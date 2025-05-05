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    Pennsylvania Act 135 of 2024 (Act 135) specifies that the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will develop and maintain a list of reading curriculum materials that meet the following requirements:

    • Aligns with the Pennsylvania Standards and the Science of Reading
    • Includes a logical scope and sequence for explicit, systematic, and cumulative instruction
    • Incorporates phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding, encoding, fluency,vocabulary, comprehension, and building content knowledge

    What is evidence-based reading instruction? 

    Evidence-based reading instruction (EBRI) is a program of structured literacy aligned with the Science of Reading, including explicit and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding, encoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and building content knowledge. EBRI MAY NOT include three-cueing, which is a model of teaching students to read based on meaning, structure, syntax, and visual cues (MSV).

    Intended Use

    This guidance document is designed to support local educational agencies (LEAs) in interpreting the information on the PDE Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction list and the PDE Reading Curriculum Materials Comprehensive Resource and to assist LEAs in making informed decisions about the selection and use of reading curriculum materials.

    The PDE Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction is intended as an at-a-glance list of the most recent editions of both curriculum material and review tools positively reviewed by clearinghouses identified by PDE and the Reading Leadership Council (Council). This list indicates whether a curriculum material met expectations for two or more clearinghouses, or only one clearinghouse. A table focused on core reading instruction curriculum materials to support Spanish-speaking learners is also provided.

    The PDE Reading Curriculum Materials Comprehensive Resource provides a more in-depth view of clearinghouse curriculum material ratings in a format that can be easily sorted. This document includes all core curriculum materials reviewed by the identified clearinghouses, including those on the PDE Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction list, as well as prior editions of curriculum, those that were reviewed using prior versions of clearinghouse review tools, and materials that were not positively reviewed by clearinghouses. The list is presented alphabetically to keep different editions of a given curriculum material close together but can be sorted as needed.

    In this context, a clearinghouse refers to a repository of programs or materials that have been evaluated using a transparent, research-based process. Such repositories may be housed within federally funded centers, private organizations, nonprofits, or state education agencies.

    Considerations for Choosing Core Reading Curriculum Materials

    When selecting reading curriculum materials, LEAs are encouraged to consider a range of factors, including cost, training, and sustainability; technology needs and capabilities; evidence base and program components; usability and inclusivity; and professional development.

    Table 1. Cost, Training, and Sustainability

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Pricing and pricing model

    • How much does the program cost?
    • Is it per student, subscription, or site license?

    Total costs

    • What are the rollout costs?
    • Are the implementation and long-term costs sustainable?

    Hidden costs

    • Are there extra costs for professional development, reporting, technology, or infrastructure?

    Training

    • How much initial training is needed?
    • How much ongoing training is needed?

    Table 2. Technology Needs and Capabilities

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Technology requirements

    • What devices or other technology infrastructure are needed?

    Technology options

    • Does the program have online and offline options?

    Technical support

    • Are there extra costs for professional development, reporting, or technology?

    Table 3. Evidence Base and Program Components

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Evidence base

    • How strong is the evidence base for the program?
    • When was research for the program conducted (e.g., was it collected in the last decade)?

    Program components

    • Does the program include supplemental materials?
    • Are there fidelity checklists to support monitoring the implementation of the program?

    Table 4. Usability and Inclusivity

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Usability

    • Does the program support clear and reasonable data-driven approaches to assessment and instruction?
    • Are the materials prepared and ready for the staff to implement (i.e., anchor charts and print materials)?

    Inclusivity

    • Is the program inclusive of the needs of all learners, including multilingual learners and other culturally and linguistically diverse children?
    • Does the program support differentiation, including small-group and one-to-one applications?
    • Does the program include support and resources for families?

    Table 5. Professional Development

    Consideration

    Guiding Questions

    Professional development

    • Is there professional development supporting the implementation of the program?
    • Does the professional development include supporting teachers in identifying the difference between the required and supplemental materials?
    • Is there an on-demand professional development option?
    • Is the delivery method of the professional development aligned to the learning goals?

    Coaching

    • Is there internal capacity for ongoing professional development coaching and support?
    • What external support is needed, how much time should be allocated for it, and will that support be ongoing?