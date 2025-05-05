Pennsylvania Act 135 of 2024 (Act 135) specifies that the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will develop and maintain a list of structured reading intervention and supplementary curriculum material that meet the following requirements:
- Evidence-based, skill-based specialized reading, writing, and spelling instruction
- Systematic, explicit, and intensified instruction based on the needs of the student
- Includes phonemic awareness, decoding, encoding, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension
What is evidence-based reading instruction?
Evidence-based reading instruction (EBRI) is a program of structured literacy aligned with the Science of Reading, including explicit and systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, the alphabetic principle, decoding, encoding, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, and building content knowledge. EBRI MAY NOT include three-cueing, which is a model of teaching students to read based on meaning, structure, syntax, and visual cues (MSV).
Intended Use
This guidance document is designed to assist local education agencies (LEAs) in making informed decisions about the selection and use of reading curriculum materials. This guidance document and the PDE Intervention and Supplementary Curriculum Materials List include two types of programs: reading intervention and supplementary curriculum material. The first step in using the list and this guidance document is determining which material type is most appropriate.
Intervention or Supplementary Curriculum Material?
Intervention materials are designed to deliver evidence-based, high-quality instruction and progress monitoring for students who are not yet meeting reading proficiency. These programs provide targeted instruction in specific skill areas identified through diagnostic assessments. Instruction may be intensified by adjusting group size, instructional time, and the level of individualization. Pennsylvania defines Reading Intervention Approaches as “Evidence-based, skills-based specialized reading, writing, and spelling instruction that is systematic, explicit, and intensified based on the needs of the student.”
Supplementary curriculum materials are intended to enhance—not replace—core reading instruction. These resources offer additional support in key areas such as phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension for students who need extra practice or reinforcement. They are typically used when the core program does not provide sufficient instruction or practice to meet the specific needs of learners within a classroom or school setting.
Considerations for Choosing Core Reading Curriculum Materials
When choosing reading intervention and supplementary curriculum material, LEAs are encouraged to consider one or more of the following: cost, training, and sustainability; technology needs and capabilities; evidence base; usability and inclusivity; and professional development.
Table 1. Cost, Training, and Sustainability
Consideration
Guiding Questions
Pricing and pricing model
Total costs
Hidden costs
Training
Table 2. Technology Needs and Capabilities
Consideration
Guiding Questions
Technology requirements
Technology options
Technical support
Table 3. Evidence Base
Consideration
Guiding Questions
Evidence base
Table 4. Usability and Inclusivity
Consideration
Guiding Questions
Usability
Inclusivity
Table 5. Professional Development
Consideration
Guiding Questions
Professional development
Coaching