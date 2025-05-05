No food costs can be charged to 21st CCLC. Grantees are to work with appropriate school food service directors within the LEA in which the proposed project will operate to obtain a Pennsylvania food source of other options to provide breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks to program participants. Grantees are not allowed to charge students or their parents for costs associated with supplemental snacks and meals.

The one exception is that Your grant has a written component in the grant narrative includes Nutrition Education. Some STEM activities require food items, these should be outlined clearly in your budget narrative for that specific purpose.

