Dental Hygiene instruction is the art and science of addressing the dental care needs of school-aged children, PK-12.
General information
A Dental Hygienist serving in a Pennsylvania public school must hold a Dental Hygienist license issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State and be certified as a School Dental Hygienist by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Grade Level Scope of Certificate
A person holding a valid PA certificate for Dental Hygienist is qualified to provide preventative dental hygiene services to students in grades PK-12.
Certification Assignment
An educator holding a valid PA Dental Hygienist certificate is qualified to:
- Develop and present educational and preventative dental health programs and services to students;
- Provide supplemental instruction in the care and preservation of teeth, dental appliances, and dental hygiene; and
- Perform dental screenings to students in lieu of a dentist's exam.
Restrictions
- A Dental Hygienist may not serve as a teacher of dental procedures as this requires a vocational instructional certificate.
- A State Board of Dentistry certificate does not meet the requirement for certification by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Testing Requirements
See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.
Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.
References
Program Specific Guidelines for Certification
24 P.S.§12-1202
24 P.S. §12-1212
24 P.S. §14-1401
24 P.S. §14-1403
24 P.S. §16-1604
22 Pa. Code §49.11
22 Pa. Code §49.101 – 4.105
28 PA Code §23.35
49 Pa. Code §33.205
This revision supersedes all earlier Certification Staffing Policy Guidelines (CSPGs) carrying this number and/or addressing this subject. Previous printing dates on this subject: 1973, 3/75, 3/78, 2/82, 1/87, 7/04
Summary of Changes
|Date of Revisions
|Major Changes to CSPG #75
|8/17/2023
|Updated formatting and terminology
|3/1/2018
|Added information to clarify the CSPG.