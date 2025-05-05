Social Studies is a combination of disciplines that study, but is not limited to, individuals’ rights and responsibilities, including how individuals facilitate governmental functions and contribute to the well-being of their community through civic action (civics and government); analyze and interpret past events; describe physical and human phenomena that make up the world’s environments and places (geography); describe the behavior of individuals and institutions engaged in the production, exchange, and consumption of goods and services (economics); and describe portions of behavior, past and present activities, interactions and organizations of people associated together for benevolent, cultural, religious, scientific, political, patriotic, or other purposes.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate



An individual holding a valid PA certificate for Social Studies is qualified to teach Social Studies courses to students in grades 7-12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CS​PG 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).

Certification Assignment

An individual holding a valid PA certificate for Social Studies is qualified to teach courses and programs in areas to include the following: Pennsylvania, United States, or world history; geography; civics and government; economics, international trade and global economies; political science; local/state/national commerce, international relations; American and World Cultures; psychology, sociology, archeology, anthropology, philosophy, and personal finance.

Certificate Clarifications

An individual holding a valid PA Citizenship Education certification may only teach the following courses: Pennsylvania, United States, or world history; geography; civics and government; economics, international trade and global economies; political science; local/state/national commerce, international relations; American and World Cultures.

Educators holding Citizenship Education or Social Studies certificates may teach Citizenship Education courses.

A person holding a previously issued valid PA certificate for a single discipline certification area (History, History and Government, Geography, Economics, Economic Geography, Government, Political Science, and Philosophy) may be assigned to teach only that particular subject area. In addition:

Civics courses may be taught by an educator holding the older and a valid PA single discipline certification area for Political Science or for History and Government.

World Cultures may be taught by an educator holding the older and valid PA single discipline certification area for History, History and Government, Geography, or Anthropology.

American Cultures may be taught by an educator holding the older and valid PA single discipline certification area for History, or Geography, or Sociology.

An educator holding the older single discipline PA certification area for Sociology or Anthropology may continue to teach American or World Culture courses.

Special Considerations

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development.

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor.

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.