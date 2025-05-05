Dental Hygiene instruction is the art and science of addressing the dental care needs of school-aged children, PK-12.

General information

A Dental Hygienist serving in a Pennsylvania public school must hold a Dental Hygienist license issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State and be certified as a School Dental Hygienist by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate for Dental Hygienist is qualified to provide preventative dental hygiene services to students in grades PK-12.

Certification Assignment

An educator holding a valid PA Dental Hygienist certificate is qualified to:

Develop and present educational and preventative dental health programs and services to students;

Provide supplemental instruction in the care and preservation of teeth, dental appliances, and dental hygiene; and

Perform dental screenings to students in lieu of a dentist's exam.



Restrictions

A Dental Hygienist may not serve as a teacher of dental procedures as this requires a vocational instructional certificate.

A State Board of Dentistry certificate does not meet the requirement for certification by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.