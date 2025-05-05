Skip to agency navigation
    Early Intervention Announcement​​Announcement
    Number    		​Issue Date​Comments*

    2023-2024 Early Intervention Fee Schedule (PDF)

    		​EI 23-02
    		7/1/2023

    ​Acceptable Signers of the Beneficiary Choice Form for the Infants, Toddlers and Families Medicaid Waiver (PDF)

    		​ELS-EI 06-10​9/5/2006​Infant toddler early intervention only

    Amended Behavior Supports Announcement for Young Children (PDF)

    		​EI 10-08​10/25/2010

    ​At-Risk Tracking for Infants and Toddlers Experiencing Homelessness (PDF)

    		​EI 14-01​11/21/2014

    Children Experiencing Homelessness (PDF)

    		​OCDEL 13-01​5/9/2013​Applicable to all OCDEL programs

    ​Childfind System Including Children who are Wards of the State, Children Living in Residential Facilities Children Who Were Abused and Children who are Homeless (PDF)

    		​EI 09-13​9/11/2009Infant toddler early intervention only

    Recommendations for Infants, Toddlers and Preschool-Age Children Who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (PDF)

    Attachments:

    		​EI 21-03​11/29/2021
    ​Collecting and Reporting Child Outcome Data in Infant/Toddler and Preschool Early Intervention Programs (PDF)​EI 12-07​10/26/2012

    ​Confidentiality, Parent Consent and Surrogate Parents (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 12-03​4/11/2012​Infant toddler early intervention only

    Early Intervention Complaint Procedures (PDF)

    		EI 25-027/1/2025 
    ​Early Intervention Service Delivery: Coaching Across Settings (PDF)
    		​EI 20-03​11/30/2020​PA Infant, Toddler and Preschool EI Program Leaders

    ​Eligibility for the Infants, Toddlers and Families Medicaid Waiver (PDF)

    Attachments:

    		​EI 08-10​9/22/2008​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​Eligibility for Infant/Toddlers and Preschool Early Intervention (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 13-08​12/13/2013

    ​Extent and Duration of Early Intervention Programs for Preschoolers, Including Services During Scheduled Breaks in Their Programs (PDF)

    		​EI 08-03​4/16/2008​Preschool early intervention only

    ​Funding Responsibilities for Early Intervention Services for Children at Kindergarten Age (PDF)

    		​EI 10-065/18/2010​​​Preschool early intervention only

    ​Inclusion of All Children in Early Childhood Programs in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    		DS 039/30/2020

    ​Infant and Toddlers Referred to Pennsylvania's Early Intervention Program from Out of State (PDF)

    		​EI 13-04​4/30/2013​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​Infant/Toddler Early Intervention Service Coordination (PDF)

    		​EI 18-01​9/26/2018​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​Infant/Toddler Early Intervention Cost Centers (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 11-0411/16/2011​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​Lead Exposure in Infants/Toddlers and Preschoolers (PDF)

    		​EI 22-01
    		4/19/2022

    ​Local Determination Process (PDF)

    		​EI 18-0212/21/2018

    ​Mediation, Due Process, and Individualized Family Service Plan/Individualized Education Program (IFSP/IEP) Facilitation Procedures for Infant Toddler and Preschool Early Intervention (PDF)

    		​EI 25-03​9/17/2025

    Infant Toddler Early Intervention Leadership

    Preschool Early Intervention Leadership

    ​Natural Environments (PDF)

    		​ELS-EI 06-04​7/24/2006​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​Operational Guidance for Infant/Toddler Programs Regarding Children Living in Residential Facilities (PDF)

    		​EI 10-04​4/9/2010​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​PA Pre-K Counts and Early Intervention Working Together (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 07-12​10/24/2007​Applicable to Pre-K and early intervention programs

    ​Paraprofessional Qualifications (PDF)

    		​EI 10-07​6/15/2010​Preschool early intervention only

    ​Pennsylvania System of Payment (PDF)

    		​EI 13-02​Reissued 3/19/2013​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​Positive Behavior Support (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 13-07​8/29/2013

    ​Provider Qualifications (PDF)

    		​EI 16-01​2/12/2016​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​Public Participation Requirements under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (PDF)

    		​EI 12-09​10/26/2012

    Qualifications for Individuals to Provide Speech-Language Pathology Services in Early Intervention and the Requirements for Billing (PDF)

    		​EI 09-17​10/5/2009

    ​Reduction of Expulsion and Suspension in Early Childhood Programs in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    		​EI 17-02​6/30/2017

    ​Referring Children to the County Intellectual Disability and Autism Programs (PDF)

    Attachments:

    		​ODP 00-22-04
    		​7/12/2022

    ​Release of Information (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 10-02​1/29/2010

    ​Reportable Incidents for Mandated Reporters (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 23-03
    		9/21/2023
    		​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​​Revision to the Early Intervention Special Education Plan Review Notice (SEPRN) (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​​EI 25-01​2/26/2025​​Preschool early intervention only

    Early Intervention Session Note (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 23-01
    		7/1/2023
    		​Infant toddler early intervention only

    Screening, Evaluation, and Assessment in Early Intervention (PDF)

    Attachments:

    		​EI 12-01​4/11/2012​Infant toddler early intervention only

    ​Third Party Insurance Denials and Public Consulting Group (PDF)

    		​EI 13-05​4/30/2013​Infant toddler early intervention only

    Transition of Preschool Children to School Age Programs (PDF)

    Attachments:

    		​EI 09-19​10/20/2009​Preschool early intervention only

    ​Transition of Toddlers to Preschool or Other Community Services (PDF)

    Attachment:

    		​EI 13-01​1/30/2013

    Updates to Early Intervention Policy Based on Requirements in IDEA Part C Regulations (PDF)

    		​EI 12-02​4/11/2012​Infant toddler early intervention only

    *Unless otherwise noted, announcements pertain to both infant toddler and preschool