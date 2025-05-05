Purpose

The purpose of this announcement is to notify Infant Toddler and Preschool Early Intervention programs that announcement EI 10-08 Amended Behavior Supports Announcement for Young Children is now obsolete.

Background

In 2010, OCDEL and Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) issued joint announcement EI 10-08 Amended Behavior Supports Announcement for Young Children to include recommendations of the Pennsylvania Early Childhood Mental Health Advisory Committee, defining how the Early Intervention and Behavioral Health Services Systems can work together to provide services for children from birth to five years of age. It was issued to both Infant Toddler and Preschool Early Intervention Leadership, and OMHSAS programs.

Discussion

In 2019, 55 Pa. Code Chapter 1155 (relating to intensive behavioral health services) and 55 Pa. Code Chapter 5240 (relating to intensive behavioral health services) became effective. With the enactment of these regulations, the behavioral health content contained in Announcement EI 10-08 is now represented by 55 Pa Code Chapters 1155 and 5240. Additionally, the EI content specific to eligibility is represented in Announcement EI 13–08.

This Announcement serves as communication that Announcement 10-08 is now obsolete.

Next Steps

Infant Toddler and Preschool EI programs shall review the announcement, refer to the OMHSAS regulations as indicated above, and update their local procedures as appropriate.