programs, including coaches, specialists or other education support professionals, within schools to improve math and reading instruction.

(I) Financial incentives to encourage professional staff members to work in schools that attract few teachers or have a high rate of open teaching positions, to aid in the recruitment of certificated teachers to work in those schools in a school district or to increase participation in education-related jobs, including outreach efforts to communities that have low participation in the educator workforce.

(J) Materials or extended service hours for school libraries or hiring certified school librarians.

(K) Work-based or experiential learning and career readiness programs, including pre-apprenticeships, internships, postsecondary credits, industry-recognized credentials, other pathways to graduation and college and career pathways.

(L) Programs for instruction on world languages, either in immersion classrooms or as separate periods of instruction.

(M) Programs to strengthen high school curricula by creating rigorous college and career preparatory programs; increasing academic achievement; offering additional advanced placement courses, including advanced placement and International Baccalaureate dual credit courses; providing school-based counseling; and providing professional development.

(N) Career and technical education programs aligned to industry credentials and occupations that earn a family-sustaining wage, including programs that lead to careers in education.

2. Programs or activities that foster supportive learning environments, including any of the following:

(A) Student services infrastructure as identified in 22 Pa. Code Ch. 12 (relating to students and student services), including adequate staffing and programs facilitated by certified student services professionals.

(B) Programs or activities that promote the availability, coordination, integration and utilization of physical and mental health services, associated resources and ancillary resources to meet the needs of children and families in addressing issues that may serve to limit student academic achievement, including school attendance and engagement.

(C) Programs or activities that serve students experiencing educational instability in accordance with section 1331.1.

(D) Programs or activities that provide targeted support for English learners, including language instruction programs, curriculum resources, translation and interpretation services and any other activities to support English learners.

(E) Programs or activities that increase inclusion for students with disabilities to be educated alongside their nondisabled peers in accordance with 20 U.S.C. Ch. 33 (relating to education of individuals with disabilities), 29 U.S.C. § 794 (relating to nondiscrimination under Federal grants and programs) and 22 Pa. Code Chs. 14 (relating to special education services and programs) and 15 (relating to protected handicapped students).

(F) Tutoring programs for students identified with low academic performance in math or reading at the end of each marking period. The tutoring program shall include small group sizes and tutoring services shall be provided by a certified teacher or a paraprofessional.

(G) Remediation and after-school programs, including project-based after-school programs offering homework assistance and academic supports from certified teachers in reading, math, science and other subject areas to students in kindergarten through grade twelve, and transition and skill development assistance for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.

3. Programs or activities that establish and promote data-informed decision making and evidence-based practices to improve educational outcomes for students.

4. Programs or activities that design a system of multitiered supports, including any of the following:

(A) Developing a multitiered system of supports to identify and assist students with academic or behavioral needs.

(B) Notwithstanding the provisions of Article XV-C, providing tutoring assistance during the normal school day and hours of the school district, if the tutoring is in addition to and does not interfere with a student's regularly scheduled classroom instruction times and does not supplant services required in a student's individualized education program.

(C) After-school and remediation programs.

(D) Summer learning programs.

(E) Credit recovery programs.

5. Charter School Tuition Increase