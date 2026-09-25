Shapiro Administration: $7.3 Million Awarded to Schools to Purchase Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that more than $7.3 million in grant funding has been awarded to 249 schools in 29 counties through the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). The program provides students with fresh fruit or vegetables during the school day to increase fruit and vegetable consumption and improve children's diets for their present and future health.

“Providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables impacts growth, development, and achievement not just for individuals, but for entire communities,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “By locally sourcing nutritious food, schools improve the health of learners, our education system, and economy.”

First implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004 and expanded to all 50 states in 2008, elementary schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program with free and reduced eligibility rates at or above 50% can receive funding for the program. FFVP is administered at the state level by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

View the list of awards on PDE’s website.

Federal guidelines allow schools to use the funding to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables through “wholesalers, brokers, local grocery stores, or other retailers. Schools can also support local agricultural producers by buying fresh produce at farmers’ markets and orchards, or by purchasing directly from growers in their community.”

“When schools serve fresh, local fruit and vegetables, the ripple effects go far beyond what’s on the lunch menu,” said Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “Buying local keeps school purchasing dollars in their communities, supporting farmers close by, keeping shipping costs down, and having a long-term positive effect on children’s diets and health.”

The Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring that all children and students have access to healthy meals all year long. That’s why Governor Josh Shapiro delivered free breakfast for Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million students for the past three years. The 2026-27 budget builds on that progress by continuing to fund the universal free breakfast program, making sure students have access to healthy meals to start their day on the right foot.

During the past school year, 92.3 million breakfast meals were served in schools, an increase of more than 10 million meals, or 13 percent, since the 2022-23 school year. Nearly 70 million of those breakfasts were served to students at-risk for hunger or from low-income families.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for our schools by over $3 billion since the Governor took office, totaling $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year. The investments in this year’s budget build on this foundation, including: