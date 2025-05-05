Social Sciences is a combination of disciplines that study the behavior, past and present activities, interactions, and organizations of people associated together for benevolent, cultural, religious, scientific, political, patriotic, or other purposes.

Grade Level Scope of Certificate

A person holding a valid PA certificate for Social Science is qualified to teach Social Science courses in grades 7-12. A person holding this certificate is also qualified to teach this content in the sixth (6th) grade. (See CSPG​ 104 - Expansion of Secondary (7-12) Certification to Sixth Grade).

Certification Assignment



An individual holding a PA certificate in Social Science is qualified to teach the following social science courses and programs: anthropology; sociology; psychology; archeology; philosophy, and social theory to students in grades 7-12.

Special Considerations

A person holding a Social Studies 7-12 certificate may also teach Social Science courses.

An educator certified in this field may:

Provide professional development.

Serve in the role of mentor or advisor.

Assist students in understanding how to read content area materials.

Testing Requirements

See the Certification Test and Score equirements chart at Certification Testing for current testing information for this certification.

Email the staffing specialist at ra-edcertstaff@pa.gov with any questions you may have regarding this certification and staffing.