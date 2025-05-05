*Unless otherwise noted, announcements pertain to both infant toddler and preschool
Early Intervention
|Early Intervention Announcement
|Announcement
Number
|Issue Date
|Comments*
|EI 23-02
|7/1/2023
|
Acceptable Signers of the Beneficiary Choice Form for the Infants, Toddlers and Families Medicaid Waiver (PDF)
|ELS-EI 06-10
|9/5/2006
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Amended Behavior Supports Announcement for Young Children (PDF)
|EI 10-08
|10/25/2010
|
At-Risk Tracking for Infants and Toddlers Experiencing Homelessness (PDF)
|EI 14-01
|11/21/2014
|
|OCDEL 13-01
|5/9/2013
|Applicable to all OCDEL programs
Childfind System Including Children who are Wards of the State, Children Living in Residential Facilities Children Who Were Abused and Children who are Homeless (PDF)
|EI 09-13
|9/11/2009
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Recommendations for Infants, Toddlers and Preschool-Age Children Who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (PDF)
Attachments:
|EI 21-03
|11/29/2021
|
|Collecting and Reporting Child Outcome Data in Infant/Toddler and Preschool Early Intervention Programs (PDF)
|EI 12-07
|10/26/2012
|
Confidentiality, Parent Consent and Surrogate Parents (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 12-03
|4/11/2012
|Infant toddler early intervention only
|EI 25-02
|7/1/2025
|Early Intervention Service Delivery: Coaching Across Settings (PDF)
|EI 20-03
|11/30/2020
|PA Infant, Toddler and Preschool EI Program Leaders
Eligibility for the Infants, Toddlers and Families Medicaid Waiver (PDF)
Attachments:
|EI 08-10
|9/22/2008
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Eligibility for Infant/Toddlers and Preschool Early Intervention (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 13-08
|12/13/2013
|
Extent and Duration of Early Intervention Programs for Preschoolers, Including Services During Scheduled Breaks in Their Programs (PDF)
|EI 08-03
|4/16/2008
|Preschool early intervention only
Funding Responsibilities for Early Intervention Services for Children at Kindergarten Age (PDF)
|EI 10-06
|5/18/2010
|Preschool early intervention only
Inclusion of All Children in Early Childhood Programs in Pennsylvania (PDF)
|DS 03
|9/30/2020
|
Infant and Toddlers Referred to Pennsylvania's Early Intervention Program from Out of State (PDF)
|EI 13-04
|4/30/2013
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Infant/Toddler Early Intervention Service Coordination (PDF)
|EI 18-01
|9/26/2018
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Infant/Toddler Early Intervention Cost Centers (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 11-04
|11/16/2011
|Infant toddler early intervention only
|EI 22-01
|4/19/2022
|
|EI 18-02
|12/21/2018
|
Mediation, Due Process, and Individualized Family Service Plan/Individualized Education Program (IFSP/IEP) Facilitation Procedures for Infant Toddler and Preschool Early Intervention (PDF)
|EI 25-03
|9/17/2025
Infant Toddler Early Intervention Leadership
Preschool Early Intervention Leadership
Natural Environments (PDF)
|ELS-EI 06-04
|7/24/2006
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Operational Guidance for Infant/Toddler Programs Regarding Children Living in Residential Facilities (PDF)
|EI 10-04
|4/9/2010
|Infant toddler early intervention only
PA Pre-K Counts and Early Intervention Working Together (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 07-12
|10/24/2007
|Applicable to Pre-K and early intervention programs
|EI 10-07
|6/15/2010
|Preschool early intervention only
|EI 13-02
|Reissued 3/19/2013
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Positive Behavior Support (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 13-07
|8/29/2013
|
Provider Qualifications (PDF)
|EI 16-01
|2/12/2016
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Public Participation Requirements under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (PDF)
|EI 12-09
|10/26/2012
|
Qualifications for Individuals to Provide Speech-Language Pathology Services in Early Intervention and the Requirements for Billing (PDF)
|EI 09-17
|10/5/2009
|
Reduction of Expulsion and Suspension in Early Childhood Programs in Pennsylvania (PDF)
|EI 17-02
|6/30/2017
|
Referring Children to the County Intellectual Disability and Autism Programs (PDF)
Attachments:
|ODP 00-22-04
|7/12/2022
|
Release of Information (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 10-02
|1/29/2010
|
Reportable Incidents for Mandated Reporters (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 23-03
|9/21/2023
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Revision to the Early Intervention Special Education Plan Review Notice (SEPRN) (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 25-01
|2/26/2025
|Preschool early intervention only
Early Intervention Session Note (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 23-01
|7/1/2023
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Screening, Evaluation, and Assessment in Early Intervention (PDF)
Attachments:
|EI 12-01
|4/11/2012
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Third Party Insurance Denials and Public Consulting Group (PDF)
|EI 13-05
|4/30/2013
|Infant toddler early intervention only
Transition of Preschool Children to School Age Programs (PDF)
Attachments:
|EI 09-19
|10/20/2009
|Preschool early intervention only
Transition of Toddlers to Preschool or Other Community Services (PDF)
Attachment:
|EI 13-01
|1/30/2013
|
Updates to Early Intervention Policy Based on Requirements in IDEA Part C Regulations (PDF)
|EI 12-02
|4/11/2012
|Infant toddler early intervention only
*Unless otherwise noted, announcements pertain to both infant toddler and preschool