- 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Infographic (PDF)
- Afterschool Alliance
- External Organization Resources
- Basic Emergency Plan (PDF)
- Emergency Readiness Plan (Word)
- National Institute on Out-Of-School-Time
- PA Standards Aligned System
- Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool Youth Development Network (PSAYDN)
- U.S. Department of Education's 21st CCLC Website
State Evaluation Reports
- 2024-25 State Evaluation Report for 21st CCLC (PDF)
- 2023-24 State Evaluation Report for 21st CCLC (PDF)
- 2022-23 State Evaluation Report for 21st CCLC (PDF)
- 2021-22 State Evaluation Report for 21st CCLC (PDF)
- 2020-21 State Evaluation Report for 21st CCLC (PDF)
- 2019-20 State Evaluation Report for 21st CCLC (PDF)
Frequently Asked Questions
Budget & Funding
The grantee is to submit a letter of justification on letterhead, a budget revision worksheet, and a revised budget narrative and matching summary budget form to their program officer. Program officers have 30 days to complete the revision request. All revisions require PDE approval prior to execution.
Program revisions are similar to the budget revision process. Any change from the approved grant narrative requires a program revision. It’s important to note that a program revision might not always require a budget revision. Your program officer will help to make this determination. All revisions require PDE approval prior to execution.
A typical budget review can take 30 days. The clock begins when revisions are requested. Typically, the grantee is provided a deadline in which to respond to questions regarding the revision.
Because each entity has unique needs, a sample budget is not available. Please review the grant RFA for specific CAPs that are to be met within the confines of the budget.
The 21st CCLC grant is a reimbursement grant. Funds that are unused during the annual funding period outlined in your contract will be liquidated, meaning unspent dollars become unavailable.
To supplement is to add an extra element or amount to the program. To supplant is to take the place of or substitute for another within a program. All 21st CCLC programs may supplement but cannot supplant. Further details:
- 21st CCLC funds can only be used to start a new program as prescribed in the Request for Application document (RFA) or Instructions for Application document (IFA) or to supplement an existing non-21st CCLC program. 21st CCLC programs need to meet all grant requirements even if supplemental, including minimum hours and unduplicated students served. 21st CCLC Non-Regulatory Guidance USDOE Section F-12 .
- In no case, however, may the 21st CCLC funds supplant other Federal, State, and/or local funds.
- 21st CCLC funds may not be used to supplant nor supplement funding for existing programs that have requirements similar to 21st CCLC programs.
- Any expenditure that supplants existing programs or funding is not allowable.
- Applicants are reminded that services cannot be duplicated and competition for students is prohibited. Programs currently receiving subsidy from the Child Care Works Subsidized Child Care Program (CCIS), or the Department of Human Services, Out of School Time Program (DHS/OCF-OST) cannot receive 21st CCLC funds, if they are serving the same student population.
- Programs currently receiving CCIS, or DHS/OCF-OST funds must decide whether to accept 21st CCLC funding if offered, they cannot accept both when working with the same student population.
Examples of allowable supplemental grant programs:
- 21st CCLC grant funds cannot be used for food or snacks. However, many current 21st CCLC programs are eligible to receive funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service for “After-school Snacks,” and in some cases to provide supper to young children.
- Local communities can also participate in USDA’s Summer Food Service programs. These snacks and meals can contribute to the nutritional educational services provided during 21st CCLC programs.
No food costs can be charged to 21st CCLC. Grantees are to work with appropriate school food service directors within the LEA in which the proposed project will operate to obtain a Pennsylvania food source of other options to provide breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks to program participants. Grantees are not allowed to charge students or their parents for costs associated with supplemental snacks and meals.
The one exception is that Your grant has a written component in the grant narrative includes Nutrition Education. Some STEM activities require food items, these should be outlined clearly in your budget narrative for that specific purpose.
The intent of the 21st CCLC program is to provide direct services to the students. Work with your 21st CCLC program officer to determine if exceptions are reasonable, allocable, and approvable.
Programming
Promotion for any 21st CCLC grade band should start early and continue throughout each program year. Promotion or recruitment can be more challenging with students in higher grades. Some suggestions:
- Recruit students (especially in middle school) in pairs or in groups.
- Reach out directly to students and parents as opposed to advertising with just posters or flyers.
- Solicit parent and school support during the recruitment process.
- Hire well-educated staff who have demonstrated an ability to connect easily with students, especially those identified as “at-risk.”
- Be sure to offer quality and interactive programs that link youth to real-world experiences.
- Uncover other barriers, such as transportation, and partner with others in the community to offer creative solutions or alternatives.
- New staff should be well trained on the rules and regulations of 21st CCLC to aid in success.
- All staff, especially new, should know the big picture of the program goals, strategies and procedures. Review these regularly.
- Allow new staff to shadow the most effective staff member.
- Assure new staff have a voice to provide feedback and ask questions.
- Use the 21st CCLC website for additional resources.
- Use the Y4Y website for additional resources.
- Recruit students (especially in middle school) in pairs or in groups.
- Reach out directly to students and parents as opposed to advertising with just posters or flyers.
- Solicit parent and school support during the recruitment process.
- Hire well-educated staff who have demonstrated an ability to connect easily with students, especially those identified as “at-risk.”
- Be sure to offer quality and interactive programs that link youth to real-world experiences.
- Uncover other barriers, such as transportation, and partner with others in the community to offer creative solutions or alternatives.
- Seek assistance from your Technical Assistance Provider.
- Use the 21st CCLC website for additional resources.
- Reference the Y4Y website
- If attendance is still not at expected levels, talk to your program officer to consider a reduction in the award amount to meet current attendance.
PDE is required to monitor grantees at least once in the first three-years of the grant cycle to assure grant compliance. Grantees should expect and plan to be monitored in either their second or third year of operation. Begin preparing in year one of the grant cycle, if at all possible. Things to consider in preparing for a monitoring visit:
- The monitoring self-assessment and preparation tool (available from AIU or your technical assistance provider) outlines the compliance items and documentation sources.
- Compile monitoring evidence of compliance as programming is happening to examine and assure that practices are compliant. Adjust accordingly in order to remain in compliance with all applicable elements. Grantees must be compliant with the expectations throughout their contract period.
- Review of this valuable webinar is highly recommended as it will provide foundational knowledge for this virtual process.
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Always look for and participate in special webinars or workshops (at the Extra Learning Opportunities conference) that speak to preparing for a 21st CCLC monitoring.
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Grantees may reach out to their technical advisor, program officer, or the state evaluator with any questions about monitoring expectations and practices.
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Your technical assistance (TA) provider will reach out to you once your monitoring announcement has gone out to set up a consultation or visit to go over resources and answer questions.
PDE may also choose to conduct additional full monitoring, partial monitoring, or follow up on noncompliant items at its discretion. PDE reserves the right to conduct informal observation. PDE or its representatives will conduct announced and unannounced site visits. Grantees must agree to site visits conducted by PDE or other state/federal program representatives. The purpose of site visits is to validate information provided in fiscal and program reports and to gather more detailed information on implementation efforts and challenges from interviews and observations.
Support
Program Officers are there to support the grantee with programmatic issues and budget/program revisions. It is important to keep the program officer informed of all significant programmatic and fiscal changes and challenges.
Assistance/support from your technical assistance advisor is available during all phases of the 21st CCLC grant cycle. When a new grant is awarded, grantees are provided a dedicated member of a team of advisors. Technical Assistance (TA) is a relationship in which this advisor, an expert with specific content knowledge, provides information to address identified program needs and challenges. Goals around TA are designed to utilize recognized best practices from others doing similar work as a model or example for individuals or organizations seeking answers to specific questions. TA relationships are program focused and may use an interactive hands-on approach via webinars, online learning, telephone, email assistance or any combination of these modes of communication. TA consultations and/or visits are available anytime but offered for first time grantees, newly hired program directors, prior to scheduled monitoring visits or upon request.
Many documents can be found on the PA Dept of Education 21st CCLC website or on the 21st CCLC website. Contact your TA provider or Program Officer for further information.