What is evidence-based reading instruction?

Evidence-based reading instruction (EBRI) is a program of structured literacy aligned with the Science of Reading, including explicit and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding, encoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and building content knowledge. EBRI MAY NOT include three-cueing, which is a model of teaching students to read based on meaning, structure, syntax, and visual cues (MSV).

Intended Use

This guidance document is designed to assist local education agencies (LEAs) in making informed decisions about the selection and use of reading curriculum materials. This guidance document and the PDE Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials List include two types of programs: reading intervention and supplementary curriculum material. The first step in using the list and this guidance document is determining which material type is most appropriate.