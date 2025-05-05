It was first implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004 and expanded to all 50 states in 2008. The number of schools selected each year is based on federal funding. Participation is limited to elementary schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program with free and reduced eligibility rates at or above 50%. Of those that meet these criteria and apply, those with the highest free and reduced eligibility rates receive funding. The FFVP is administered at the state level by The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), the same agency that administers the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

Funding is awarded to schools annually. The funds are awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).