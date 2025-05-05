Skip to agency navigation
    Food & Nutrition

    Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

    The United States Department of Agriculture Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides students with fresh fruit or vegetable snack during the school day to expand the variety of fruits and vegetables children experience, increase children's fruit and vegetable consumption and make a difference in children's diets to impact their present and future health. FFVP was piloted in four states in 2002.

    It was first implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004 and expanded to all 50 states in 2008. The number of schools selected each year is based on federal funding. Participation is limited to elementary schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program with free and reduced eligibility rates at or above 50%. Of those that meet these criteria and apply, those with the highest free and reduced eligibility rates receive funding. The FFVP is administered at the state level by The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), the same agency that administers the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

    Funding is awarded to schools annually. The funds are awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

    Grants

    CountySponsorBuilding NameTotal Award
    BEAVERAliquippa SDALIQUIPPA EL SCH$37,590
    ALLEGHENYALLEGHENY IU 3SUNRISE SCH$4,410
    LEHIGHAllentown City SDJACKSON EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER$15,540
    LEHIGHAllentown City SDLehigh Parkway El Sch$19,180
    LEHIGHAllentown City SDRITTER EL SCH$30,660
    BEAVERAmbridge Area SDHIGHLAND EL SCH$19,180
    BEAVERAmbridge Area SDSTATE STREET EL SCH$16,590
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaAD Prima Charter School - Mount Airy Campus$20,580
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaAd Prima CS-1922 North 63rd St$14,700
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaALLIANCE FOR PROGRESS ANNEX$37,310
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaCHESTER COMMUNITY  CS BUILDING  A $31,640
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaCHESTER COMMUNITY CS BUILDING A WEST$26,250
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaCHESTER COMMUNITY CS BUILDING B WEST$27,440
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaCHESTER COMMUNITY CS BUILDING C EAST$30,030
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building C West$27,440
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaCHESTER COMMUNITY CS BUILDING D EAST$28,280
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS-1100 Main St$32,480
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaDePaul Catholic School$17,430
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaDREXEL NEUMANN ACADEMY$11,830
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaOur Mother of Sorrows/St Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School$10,570
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSpring Garden Academy$4,130
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Cyril Alexandria School$12,180
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Francis of Assisi School-Elementary$13,930
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaVision Academy Charter School$31,290
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaVISITATION SCHOOL$21,420
    COLUMBIABerwick Area SDWest Berwick Elementary$34,300
    BUCKSBristol Township SDKeystone El Sch$72,800
    FAYETTEBrownsville Area SDBROWNSVILLE AREA EL SCH$44,660
    BUTLERButler Area SDBROAD ST SCH$16,100
    BUTLERButler Area SDEMILY BRITTAIN EL SCH$17,990
    WASHINGTONCalifornia Area SDCalifornia Academy of Learning CS$3,360
    LACKAWANNACarbondale Area SDCARBONDALE EL SCH$53,200
    ALLEGHENYCarlynton SDCarnegie Elementary School$30,030
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin SDLAWNTON EL SCH$20,860
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin SDPAXTANG EL SCH$19,740
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin SDPHILLIPS EL SCH$27,650
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin SDRUTHERFORD EL SCH$31,430
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin SDSOUTH SIDE EL SCH$42,140
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin SDTRI-COMMUNITY EL SCH$31,080
    LUZERNECheder Menachem Inc (formerly Congregation Bais Tzvi Yosef)Cheder Menachem of Wilkes-Barre$14,700
    LUZERNECheder Menachem Inc (formerly Congregation Bais Tzvi Yosef)CHEDER MENACHEM SCHUYLER AVE$11,200
    DELAWARECHESTER-UPLAND SDCHESTER UPLAND SCHOOL OF THE ARTS$28,770
    DELAWARECHESTER-UPLAND SDEdgmont Scholars Academy$22,400
    DELAWARECHESTER-UPLAND SDMAIN STREET SCH$24,360
    DELAWARECHESTER-UPLAND SDSTETSER EL SCH$17,920
    DELAWAREChichester SDLINWOOD EL SCH$35,000
    DELAWAREChichester SDMARCUS HOOK EL SCH$16,940
    CHESTERCoatesville Area SDCALN EL SCH$30,310
    CHESTERCoatesville Area SDEAST FALLOWFIELD EL SCH$19,880
    CHESTERCoatesville Area SDRAINBOW EL SCH$47,810
    CHESTERCoatesville Area SDREECEVILLE EL SCH$26,250
    ERIECorry Area SDCorry Area Primary School$31,500
    CRAWFORDCRAWFORD CENTRAL SDFIRST DISTRICT EL SCH$23,590
    CRAWFORDCRAWFORD CENTRAL SDSecond District Elementary School$23,240
    PHILADELPHIADiscovery CSDiscovery Charter School$33,110
    ALLEGHENYDuquesne City SDDUQUESNE EL SCH$26,810
    ALLEGHENYEAST ALLEGHENY SDLOGAN EL SCH$50,750
    ERIEErie City SDDiehl School$31,920
    ERIEErie City SDEdison Elementary School$28,210
    ERIEErie City SDGrover Cleveland Elementary School$38,570
    ERIEErie City SDHarding School$45,850
    ERIEErie City SDJefferson Elementary School$30,170
    ERIEErie City SDJoAnna Connell School$37,940
    ERIEErie City SDLincoln Elementary School$24,430
    ERIEErie City SDMcKinley Elementary School$35,490
    ERIEErie City SDPerry Elementary School$32,900
    ERIEErie City SDPfeiffer-Burleigh School$45,990
    PHILADELPHIAEsperanza Academy Charter HS (Fmrly Nueva Esperanza Academy CS)Esperanza Academy Charter School-Elementary$10,080
    CAMBRIAFERNDALE AREA SDFERNDALE EL SCH$23,520
    FORESTForest Area SDEAST FOREST EL SCH$5,180
    FORESTForest Area SDWEST FOREST EL SCH$6,930
    PHILADELPHIAGlobal Leadership Academy CSGLOBAL LEADERSHIP ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL$36,960
    PHILADELPHIAGLOBAL LEADERSHIP ACADEMY CS SOUTH WEST AT HUEYGLOBAL LEADERSHIP ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL SOUTH WEST AT HUEY$36,120
    CAMBRIAGreater Johnstown SDGreater Johnstown EL SCH$75,460
    CAMBRIAGreater Johnstown SDGREATER JOHNSTOWN MS$28,000
    LUZERNEGREATER NANTICOKE AREA SDKENNEDY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER$35,980
    LUZERNEHanover Area SDHANOVER AREA MEMORIAL EL SCH$22,470
    LUZERNEHanover Area SDHANOVER GREEN EL SCH$22,120
    LUZERNEHanover Area SDLEE PARK EL SCH$23,240
    LUZERNEHanover Area SDLYNDWOOD EL SCHOOL$20,090
    PHILADELPHIAHarambee Institute of Science and Technology CS IncHARAMBEE INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CHARTER SCHOOL INC$29,050
    DAUPHINHARRISBURG CITY SDBenjamin Franklin Sch$49,000
    DAUPHINHARRISBURG CITY SDCougar Academy$9,520
    DAUPHINHARRISBURG CITY SDDowney Sch$30,800
    DAUPHINHARRISBURG CITY SDFoose School E$40,810
    DAUPHINHARRISBURG CITY SDMelrose Sch$38,010
    DAUPHINHARRISBURG CITY SDScott at Lincoln School$34,580
    DAUPHINHARRISBURG CITY SDSteele School$25,060
    LUZERNEHAZLETON AREA SDARTHUR STREET EL SCH$30,170
    LUZERNEHAZLETON AREA SDHazle Township Early Learning Center$48,580
    LUZERNEHAZLETON AREA SDHEIGHTS TERRACE EL/MS$66,010
    LUZERNEHAZLETON AREA SDMaple Manor El/MS$52,150
    LUZERNEHAZLETON AREA SDWEST HAZLETON EL/MS$53,760
    PHILADELPHIAInquiry CS (Fmrly Belmont Academy CS)Belmont Charter School$30,800
    PHILADELPHIAInquiry CS (Fmrly Belmont Academy CS)Family Charter School$14,000
    PHILADELPHIAInquiry CS (Fmrly Belmont Academy CS)Inquiry Charter School$18,900
    ERIEIroquois SDIroquois Elementary School$39,900
    WESTMORELANDKiski Area SDKiski Area East Primary School$30,380
    LANCASTERLANCASTER SDCARTER & MACRAE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL$31,360
    LEBANONLEBANON SDHARDING EL SCH$40,740
    LEBANONLEBANON SDHOUCK EL SCH$25,200
    LEBANONLEBANON SDNORTHWEST EL SCH$40,670
    LEBANONLEBANON SDSOUTHEAST EL SCH$31,150
    LEBANONLEBANON SDSOUTHWEST EL SCH$28,630
    YORKLincoln CSLINCOLN CHARTER SCHOOL$36,960
    SCHUYLKILLMahanoy Area SDMAHANOY AREA EL SCH$41,020
    PHILADELPHIAMastery Charter High SchoolMastery Charter School - Cleveland$50,610
    PHILADELPHIAMastery Charter High SchoolMastery Charter School - Smedley$52,150
    PHILADELPHIAMastery Charter High SchoolMastery Charter School-Clymer$29,610
    ALLEGHENYMcKeesport Area SDFrancis McClure El Sch$47,950
    ALLEGHENYMcKeesport Area SDTwin Rivers El Sch$41,930
    BEAVERMidland Borough SDMIDLAND EL/MS$13,160
    MIFFLINMIFFLIN COUNTY SDLewistown Elementary School$32,130
    MONTGOMERYMontgomery County Intermediate Unit 23MCIU EARLY LEARNING ACADEMY$2,380
    NORTHUMBERLANDMount Carmel Area SDMOUNT CARMEL AREA EL SCH$56,000
    BEAVERNew Brighton Area SDNEW BRIGHTON AREA EL SCH$38,360
    LAWRENCENew Castle Area SDHarry W Lockley Early Learning Center$52,150
    LAWRENCENew Castle Area SDWASHINGTON INTRMD SCH$56,000
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area SDCOLE MANOR EL SCH$25,200
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area SDDAVENPORT EL SCH$25,410
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area SDHANCOCK EL SCH$24,640
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area SDMARSHALL STREET EL SCH$40,040
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area SDRay S. Musselman Learning Center$18,760
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area SDWHITEHALL EL SCH$35,280
    ERIENorthwestern SDSPRINGFIELD EL SCH$11,760
    VENANGOOil City Area SDHASSON HEIGHTS SCH$28,280
    VENANGOOil City Area SDSEVENTH STREET SCH$10,990
    VENANGOOil City Area SDSMEDLEY STREET SCH$7,630
    ALLEGHENYPenn Hills CS of EntrepreneurshipPenn Hills Charter School for Entrepreneurship$31,710
    ALLEGHENYPenn Hills SDPenn Hills El Sch$89,460
    PHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA CS FOR ARTS & SCIENCES AT HR EDMUNDSPHILADELPHIA CS FOR ARTS & SCIENCES AT H.R. EDMUNDS$46,130
    PHILADELPHIAPhiladelphia Performing Arts CSThe Philadelphia Performing Arts East$33,600
    PHILADELPHIAPhiladelphia Performing Arts CSThe Philadelphia Performing Arts West$59,080
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDARLINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (Academic Learning Academy)$20,020
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDBANKSVILLE EL SCH (Banksville Elem)$22,540
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDBrookline K-8$20,300
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDCarmalt Academy of Science and Technology$29,050
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDCONCORD EL SCH$30,100
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDGRANDVIEW EL SCH$13,650
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDLIBERTY EL SCH$14,420
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDLinden Elementary School$6,440
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDMIFFLIN EL SCH$12,460
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDMINADEO EL SCH$17,710
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDPhillips Elementary School$16,310
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDPITTSBURGH LANGLEY K-8$24,080
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDPITTSBURGH LINCOLN K-5$10,990
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDPittsburgh Morrow K-8$25,130
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDPittsburgh Westwood K-8$19,460
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDROOSEVELT EL SCH$14,840
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDSUNNYSIDE EL SCH$12,810
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDWest Liberty Elementary$11,760
    ALLEGHENYPITTSBURGH SDWHITTIER EL SCH$9,730
    MONTGOMERYPOTTSTOWN SDBARTH EL SCH$20,860
    MONTGOMERYPOTTSTOWN SDLINCOLN EL SCH$20,230
    MONTGOMERYPOTTSTOWN SDPre-K Counts Annex Building$6,860
    MONTGOMERYPOTTSTOWN SDRUPERT EL SCH$25,410
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPROPEL BRADDOCK HILLS ELE$21,420
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel CS - Hazelwood$11,690
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel CS - Homestead$17,010
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPROPEL CS - PITCAIRN$10,360
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel East$18,410
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel McKeesport$16,870
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel Montour$25,760
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPROPEL NORTHSIDE ELE$17,990
    BERKSReading SDAMANDA E STOUT EL SCH$53,690
    BERKSReading SDGLENSIDE EL SCH$18,340
    BERKSReading SDLAUERS PARK EL SCH$41,580
    BERKSReading SDMILLMONT EL SCH$40,320
    BERKSReading SDNORTHWEST EL SCH$33,950
    BERKSReading SDRIVERSIDE EL SCH$47,180
    BERKSReading SDSIXTEENTH & HAAK EL SCH$38,220
    BERKSReading SDTENTH & GREEN EL SCH$40,250
    BERKSReading SDTENTH & PENN EL SCH$24,290
    BERKSReading SDTHIRTEENTH & GREEN EL SCH$32,060
    BERKSReading SDTHIRTEENTH & UNION EL SCH$45,290
    BERKSReading SDTWELFTH & MARION EL SCH$32,200
    BERKSReading SDTYSON-SCHOENER EL SCH$28,350
    DELAWARERidley SDEDDYSTONE EL SCH$15,750
    DELAWARERidley SDWOODLYN EL SCH$22,820
    LEHIGHRoberto Clemente CSRoberto Clemente Elementary CS$21,000
    BEAVERRochester Area SDRochester Elementary School$24,080
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaCRAMP WILLIAM SCHOOL$23,310
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaCROSSAN KENNEDY C SCH$23,030
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaFITZPATRICK ALOYSIUS L SCH$48,020
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaGIRARD STEPHEN SCH$20,930
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaJENKS ABRAM SCH$19,040
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaKELLY JOHN B SCH$26,600
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaLINGELBACH ANNA L SCH$19,880
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaLOWELL JAMES R SCH$33,460
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaMCKINLEY WILLIAM SCH$14,630
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaSHARSWOOD GEORGE SCH$15,820
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaSHEPPARD ISAAC SCH$8,120
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaSHERIDAN PHILIP H SCH$32,480
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaSPRUANCE GILBERT SCH$70,560
    PHILADELPHIASD of PhiladelphiaWILLARD FRANCES E SCH$26,950
    SCHUYLKILLSchuylkill IU 29CENTER FOR EXCEPTIONAL CHILDRN$5,810
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDCHARLES SUMNER #18$17,220
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDElectric City Academy Program$3,430
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDFRANCES WILLARD #32$24,430
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDISAAC TRIPP ELE SCH$48,370
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDJOHN ADAMS #4$14,840
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDJOHN F. KENNEDY #7$21,070
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDJOHN G WHITTIER #2$29,960
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDMCNICHOLS PLAZA$23,380
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDNativity Miguel School of Scranton$4,690
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDNEIL ARMSTRONG #40$31,080
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDNortheast intermediate School$31,220
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDSOUTH SCRANTON INTRMD SCH$27,370
    LACKAWANNASCRANTON SDWEST SCRANTON INTRMD SCH$28,420
    NORTHUMBERLANDShamokin Area SDSHAMOKIN AREA EL SCH$61,250
    NORTHUMBERLANDShamokin Area SDShamokin Area Intermediate Sch$15,820
    MERCERSharon City SDC.M. MUSSER EL SCH$22,540
    MERCERSharon City SDCASE AVENUE EL SCH$34,020
    MERCERSharon City SDWEST HILL EL SCH$17,850
    SCHUYLKILLShenandoah Valley SDSHENANDOAH VALLEY EL SCH$51,030
    ALLEGHENYSOUTH ALLEGHENY SDSouth Allegheny Elementary$44,310
    DELAWARESoutheast Delco SDDELCROFT SCH$29,750
    DELAWARESoutheast Delco SDHARRIS EL SCH$36,400
    DELAWARESoutheast Delco SDSHARON HILL EL SCH$28,000
    DELAWARESoutheast Delco SDSoutheast Delco Kindergarten Center (was Darby Twp. El)$16,100
    DAUPHINSteelton-Highspire SDSTEELTON-HIGHSPIRE EL SCH$59,220
    ALLEGHENYSto-Rox SDSTO-ROX PRIMARY CTR$22,610
    ALLEGHENYSto-Rox SDSTO-ROX UPPER EL SCH$14,070
    ALLEGHENYUrban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS (Formerly Urban League)Urban League of Pittsburgh CS$24,360
    WARRENWarren County SDWarren Area El Ctr$46,480
    ALLEGHENYWest Mifflin Area SDHOMEVILLE ELEMENTARY SCH$29,820
    PHILADELPHIAWEST OAK LANE CSWest Oak Lane CS$57,610
    LUZERNEWILKES-BARRE AREA SDDANIEL J FLOOD EL SCH$43,120
    LUZERNEWILKES-BARRE AREA SDDODSON EL SCH$37,730
    LUZERNEWILKES-BARRE AREA SDDR DAVID W KISTLER EL SCH$69,090
    LUZERNEWILKES-BARRE AREA SDHEIGHTS/MURRAY EL SCH$61,040
    ALLEGHENYWilkinsburg Borough SDKelly Primary School$19,950
    ALLEGHENYWilkinsburg Borough SDTurner Intermediate School$14,700
    PHILADELPHIAWissahickon CSAwbury Campus$26,950
    PHILADELPHIAWissahickon CSFernhill Campus$27,160
    LUZERNEWYOMING VALLEY WEST SDCHESTER STREET EL SCH$20,650
    LUZERNEWYOMING VALLEY WEST SDSTATE EL CTR$96,880
    LUZERNEWYOMING VALLEY WEST SDTHIRD AVENUE EL SCH$7,770
    YORKYork City SDDAVIS SCH$30,800
    YORKYork City SDDEVERS SCH$38,570
    YORKYork City SDEDGAR FAHS SMITH STEAM ACADEMY$24,080
    YORKYork City SDFERGUSON SCH$34,720
    YORKYork City SDGOODE SCH$36,120
    YORKYork City SDHannah Penn MS$38,640
    YORKYork City SDJACKSON SCH$28,280
    YORKYork City SDMCKINLEY SCH$30,310

    ​​County
    		​Sponsor
    		​Site Name 
    		​Total for SY​
    2024-25
    ALLEGHENY​
    		Carlynton School District
    		Carnegie Elementary School
    		 $ 29,238.00
    ALLEGHENYDuquesne City School District
    		Duquesne Elementary School
    		 $ 25,212.00
    ALLEGHENYMcKeesport Area School DistrictFrancis McClure El Sch $ 46,728.00
    ALLEGHENYMcKeesport Area School DistrictTwin Rivers El Sch $ 45,672.00
    ALLEGHENYPenn Hills Charter School of EntrepreneurshipPenn Hills Charter School for Entrepreneurship $ 26,466.00
    ALLEGHENYPenn Hills School DistrictPenn Hills El Sch $ 84,150.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School District
    		Arlington Elementary School
     (Academic Learning Academy)    		 $ 19,536.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School DistrictArsenal PK-8 $ 21,648.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School DistrictGrandview Elementary School
    		 $ 12,936.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School DistrictLinden Elementary School $ 6,996.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School District
    		M L King Elementary School (ALA)
    		 $ 18,216.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School DistrictPittsburgh Langley K-8 $ 24,750.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School DistrictPittsburgh Lincoln K-5 $ 11,154.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School DistrictPittsburgh Westwood K-8 $ 17,094.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School District
    		Spring Hill Elementary School
    		 $ 8,118.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School District
    		Whittier Elementary School
    		 $ 9,372.00
    ALLEGHENYPittsburgh School DistrictWoolslair Elementary School (Woolslair Elem) $ 13,992.00
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel Braddock Hills Elementary 
    		 $ 21,384.00
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel CS - Hazelwood $ 10,626.00
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel CS - Homestead $ 16,302.00
    ALLEGHENY
    		Propel CS - HomesteadPropel CS - Pitcairn
    		 $ 10,626.00
    ALLEGHENY
    		Propel CS - HomesteadPropel East $ 17,490.00
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel McKeesport $ 15,972.00
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel Montour $ 25,344.00
    ALLEGHENYPropel CS - HomesteadPropel Northside Elementary 
    		 $ 18,348.00
    ALLEGHENYSouth Allegheny School District
    		South Allegheny Elementary $ 38,940.00
    ALLEGHENYSto-Rox School DistrictSto-Rox Primary Center
    		 $ 20,130.00
    ALLEGHENYSto-Rox School DistrictSto-Rox Upper Elementary School
    		 $ 14,322.00
    ALLEGHENYUrban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh CS (Formerly Urban League)Urban League of Pittsburgh CS $ 23,232.00
    ALLEGHENYWest Mifflin Area School District
    		Homeville Elementary School
    		 $ 25,938.00
    ALLEGHENYWilkinsburg Borough School DistrictKelly Primary School $ 18,414.00
    ALLEGHENYWilkinsburg Borough School DistrictTurner Intermediate School $ 14,982.00
    BEAVERAliquippa School DistrictAliquippa Elementary School
    		 $ 36,762.00
    BEAVERAmbridge Area School District
    		Highland Elementary School
    		 $ 20,262.00
    BEAVERAmbridge Area School DistrictState Street Elementary School
    		 $ 16,500.00
    BEAVERMidland Borough School DistrictMidland Elementary/Middle School
    		 $ 11,484.00
    BEAVERNew Brighton Area School DistrictNew Brighton Area Elementary School
    		 $ 38,610.00
    BEAVERRochester Area School District
    		Rochester Elementary School $ 23,496.00
    BERKSReading School DistrictAmanda E Stout Elementary School
    		 $ 50,424.00
    BERKSReading School DistrictGlenside Elementary School
    		 $ 16,500.00
    BERKSReading School DistrictLauers Park Elementary School
    		 $ 39,336.00
    BERKSReading School DistrictMillmont Elementary School
    		 $ 39,072.00
    BERKS
    		Reading School DistrictNorthwest Elementary School
    		 $ 33,858.00
    BERKS
    		Reading School DistrictRiverside Elementary School
    		 $ 46,398.00
    BERKS
    		Reading School DistrictSixteenth & Haak Elementary School
    		 $ 34,980.00
    BERKS
    		Reading School DistrictTenth & Green Elementary School
    		 $ 38,412.00
    BERKS
    		Reading School DistrictTenth & Penn Elementary School
    		 $ 24,354.00
    BERKS
    		Reading School DistrictThirteenth & Green Elementary School
    		 $ 32,604.00
    BERKS
    		Reading School DistrictThirteenth & Union Elementary School
    		 $ 42,438.00
    BERKSReading School DistrictTwelfth & Marion Elementary School
    		 $ 32,802.00
    BERKS
    		Reading School DistrictTyson-Schoener Elementary School
    		 $ 25,674.00
    BUCKSBristol Township School DistrictKeystone El Sch $ 69,102.00
    BUTLER
    		Butler Area School District
    		Broad Street School
    		 $ 14,388.00
    BUTLER
    		Butler Area School DistrictEmily Brittain Elementary School
    		 $ 17,028.00
    CAMBRIA
    		Ferndale Area School District
    		Ferndale Elementary School
    		 $ 22,770.00
    CAMBRIA
    		Greater Johnstown School DistrictGreater Johnstown Elementary School
    		 $ 71,280.00
    CAMBRIA
    		Greater Johnstown School DistrictGreater Johnstown Middlee School
    		 $ 26,136.00
    CAMBRIA
    		Northern Cambria School DistrictNorthern Cambria Elementary/Middle School
    		 $ 17,688.00
    CHESTERCoatesville Area School District
    		Caln Elementary School
    		 $ 29,766.00
    CHESTER
    		Coatesville Area School DistrictEast Fallowfield Elementary School
    		 $ 21,450.00
    CHESTER
    		Coatesville Area School DistrictRainbow Elementary School
    		 $ 45,936.00
    CHESTERCoatesville Area School DistrictReeceville Elementary School
    		 $ 24,222.00
    COLUMBIA
    		Berwick Area School District
    		West Berwick Elementary $ 32,076.00
    CRAWFORD
    		Crawford Central School District
    		First District Elementary School
    		 $ 22,110.00
    CRAWFORDCrawford Central School DistrictSecond District Elementary School $ 21,912.00
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin School DistrictChamber Hill Elementary School
    		 $ 16,764.00
    DAUPHIN
    		Central Dauphin School DistrictLawnton Elementary School
    		 $ 19,668.00
    DAUPHIN
    		Central Dauphin School DistrictPaxtang Elementary School
    		 $ 18,612.00
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin School DistrictPhillips Elementary School
    		 $ 27,258.00
    DAUPHIN
    		Central Dauphin School DistrictRutherford Elementary School
    		 $ 31,086.00
    DAUPHINCentral Dauphin School DistrictSouth Side Elementary School
    		 $ 44,616.00
    DAUPHIN
    		Central Dauphin School DistrictTri-Community Elementary School
    		 $ 29,568.00
    DAUPHIN
    		Harrisburg City School District
    		Benjamin Franklin Sch $48,840.00
    DAUPHIN     
    		Harrisburg City School Distric​tDowney Sch $ 26,664.00
    DAUPHIN
    		Harrisburg City School Distric​tFoose School E $ 32,406.00
    DAUPHINHarrisburg City School Distric​tMelrose Sch $ 40,524.00
    DAUPHIN
    		Harrisburg City School Distric​tScott Elementary School $ 31,812.00
    DAUPHINSteelton-Highspire School District
    		Steelton-Highspire Elementary School
    		 $ 50,094.00
    DELAWARE
    		Chichester School DistrictLinwood Elementary School
    		 $ 16,962.00
    DELAWARE
    		Chichester School DistrictMarcus Hook Elementary School
    		 $ 17,160.00
    DELAWARE
    		Ridley School District
    		Eddystone Elementary School
    		 $ 15,444.00
    DELAWARE
    		Ridley School DistrictWoodlyn Elementary School
    		 $ 21,582.00
    DELAWARESoutheast Delco School DistrictSharon Hill Elementary School
    		 $ 26,136.00
    DELAWARESoutheast Delco School DistrictSoutheast Delco Kindergarten Center (was Darby Twp. El) $ 21,318.00
    ERIE
    		Corry Area School DistrictCorry Area Primary School $ 31,614.00
    ERIEErie City School DistrictDiehl School $ 30,624.00
    ERIE
    		Erie City School DistrictGrover Cleveland Elementary School $ 36,762.00
    ERIEErie City School DistrictHarding School $ 44,814.00
    ERIE
    		Erie City School DistrictJefferson Elementary School $ 29,436.00
    ERIEErie City School DistrictJoAnna Connell School $ 37,092.00
    ERIE
    		Erie City School DistrictLincoln Elementary School $ 23,166.00
    ERIEErie City School DistrictMcKinley Elementary School $ 34,056.00
    ERIE
    		Erie City School DistrictPerry Elementary School $ 31,350.00
    ERIEErie City School DistrictPfeiffer-Burleigh School $ 43,230.00
    ERIE
    		Erie City School DistrictRobert Benjamin Wiley Community CS $ 23,892.00
    ERIE
    		Iroquois School District
    		Iroquois Elementary School
    		 $ 37,818.00
    ERIENorthwestern School DistrictSprngfield Elementary School
    		 $ 12,540.00
    FAYETTE
    		Brownsville Area School District
    		Brownsville Area Elementary School
    		 $ 45,012.00
    FORESTForest Area School DistrictEast Forest Elementary School
    		 $ 4,488.00
    LACKAWANNA
    		Carbondale Area School DistrictCarbondale Elementary School
    		 $ 51,480.00
    LACKAWANNAScranton School District
    		Charles Sumner #18 $ 16,104.00
    LACKAWANNA
    		Scranton School DistrictElectric City Academy Program $ 3,366.00
    LACKAWANNA
    		Scranton School DistrictFrances Willard #32
    		 $ 22,902.00
    LACKAWANNAScranton School DistrictIsaac Tripp Elementary School
    		 $ 44,154.00
    LACKAWANNAScranton School District​John Adams #4 $ 12,804.00
    LACKAWANNAScranton School DistrictJohn F. Kennedy #7 $ 20,526.00
    LACKAWANNA
    		Scranton School DistrictJohn G Whittier #2 $ 29,898.00
    LACKAWANNAScranton School DistrictMcNichols Plaza
    		 $ 21,846.00
    LACKAWANNA
    		Scranton School DistrictNativity Miguel School of Scranton $ 2,508.00
    LACKAWANNAScranton School DistrictNeil Armstrong #40 $ 27,720.00
    LACKAWANNA
    		Scranton School DistrictNortheast intermediate School $ 27,456.00
    LACKAWANNA
    		Scranton School DistrictRobert Morris #27 $ 13,860.00
    LACKAWANNA
    		Scranton School DistrictSouth Scranton Intermediate School
    		 $ 25,146.00
    LACKAWANNAScranton School DistrictWest Scranton Intermediate School
    		 $ 26,598.00
    LACKAWANNAScranton School DistrictWilliam Prescott​ #38 $ 14,058.00
    LANCASTER
    		Lancaster School District
    		Carter & Macrae Elementary School
    		 $ 31,020.00
    LANCASTER
    		Lancaster School DistrictFulton Elementary School
    		 $ 18,282.00
    LAWRENCENew Castle Area Elementary School
    		Harry W Lockley Early Learning Center $ 52,800.00
    LAWRENCE
    		New Castle Area Elementary SchoolWashington Intermediate School
    		 $ 52,800.00
    LEBANONLebanon School District
    		Harding Elementary School
    		 $ 39,996.00
    LEBANON
    		Lebanon School DistrictHouck Elementary School
    		 $ 24,684.00
    LEBANON
    		Lebanon School DistrictNorhwest Elementary School
    		 $ 41,778.00
    LEBANON
    		Lebanon School DistrictSoutheast Elementary School
    		 $ 31,680.00
    LEBANONLebanon School DistrictTSouthwest Elementary School
    		 $ 28,314.00
    LEHIGH
    		Allentown City School District
    		Hiram W Dodd Elementary School
    		 $ 47,652.00
    LEHIGH
    		Allentown City School DistrictJefferson Elementary School
    		 $ 36,762.00
    LEHIGHAllentown City School District
    		Roosevelt ESY
    		 $ 41,118.00
    LEHIGH
    		Roberto Clemente Charter School
    		Roberto Clemente Elementary CS $ 19,800.00
    LUZERNECheder Menachem Inc (formerly Congregation Bais Tzvi Yosef)Cheder Menachem of Wilkes-Barre $ 11,748.00
    LUZERNE

    		Cheder Menachem Inc (formerly Congregation Bais Tzvi Yosef)
    		Cheder Menachem Schuyler Avenue
    		 $ 9,438.00

    LUZERNE
    		Greater Nanicoke Area School District
    		Kennedy Early Childhood Center
    		 $ 34,716.00
    LUZERNE
    		Hanover Area School District
    		Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School
    		 $ 21,912.00
    LUZERNE
    		Hanover Area School DistrictHanover Green Elementry School
    		 $ 20,130.00
    LUZERNEHanover Area School DistrictLee Park Elementary School
    		 $ 20,526.00
    LUZERNE
    		Hanover Area School DistrictLyndwood Elementary School
    		 $ 16,830.00
    LUZERNE
    		Hazleton Area School District
    		Arthur Street Elementary School
    		 $ 28,974.00
    LUZERNE
    		Hazleton Area School District
    		Hazle Township Early Learning Center $ 42,636.00
    LUZERNE
    		Hazleton Area School DistrictHeights Terrace Elementary/Middle School
    		 $ 60,258.00
    LUZERNEHazleton Area School District
    		Maple Manor El/MS $ 45,474.00
    LUZERNEHazleton Area School District
    		West Hazleton Elementary/Middle School
    		 $ 49,698.00
    LUZERNE
    		Wilkes-Barre Area School District
    		Daniel J Flood Elementary School
    		 $ 42,108.00
    LUZERNEWilkes-Barre Area School DistrictDodson Elementary School
    		 $ 31,878.00
    LUZERNEWilkes-Barre Area School DistrictDr David W Kistler Elementary School
    		 $ 63,954.00
    LUZERNE
    		Wilkes-Barre Area School DistrictHeights/Murray Elementary School
    		 $ 56,892.00
    LUZERNEWyoming Valley West School District
    		State Elementary Center
    		 $ 90,816.00
    LUZERNE
    		Wyoming Valley West School DistrictThird Avenue Elementary School
    		 $ 7,326.00
    MERCER
    		Sharon City School DistrictC.M. Musser Elementary School
    		 $ 20,394.00
    MERCERSharon City School DistrictCase SAvenue Elementary School
    		 $ 32,274.00
    MERCER
    		Sharon City School DistrictWest Hill Elementary School
    		 $ 17,424.00
    MIFFLINMifflin County School District
    		Lewistown Elementary School $ 30,162.00
    MONTGOMERY
    		Montgomery County Intermediate Unit 23MCIU Early Learning Academy
    		 $ 2,904.00
    MONTGOMERY
    		Norristown Area School DistrictCole Manor Elementary School
    		 $ 23,166.00
    MONTGOMERY
    		Norristown Area School DistrictDavenport El Sch
    		 $ 24,288.00
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area School DistrictHancock Elementary School
    		 $ 23,232.00
    MONTGOMERY
    		Norristown Area School DistrictMarshall Street Elementary School
    		 $ 38,742.00
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area School DistrictPaul V Fly Elementary School
    		 $ 30,294.00
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area School DistrictRay S. Musselman Learning Center
    		 $ 17,358.00
    MONTGOMERYNorristown Area School DistrictWhitehall Elementary School
    		 $ 31,746.00
    MONTGOMERY
    		Pottstown School District
    		Barth Elementary School
    		 $ 20,196.00
    MONTGOMERYPottstown School DistrictFranklin Elementary School
    		 $ 22,308.00
    MONTGOMERY
    		Pottstown School DistrictLincoln Elementary School
    		 $ 20,856.00
    MONTGOMERYPottstown School DistrictPre-K Counts Annex Building $ 6,666.00
    MONTGOMERY
    		Pottstown School District
    		Rupert Elementary School
    		 $ 22,968.00
    MONTGOMERYThe Pathway SchoolThe Pathway School
    		 $ 2,112.00
    NORTHUMBERLAND
    		Mount Carmel Area School District
    		Mount Carmel Area Elementary School
    		 $ 52,008.00
    NORTHUMBERLAND
    		Shamokin Area School District
    		Shamokin Area Elementary School  $ 58,872.00
    NORTHUMBERLANDShamokin Area School DistrictShamokin Area Intermediate School
    		 $ 20,460.00
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaAlliancee For Progress Annex
    		 $ 34,914.00
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building B East
    		 $ 12,804.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building A  $ 24,948.00
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building A West
    		 $ 18,480.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building B West
    		 $ 24,816.00
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building C East $ 28,248.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building C West​
    		 $ 25,014.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building D East
    		 $ 28,314.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS-1100 Main St $ 28,248.00
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaDrexel Neumann Academy
    		 $ 12,144.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaOur Mother of Sorrows/St Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School $ 9,240.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaSpring Garden Academy $ 4,224.00
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Cyril Alexandria School
    		 $ 11,220.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Francis of Assisi School-Elementary $ 11,154.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaVision Academy Charter School $ 27,192.00
    PHILADELPHIAArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaVisitation School
    		 $ 21,186.00
    PHILADELPHIADiscovery Charter SchoolDiscovery Charter School
    		 $ 31,350.00
    PHILADELPHIAGlobal Leadership Academy Charter School
    		Global Leadership Academy Charter School $ 34,320.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Global Leadership Academy Charter School South West at Huey
    		Global Leadership Academy Charter School South West at Huey $ 30,954.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Harambee Institute of Science and Technology Charter School IncHarambee Institute of Science and Technology Charter School Inc $ 29,040.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Inquiry Charter School (Fomerly Belmont Academy Charter School)
    		Belmont Charter School $ 28,578.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Inquiry Charter School (Fomerly Belmont Academy Charter School)Family Charter School $ 13,728.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Inquiry Charter School (Fomerly Belmont Academy Charter School)Inquiry Charter School $ 17,754.00
    PHILADELPHIAMastery Charter High SchoolMastery Charter School - Cleveland $ 36,762.00
    PHILADELPHIAMastery Charter High SchoolMastery Charter School - Smedley $ 49,830.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Pan American Academy Charter SchoolPan American Academy Charter School $ 42,504.00
    PHILADELPHIAPhiladelphia CS For Arts & Sciences at HR Edmunds
    		Philadelphia CS For Arts & Sciences at HR Edmunds $ 55,440.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Philadelphia Performing Arts CS
    		The Philadelphia Performing Arts East $ 30,690.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Philadelphia Performing Arts CSThe Philadelphia Performing Arts West $ 58,740.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaBarton Clara School
    		 $ 35,508.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaBethune Mary McLeod School
    		 $ 21,120.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaBlaine James G School
    		 $ 15,708.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaBluford Charter School
    		 $ 25,278.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaBridesburg School
    		 $ 26,136.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaBrow Joseph H School
    		 $ 22,704.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaCayuga School
    		 $ 22,110.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaComegys Benjamin B School
    		 $ 13,332.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaConwell Russell Middle School
    		 $ 3,300.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaCrossan Kennedy C School
    		 $ 21,054.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaDunbar Paul L School
    		 $ 11,748.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaElkin Lewis School
    		 $ 36,564.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaEmlen Eleanor C School
    		 $ 19,668.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaFeltonville Intermediate School $ 34,914.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaForrest Edwin School
    		 $ 52,338.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaFox Chase School
    		 $ 30,228.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaFrank Anne School
    		 $ 93,918.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaGrover Washington Middle School $ 13,530.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaHarrington Avery D School
    		 $ 15,444.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaHolme Thomas School
    		 $ 37,554.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaHunter William H School
    		 $ 18,084.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaKearny Gen Philip School
    		 $ 9,108.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaKenderton Elementary School
    		 $ 14,982.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaKirkbridge Eliza B School
    		 $ 24,816.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaLea Henry C School
    		 $ 25,278.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaLongstreth William C School
    		 $ 14,520.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaMarshall John School
    		 $ 17,292.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaMcCloskey John F School
    		 $ 11,550.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaMcKinley William School
    		 $ 15,378.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaMcMichael Morton School
    		 $ 13,398.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaMitchell Eelemntary SchooI
    		 $ 17,028.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaMoffet John School
    		 $  16,500.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaMorton Thomas G School
    		 $ 24,816.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaOlney Elementary School
    		 $ 35,376.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaOverbrook Education Center
    		 $ 12,606.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaOverbrook Elementary School
    		 $​ 11,616.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaPenrose School
    		 $ 17,424.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaPrince Hall
    		 $ 24,750.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaRhoads James School
    		 $ 22,242.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaRoosevelt Theodore MS $ 18,810.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaSamuel Gompers School
    		 $ 12,870.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaSolis-Cohen Solomon School​
    		 $ 84,084.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaSpring Garden School
    		 $ 12,936.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaSpruance Gilbert School
    		 $ 66,330.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaSullivan James J School
    		 $ 27,852.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaTaylor Bayard School
    		 $ 25,674.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaTilden William T MS $ 7,392.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaWaring Laura W School
    		 $ 10,560.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		School District of PhiladelphiaWillard Frances E School
    		 $ 29,172.00
    PHILADELPHIASchool District of PhiladelphiaWright Richard R School
    		 $ 18,150.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		The Pennsylvania School for the DeafPSD Cafeteria $ 5,280.00
    PHILADELPHIAWest Oak Lane Charter School
    		West Oak Lane CS $ 56,100.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Wissahickon Charter School
    		Awbury Campus $ 24,354.00
    PHILADELPHIA
    		Wissahickon Charter SchoolFernhill Campus $ 24,684.00
    SCHUYLKILLMahanoy Area School District
    		Mahanoy Area Elementary School $ 39,996.00
    SCHUYLKILL
    		Schuylkill IU 29Center for Exceptional Children
    		 $ 5,808.00
    SCHUYLKILLShenandoah Valley School DistrictShenandoah Valley Elementary School
    		 $ 46,200.00
    VENANGO
    		Oil City Area School DistrictHasson Heights School
    		 $ 27,192.00
    VENANGOOil City Area School DistrictSeventh Street School
    		 $ 11,088.00
    VENANGO
    		Oil City Area School DistrictSmedley Street School
    		 $ 6,402.00
    WASHINGTONCalifornia Area School DistrictCalifornia Academy of Learning CS $ 4,158.00
    WESTMORELAND
    		Kiski Area School District
    		Kiski Area East Primary School $ 27,786.00
    WESTMORELANDMonessen City School DistrictDiversified Human Services-SPHS Child Learning Ctr $ 3,630.00
    WESTMORELAND
    		Monessen City School DistrictMonessen Elementary Center $ 21,186.00
    YORKYork City School District
    		Davis School
    		 $ 27,984.00
    YORK
    		York City School DistrictDevers School
    		 $ 37,092.00
    YORK
    		York City School DistrictEdgar FAHS Smith Steam Academy
    		 $ 21,186.00
    YORKYork City School DistrictFerguson School
    		 $ 32,802.00
    YORK
    		York City School DistrictGoode School
    		 $ 31,482.00
    YORKYork City School DistrictHannah Penn MS $ 34,386.00
    YORKYork City School DistrictJackson School
    		 $ 26,136.00
    YORK
    		York City School DistrictMcKinley School
    		 $ 28,314.00 ​

    County
    		SponsorSite NameTotal for SY 2023-2024
    AlleghenyAllegheny IU 3Mon Valley Sch$ 3,024.00
    AlleghenyAllegheny IU 3Sunrise Sch$ 3,888.00
    AlleghenyCarlynton School DistrictCarnegie Elementary School$ 28,008.00
    AlleghenyClairton City School DistrictClairton El Sch$ 27,144.00
    AlleghenyDuquesne City School DistrictDuquesne El Sch$ 25,848.00
    AlleghenyEast Allegheny School DistrictLogan El Sch$ 56,664.00
    AlleghenyManchester Academic CSManchester Academic Cs$ 22,536.00
    AlleghenyMcKeesport Area School DistrictFrancis McClure El Sch$ 46,296.00
    AlleghenyMcKeesport Area School DistrictTwin Rivers El Sch$ 49,104.00
    AlleghenyPenn Hills Charter School of EntrepreneurshipPenn Hills Charter School for Entrepreneurship
    		$ 26,784.00
    AlleghenyPenn Hills School DistrictPenn Hills El Sch$ 92,232.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictArsenal Pk-8$ 18,432.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictBanksville El Sch (Banksville Elem)$ 21,672.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictConroy Ed Ctr (Conroy Tmr Ctr)$ 3,888.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictGrandview El Sch$ 18,504.00
    Allegheny
    		Pittsburgh School DistrictLiberty El Sch$ 27,720.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictPittsburgh Lincoln K-5$ 17,136.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictPittsburgh Miller K-8 (Miller African Centered Academy)
    		$ 20,016.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictSpring Hill El Sch$ 11,160.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictWhittier El Sch$ 15,048.00
    AlleghenyPittsburgh School DistrictWoolslair El Sch (Woolslair Elem)$ 14,544.00
    AlleghenyPropel Cs - HomesteadPropel Braddock Hills Ele$ 22,176.00
    AlleghenyPropel Cs - HomesteadPropel CS - Hazelwood$ 13,968.00
    AlleghenyPropel Cs - HomesteadPropel CS - Homestead$ 19,080.00
    AlleghenyPropel Cs - HomesteadPropel CS - Pitcairn$ 11,736.00
    AlleghenyPropel Cs - HomesteadPropel East$ 25,920.00
    AlleghenyPropel Cs - HomesteadPropel McKeesport$ 18,576.00
    AlleghenyPropel Cs - HomesteadPropel Montour$ 27,360.00
    AlleghenyPropel Cs - HomesteadPropel Northside Ele$ 20,592.00
    AlleghenySouth Allegheny School DistrictSouth Allegheny Elementary$ 41,544.00
    AlleghenySto-Rox School DistrictSto-Rox Primary Ctr$ 22,536.00
    AlleghenySto-Rox School DistrictSto-Rox Upper El Sch$ 15,480.00
    AlleghenyUrban Pathways K-5 College Charter SchoolUrban Pathways K5 College Charter School$ 20,952.00
    AlleghenyWest Mifflin Area School DistrictHomeville Elementary Sch$ 28,944.00
    AlleghenyWilkinsburg Borough School DistrictKelly Primary Sch$ 17,208.00
    AlleghenyWilkinsburg Borough School DistrictTurner Intermediate Sch$ 22,248.00
    AlleghenyYoung Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS DBA Young ScholarsYoung Scholars of Greater Allegheny CS DBA Young Scholars$ 21,240.00
    BeaverAliquippa School DistrictAliquippa El Sch$ 38,808.00
    BeaverAmbridge Area School DistrictHighland El Sch$ 22,824.00
    BeaverAmbridge Area School DistrictState Street El Sch$ 19,152.00
    BeaverMidland Borough School DistrictMidland El/Ms$ 12,096.00
    BeaverNew Brighton Area SDNew Brighton Area El Sch$ 42,696.00
    BeaverRochester Area School DistrictRochester Elementary School$ 25,128.00
    BerksReading School DistrictAmanda E Stout El Sch$ 56,376.00
    BerksReading School DistrictGlenside El Sch$ 20,592.00
    BerksReading School DistrictLauers Park El Sch$ 39,240.00
    BerksReading School DistrictMillmont El Sch$ 42,696.00
    BerksReading School DistrictNorthwest El Sch$ 36,576.00
    BerksReading School DistrictRiverside El Sch$ 51,048.00
    BerksReading School DistrictSixteenth & Haak El Sch$ 34,416.00
    BerksReading School DistrictTenth & Green El Sch$ 40,464.00
    BerksReading School DistrictTenth & Penn El Sch$ 32,256.00
    BerksReading School DistrictThirteenth & Green El Sch$ 32,832.00
    BerksReading School DistrictThirteenth & Union El Sch$ 45,432.00
    BerksReading School DistrictTwelfth & Marion El Sch$ 35,784.00
    BerksReading School DistrictTyson-Schoener El Sch$ 31,320.00
    BerksSt Margaret SchoolSt Margaret School$ 15,120.00
    BucksBristol Township School DistrictKeystone El Sch$ 68,832.00
    ButlerButler Area School DistrictBroad St Sch$ 15,696.00
    ButlerButler Area School DistrictEmily Brittain El Sch$ 18,576.00
    CambriaFerndale Area School DistrictFerndale El Sch$ 23,472.00
    CambriaGreater Johnstown School DistrictGreater Johnstown El Sch$ 82,224.00
    CambriaGreater Johnstown School DistrictGreater Johnstown Ms$ 30,960.00
    CambriaNorthern Cambria School DistrictNorthern Cambria El/Ms School$ 19,800.00
    ChesterCoatesville Area School DistrictCaln El Sch$ 33,480.00
    ChesterCoatesville Area School DistrictEast Fallowfield El Sch$ 23,760.00
    ChesterCoatesville Area School DistrictKings Highway El Sch$ 34,920.00
    ChesterCoatesville Area School DistrictRainbow El Sch$ 48,456.00
    ChesterCoatesville Area School DistrictReeceville El Sch$ 23,976.00
    ColumbiaBerwick Area School DistrictWest Berwick Elementary$ 36,576.00
    CrawfordCrawford Central School DistrictFirst District El Sch$ 23,472.00
    CrawfordCrawford Central School DistrictSecond District Elementary School$ 25,128.00
    DauphinCentral Dauphin School DistrictChamber Hill El Sch$ 18,288.00
    DauphinCentral Dauphin School DistrictLawnton El Sch$ 20,304.00
    DauphinCentral Dauphin School DistrictPhillips El Sch$ 30,672.00
    DauphinCentral Dauphin School DistrictRutherford El Sch$ 32,760.00
    DauphinCentral Dauphin School DistrictSouth Side El Sch$ 45,720.00
    DauphinCentral Dauphin School DistrictTri-Community El Sch$ 30,672.00
    DauphinHarrisburg City School DistrictBenjamin Franklin Sch$ 56,520.00
    DauphinHarrisburg City School DistrictDowney Sch$ 27,792.00
    DauphinHarrisburg City School DistrictFoose School E$ 38,448.00
    DauphinHarrisburg City School DistrictMelrose Sch$ 42,984.00
    DauphinHarrisburg City School DistrictScott Elementary School$ 33,192.00
    DauphinPremier Arts and Science Charter SchoolPremier Arts and Science Charter School$ 11,160.00
    DauphinSteelton-Highspire School DistrictSteelton-Highspire El Sch$ 54,576.00
    DelawareChester-Upland School DistrictChester Upland School of The Arts$ 31,392.00
    DelawareChester-Upland School DistrictMain Street Sch$ 23,400.00
    DelawareChester-Upland School DistrictStetser El Sch$ 18,792.00
    DelawareChichester School DistrictLinwood El Sch$ 19,224.00
    DelawareChichester School DistrictMarcus Hook El Sch$ 19,584.00
    DelawareRidley School DistrictEddystone El Sch$ 17,352.00
    DelawareRidley School DistrictWoodlyn El Sch$ 21,240.00
    DelawareSoutheast Delco School DistrictSoutheast Delco Kindergarten Center (Was Darby Twp. El)$ 22,104.00
    ErieCorry Area School DistrictCorry Area Primary School$ 37,800.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictDiehl School$ 33,768.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictGrover Cleveland Elementary School$ 40,680.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictHarding School$ 44,640.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictJefferson Elementary School$ 30,240.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictJoanna Connell School$ 40,824.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictLincoln Elementary School$ 25,776.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictMcKinley Elementary School$ 34,704.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictPerry Elementary School$ 32,472.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictPfeiffer-Burleigh School$ 41,472.00
    ErieErie City School DistrictRobert Benjamin Wiley Community CS$ 26,280.00
    ErieIroquois School DistrictIroquois Elementary School$ 41,112.00
    ErieNorthwestern School DistrictSpringfield El Sch$ 14,184.00
    FayetteBrownsville Area School DistrictBrownsville Area El Sch$ 60,768.00
    ForestForest Area School DistrictEast Forest El Sch$ 5,400.00
    LackawannaCarbondale Area School DistrictCarbondale El Sch$ 56,520.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictCharles Sumner #18$ 16,632.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictFrances Willard #32$ 25,848.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictIsaac Tripp Ele Sch$ 49,392.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictJohn Adams #4$ 13,752.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictJohn F. Kennedy #7$ 22,464.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictJohn G Whittier #2$ 31,392.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictMcNichols Plaza$ 24,840.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictNeil Armstrong #40$ 29,952.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictRobert Morris #27$ 15,408.00
    LackawannaScranton School DistrictWilliam Prescott #38$ 16,560.00
    LancasterLancaster School DistrictBurrowes Elementary School$ 21,384.00
    LancasterLancaster School DistrictCarter & Macrae Elementary School$ 31,752.00
    LancasterLancaster School DistrictFulton Elementary School$ 19,728.00
    LawrenceNew Castle Area School DistrictHarry W Lockley Early Learning Center$ 55,080.00
    LawrenceNew Castle Area School DistrictWashington Intrmd Sch$ 56,520.00
    LebanonLebanon School DistrictHarding El Sch$ 43,632.00
    LebanonLebanon School DistrictHouck El Sch$ 26,928.00
    LebanonLebanon School DistrictNorthwest El Sch$ 45,576.00
    LebanonLebanon School DistrictSoutheast El Sch$ 34,560.00
    LebanonLebanon School DistrictSouthwest El Sch$ 30,888.00
    LehighAllentown City School DistrictBrigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary$ 57,240.00
    LehighAllentown City School DistrictCentral El Sch$ 48,600.00
    LehighAllentown City School DistrictLuis A. Ramos El Sch$ 44,280.00
    LehighAllentown City School DistrictSheridan El Sch$ 41,760.00
    LehighRoberto Clemente CSRoberto Clemente Elementary CS$ 21,600.00
    LuzerneCongregation Bais Tzvi YosefCheder Menachem Of Wilkes-Barre$ 19,008.00
    LuzerneGreater Nanticoke Area School DistrictKennedy Early Childhood Center$ 37,296.00
    LuzerneHanover Area School DistrictHanover Area Memorial El Sch$ 24,120.00
    LuzerneHanover Area School DistrictHanover Green El Sch$ 22,032.00
    LuzerneHanover Area School DistrictLee Park El Sch$ 21,816.00
    LuzerneHanover Area School DistrictLyndwood El School$ 12,168.00
    LuzerneHazleton Area School DistrictArthur Street El Sch$ 33,264.00
    LuzerneHazleton Area School DistrictHazle Township Early Learning Center$ 36,216.00
    LuzerneHazleton Area School DistrictMaple Manor El/Ms$ 50,544.00
    LuzerneHazleton Area School DistrictMcadoo-Kelayres El/Ms$ 47,448.00
    LuzerneHazleton Area School DistrictWest Hazleton El/Ms$ 54,936.00
    LuzerneWilkes-Barre Area School DistrictDaniel J Flood El Sch$ 46,080.00
    LuzerneWilkes-Barre Area School DistrictDodson El Sch$ 42,480.00
    LuzerneWilkes-Barre Area School DistrictDr David W Kistler El Sch$ 72,432.00
    LuzerneWilkes-Barre Area School DistrictHeights/Murray El Sch$ 65,160.00
    LuzerneWyoming Valley West School DistrictState El Ctr$ 97,488.00
    LuzerneWyoming Valley West School DistrictThird Avenue El Sch$ 7,920.00
    MercerSharon City School DistrictC.M. Musser El Sch$ 21,312.00
    MercerSharon City School DistrictCase Avenue El Sch$ 33,912.00
    MercerSharon City School DistrictWest Hill El Sch$ 18,216.00
    MifflinMifflin County School DistrictLewistown Elementary School$ 34,128.00
    MontgomeryMontgomery County Intermediate Unit 23MCIU Early Learning Academy$ 3,600.00
    MontgomeryNorristown Area School DistrictCole Manor El Sch$ 28,008.00
    MontgomeryNorristown Area School DistrictGotwals El Sch$ 27,000.00
    MontgomeryNorristown Area School DistrictHancock El Sch$ 24,552.00
    MontgomeryNorristown Area School DistrictMarshall Street El Sch$ 42,120.00
    MontgomeryNorristown Area School DistrictRay S. Musselman Learning Center$ 18,144.00
    MontgomeryNorristown Area School DistrictWhitehall El Sch$ 36,648.00
    MontgomeryThe Pathway SchoolThe Pathway School$ 4,896.00
    NorthumberlandMount Carmel Area School DistrictMount Carmel Area El Sch$ 57,096.00
    NorthumberlandShamokin Area School DistrictShamokin Area El Sch$ 61,776.00
    NorthumberlandShamokin Area School DistrictShamokin Area Intermediate Sch$ 24,120.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaAlliance For Progress Annex$ 33,192.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaAlliance For Progress CS$ 3,600.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building B East$ 9,576.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building A$ 32,832.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building A West$ 22,896.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building B West$ 26,280.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building C East$ 29,520.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building C West$ 28,224.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building D East$ 29,376.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS-1100 Main St$ 30,384.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaDrexel Neumann Academy$ 13,104.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaOur Mother of Sorrows/St Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School$ 10,368.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSpring Garden Academy$ 6,336.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Frances Cabrini Regional Catholic School$ 16,272.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Francis Of Assisi School-Elementary$ 12,240.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Katherine Day School$ 3,456.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Malachy School$ 14,904.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Martin Of Tours$ 38,592.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Thomas Aquinas School 226519382$ 17,712.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaVisitation School$ 24,192.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaWidener Partnership Charter School$ 26,136.00
    PhiladelphiaArchdiocese of PhiladelphiaYoung Scholars Charter School$ 7,488.00
    PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy Charter SchoolGlobal Leadership Academy Charter School$ 34,848.00
    PhiladelphiaGlobal Leadership Academy Charter School South West at HueyGlobal Leadership Academy Charter School South West At Huey$ 26,928.00
    PhiladelphiaHarambee Institute of Science And Technology Charter School IncHarambee Institute of Science And Technology Charter School Inc$ 34,560.00
    PhiladelphiaInquiry Charter School (Formerly Belmont Academy Charter School)Belmont Charter School$ 26,280.00
    PhiladelphiaInquiry Charter School (Formerly Belmont Academy Charter School)Family Charter School$ 9,936.00
    PhiladelphiaInquiry Charter School (Formerly Belmont Academy Charter School)Inquiry Charter School$ 19,152.00
    PhiladelphiaMaritime Academy Charter SchoolMaritime Academy Charter School - Elementary School$ 28,728.00
    PhiladelphiaMastery Charter High SchoolMastery Charter School - Cleveland$ 39,888.00
    PhiladelphiaMastery Charter High SchoolMastery Charter School - Smedley$ 54,216.00
    PhiladelphiaPan American Academy Charter SchoolPan American Academy Charter School$ 45,504.00
    PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Cs For Arts & Sciences at HR EdmundsPhiladelphia CS For Arts & Sciences at H.R. Edmunds$ 55,728.00
    PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Performing Arts CSThe Philadelphia Performing Arts East$ 33,264.00
    PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Performing Arts CSThe Philadelphia Performing Arts West$ 65,232.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaAnderson Add B Sch$ 21,456.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaCayuga School$ 23,976.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaCooke Jay Ms$ 20,808.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaDuckrey Tanner Sch$ 24,192.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaEllwood School$ 20,160.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaEmlen Eleanor C Sch$ 21,024.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaFinletter Thomas K Sch$ 32,616.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaFrank Anne Sch$ 97,128.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaFranklin Benjamin Sch$ 33,768.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaFranklin S Edmonds$ 24,048.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaHarding Warren G Ms$ 12,312.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaKenderton Elementary School$ 18,864.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaLowell James R Sch$ 35,568.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaMarshall John Sch$ 17,712.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaMarshall Thurgood$ 32,544.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaMcKinley William Sch$ 18,144.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaMorrison Andrew J Sch$ 29,448.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaNebinger George W Sch$ 22,752.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaOverbrook Edu Ctr$ 13,752.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaOverbrook Elementary School$ 11,160.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaPennell Joseph Sch$ 20,592.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaPrince Hall$ 27,288.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaRhoads James Sch$ 23,400.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaSharswood George Sch$ 16,776.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaSouthwark Sch$ 47,016.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaStearne Allen M Sch$ 21,600.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaTilden William T Ms$ 9,000.00
    PhiladelphiaSchool District of PhiladelphiaWaring Laura W Sch$ 11,520.00
    PhiladelphiaThe Pennsylvania School for The DeafPSD Cafeteria$ 5,760.00
    PhiladelphiaUniversal Institute CSUniversal Creighton Charter School$ 38,520.00
    PhiladelphiaUniversal Institute CSUniversal Institute Charter School$ 31,680.00
    PhiladelphiaWest Oak Lane Charter SchoolWest Oak Lane CS$ 56,448.00
    PhiladelphiaWissahickon CSAwbury Campus$ 27,072.00
    PhiladelphiaWissahickon CSFernhill Campus$ 26,928.00
    SchuylkillMahanoy Area School DistrictMahanoy Area El Sch$ 42,912.00
    SchuylkillSchuylkill IU 29Center For Exceptional Children$ 5,328.00
    SchuylkillShenandoah Valley School DistrictShenandoah Valley El Sch$ 49,536.00
    VenangoOil City Area School DistrictHasson Heights Sch$ 28,584.00
    VenangoOil City Area School DistrictSeventh Street Sch$ 11,520.00
    VenangoOil City Area School DistrictSmedley Street Sch$ 7,416.00
    WestmorelandKiski Area School DistrictKiski Area East Primary School$ 30,960.00
    WestmorelandMonessen City School DistrictDiversified Human Services-Sphs Child Learning Ctr$ 4,176.00
    WestmorelandMonessen City School DistrictMonessen Elementary Center$ 25,056.00
    YorkYork City School DistrictDavis Sch$ 29,160.00
    YorkYork City School DistrictDevers Sch$ 39,240.00
    YorkYork City School DistrictEdgar Fahs Smith Steam Academy$ 18,000.00
    YorkYork City School DistrictFerguson Sch$ 35,496.00
    YorkYork City School DistrictGoode Sch$ 37,512.00
    YorkYork City School DistrictHannah Penn Ms$ 37,512.00
    YorkYork City School DistrictJackson Sch$ 27,936.00
    YorkYork City School DistrictMcKinley Sch$ 32,400.00

     

    Sponsor
    		Site NameTOTAL for SY 2022-2023
    Aliquippa School DistrictAliquippa Elementary School$38,570.00
    Allegheny IU 3Mon Valley School$2,940.00
    Allegheny IU 3Sunrise School$3,780.00
    Ambridge Area School DistrictHighland Elementary School$22,330.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaAlliance For Progress Annex$32,690.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaAlliance For Progress CS$3,500.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community  CS  Building B East$3,150.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community  CS Building  A $43,260.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building A West$21,980.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building B West$30,450.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building C East$36,050.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building C West$32,200.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS Building D East$32,690.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaChester Community CS-1100 Main St$32,550.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaDrexel Neumann Academy$13,090.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaSpring Garden Academy$9,870.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Francis of Assisi School-Elementary$11,340.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Ignatius Afterschool Program$11,970.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Katherine Day School$3,010.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Malachy School$16,800.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaSt Thomas Aquinas School$22,400.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaVisitation School$26,320.00
    Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaYoung Scholars Charter School$6,720.00
    Armstrong School DistrictDayton Elementary School$14,350.00
    Armstrong School DistrictLenape Elementary School$51,800.00
    Armstrong School DistrictShannock Valley Elementary School$24,010.00
    Armstrong School DistrictWest Hills Intermediate School$33,810.00
    Armstrong School DistrictWest Hills Primary School$38,850.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictCalypso Elementary School$15,120.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictDonegan Elementary School$29,680.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictFountain Hill Elementary School$34,440.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictFreemansburg Elementary School$22,470.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictJames Buchanan Elementary School$16,590.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictLincoln Elementary School$22,050.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictMarvine Elementary School$21,000.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictThomas Jefferson Elementary School$14,070.00
    Bethlehem Area School DistrictWilliam Penn Elementary School$16,100.00
    Bristol Township School DistrictBrookwood Elementary School$69,230.00
    Bristol Township School DistrictKeystone Elementary School$70,840.00
    Brownsville Area School DistrictBrownsville Area Elementary School$53,830.00
    Butler Area School DistrictBroad Street Elementary School$14,910.00
    Butler Area School DistrictEmily Brittain Elementary School$16,730.00
    Butler Area School DistrictMcQuistion Elementary School$34,580.00
    CAI Learning Academy IncCAI Learning Academy Inc$5,950.00
    Carbondale Area School DistrictCarbondale Elementary School$52,850.00
    Carlynton School DistrictCarnegie Elementary School$27,370.00
    Central Dauphin School DistrictChamber Hill Elementary School$18,410.00
    Central Dauphin School DistrictLawnton Elementary School$19,880.00
    Central Dauphin School DistrictNorth Side Elementary School$48,580.00
    Central Dauphin School DistrictPaxtang Elementary School$13,720.00
    Central Dauphin School DistrictPhillips Elementary School$28,350.00
    Central Dauphin School DistrictRutherford Elementary School$29,820.00
    Central Dauphin School DistrictSouth Side Elementary School$56,630.00
    Central Dauphin School DistrictTri-Community Elementary School$29,260.00
    Charleroi School DistrictCharleroi Area Elementary Ctr$39,900.00
    Chester-Upland School DistrictChester Upland School of The Arts$32,060.00
    Chester-Upland School DistrictMain Street School$21,980.00
    Chester-Upland School DistrictStetser Elementary School$18,480.00
    Chichester School DistrictLinwood Elementary School$19,950.00
    Chichester School DistrictMarcus Hook Elementary School$19,740.00
    Coatesville Area School DistrictCaln Elementary School$29,540.00
    Coatesville Area School DistrictEast Fallowfield Elementary School$24,920.00
    Coatesville Area School DistrictKings Highway Elementary School$35,000.00
    Coatesville Area School DistrictRainbow Elementary School$49,210.00
    Coatesville Area School DistrictReeceville Elementary School$24,990.00
    Conemaugh Valley School DistrictConemaugh Valley Elementary School$27,720.00
    Cornell School DistrictCornell School District$19,670.00
    Corry Area School DistrictCorry Area Intermediate School$28,000.00
    Corry Area School DistrictCorry Area Primary School$32,480.00
    Crawford Central School DistrictFirst District Elementary School$22,470.00
    Crawford Central School DistrictNeason Hill Elementary School$23,450.00
    Crawford Central School DistrictSecond District Elementary School$23,660.00
    Crawford Central School DistrictWest End Elementary School$22,190.00
    Daniel Boone Area School DistrictRiver Rock Academy$1,190.00
    Duquesne City School DistrictDuquesne Elementary School$24,710.00
    East Allegheny School DistrictLogan Elementary School$52,150.00
    Erie City School DistrictDiehl School$29,050.00
    Erie City School DistrictEdison Elementary School$27,860.00
    Erie City School DistrictGrover Cleveland Elementary School$55,510.00
    Erie City School DistrictHarding School$37,870.00
    Erie City School DistrictJefferson Elementary School$25,550.00
    Erie City School DistrictJoanna Connell School$35,210.00
    Erie City School DistrictLincoln Elementary School$26,110.00
    Erie City School DistrictMcKinley Elementary School$30,800.00
    Erie City School DistrictPerry Elementary School$27,160.00
    Erie City School DistrictPfeiffer-Burleigh School$36,330.00
    Ferndale Area School DistrictFerndale Elementary School$23,800.00
    Forest Area School DistrictEast Forest Elementary School$5,320.00
    Forest Area School DistrictWest Forest Elementary School$8,260.00
    Forest City Regional School DistrictForest City Regional Elementary School$29,750.00
    Fox Chapel Area School DistrictKerr Elementary School$30,170.00
    Gettysburg Area School DistrictVida Charter School$13,580.00
    Girard CollegeManley Hall$12,670.00
    Global Leadership Academy Charter SchoolGlobal Leadership Academy Charter School$33,740.00
    Global Leadership Academy Charter School South West At HueyGlobal Leadership Academy Charter School South West At Huey$28,630.00
    Greater Johnstown School DistrictGreater Johnstown Elementary School$78,960.00
    Greater Johnstown School DistrictGreater Johnstown MS$27,720.00
    Hanover Area School DistrictHanover Area Memorial Elementary School$27,300.00
    Hanover Area School DistrictHanover Green Elementary School$20,300.00
    Hanover Area School DistrictLee Park Elementary School$22,890.00
    Hanover Area School DistrictLyndwood Elementary School$11,620.00
    Harmony Area School DistrictHarmony Area JSHS$9,730.00
    Harrisburg City School DistrictBenjamin Franklin School$51,590.00
    Harrisburg City School DistrictDowney School$29,610.00
    Harrisburg City School DistrictFoose School$36,540.00
    Harrisburg City School DistrictMelrose School$40,950.00
    Harrisburg City School DistrictScott Elementary School$32,620.00
    Hazleton Area School DistrictArthur Street Elementary/MS$32,060.00
    Hazleton Area School DistrictHazle Township Early Learning Center$34,090.00
    Hazleton Area School DistrictMaple Manor Elementary/MS$46,340.00
    Hazleton Area School DistrictMcadoo-Kelayres Elementary/MS$43,960.00
    Hazleton Area School DistrictWest Hazleton Elementary/MS$51,870.00
    Inquiry Charter SchoolBelmont Charter School$24,920.00
    Inquiry Charter School Family Charter School$9,380.00
    Inquiry Charter School Inquiry Charter School$17,780.00
    Iroquois School DistrictIroquois Elementary School$40,950.00
    Kiski Area School DistrictKiski Area East Primary School$29,820.00
    Lancaster School DistrictCarter & Macrae Elementary School$27,860.00
    Lancaster School DistrictHamilton Elementary School$23,100.00
    Lancaster School DistrictWashington Elementary School$33,110.00
    Lebanon School DistrictHarding Elementary School$42,000.00
    Lebanon School DistrictHouck Elementary School$26,810.00
    Lebanon School DistrictNorthwest Elementary School$43,190.00
    Lebanon School DistrictSoutheast Elementary School$33,530.00
    Lebanon School DistrictSouthwest Elementary School$32,900.00
    Leechburg Area School DistrictDavid Leech Elementary School$26,600.00
    Logos Academy IncLogos Academy Inc$11,480.00
    Mahanoy Area School DistrictMahanoy Area Elementary School$38,500.00
    Manchester Academic CSManchester Academic CS$23,520.00
    Mastery Charter High SchoolMastery Charter School-Smedley Elementary$52,500.00
    Mastery Charter High SchoolMastery CS - Cleveland Elementary$37,310.00
    McKeesport Area School DistrictFrancis McClure Elementary School$45,640.00
    McKeesport Area School DistrictTwin Rivers Elementary School$50,680.00
    Middletown Area School DistrictFink Elementary School$16,730.00
    Middletown Area School DistrictRobert Reid Elementary School$31,150.00
    Midland Borough School DistrictMidland Elementary/MS$13,160.00
    Mifflin County School DistrictLewistown Elementary School$33,810.00
    Monessen City School DistrictDiversified Human Services-SPHS Child Learning Ctr$3,850.00
    Monessen City School DistrictMonessen Elementary Center$26,460.00
    Mount Carmel Area School DistrictMount Carmel Area Elementary School$55,930.00
    New Brighton Area School DistrictNew Brighton Area Elementary School$42,280.00
    New Castle Area School DistrictHarry W Lockley Early Learning Center$52,150.00
    New Castle Area School DistrictWashington Intermediate School$50,750.00
    Norristown Area School DistrictCole Manor Elementary School$28,000.00
    Norristown Area School DistrictGotwals Elementary School$25,340.00
    Norristown Area School DistrictHancock Elementary School$24,010.00
    Norristown Area School DistrictMarshall Street Elementary School$41,930.00
    Norristown Area School DistrictPaul V Fly Elementary School$31,990.00
    Norristown Area School DistrictRay S. Musselman Learning Center$20,790.00
    Norristown Area School DistrictWhitehall Elementary School$34,300.00
    Northgate School DistrictAvalon Elementary School$16,520.00
    Northgate School DistrictBellevue Elementary School$22,120.00
    Northwestern School DistrictNorthwestern Elementary School$24,290.00
    Northwestern School DistrictSpringfield Elementary School$13,370.00
    Oil City Area School DistrictHasson Heights School$26,320.00
    Oil City Area School DistrictSeventh Street School$12,740.00
    Oil City Area School DistrictSmedley Street School$7,630.00
    Oswayo Valley School DistrictOswayo Valley Elementary School$14,210.00
    Pan American Academy Charter SchoolPan American Academy Charter School$45,220.00
    Panther Valley School DistrictPanther Valley Elementary School$43,750.00
    Panther Valley School DistrictPanther Valley Intermediate School$29,750.00
    Penn Hills Charter School of EntrepreneurshipPenn Hills Charter School for Entrepreneurship$25,620.00
    Penn Hills School DistrictPenn Hills Elementary School$93,800.00
    Pittsburgh School DistrictBeechwood Elementary School$27,930.00
    Pittsburgh School DistrictDilworth Traditional Academy$33,950.00
    Pittsburgh School DistrictGrandview Elementary School$17,990.00
    Pittsburgh School DistrictLinden Elementary School$18,550.00
    Pittsburgh School DistrictPittsburgh Lincoln K-5$16,660.00
    Pittsburgh School DistrictRoosevelt Elementary School$24,500.00
    Pittsburgh School DistrictSpring Hill Elementary School$10,850.00
    Pittston Area School DistrictPittston Area Primary Center$34,160.00
    Premier Arts and Science Charter SchoolPremier Arts and Science Charter School$14,000.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel CS - Braddock Hills Elementary$23,590.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel CS - Hazelwood$14,420.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel CS - Homestead$18,830.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel CS - Pitcairn$12,180.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel East$18,900.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel McKeesport$18,410.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel Montour$26,180.00
    Propel CS-HomesteadPropel Northside Elementary$20,720.00
    Provident Charter SchoolProvident Charter School$16,660.00
    Purchase Line School DistrictPurchase Line Elementary School$27,720.00
    Reading School DistrictAmanda E Stout Elementary School$47,180.00
    Reading School DistrictGlenside Elementary School$18,620.00
    Reading School DistrictLauers Park Elementary School$35,280.00
    Reading School DistrictMillmont Elementary School$36,330.00
    Reading School DistrictNorthwest Elementary School$31,850.00
    Reading School DistrictRiverside Elementary School$47,880.00
    Reading School DistrictSixteenth & Haak Elementary School$30,800.00
    Reading School DistrictTenth & Green Elementary School$38,570.00
    Reading School DistrictTenth & Penn Elementary School$20,930.00
    Reading School DistrictThirteenth & Green Elementary School$30,100.00
    Reading School DistrictThirteenth & Union Elementary School$39,410.00
    Reading School DistrictTwelfth & Marion Elementary School$33,880.00
    Reading School DistrictTyson-Schoener Elementary School$26,460.00
    Ridley School DistrictEddystone Elementary School$20,440.00
    Ridley School DistrictWoodlyn Elementary School$20,020.00
    Roberto Clemente CSRoberto Clemente Elementary CS$21,000.00
    Rochester Area School DistrictRochester Elementary School$24,080.00
    School District of PhiladelphiaJuniata Park Academy$49,420.00
    School District of PhiladelphiaTaylor Bayard School$29,120.00
    School District of PhiladelphiaWebster John H School$33,880.00
    School District of PhiladelphiaZiegler William H School$24,080.00
    Schuylkill IU 29Center For Exceptional Children$4,690.00
    Scranton School DistrictCharles Sumner #18$19,180.00
    Scranton School DistrictFrances Willard #32$25,480.00
    Scranton School DistrictIsaac Tripp Elementary School$52,920.00
    Scranton School DistrictJohn Adams #4$12,460.00
    Scranton School DistrictJohn F. Kennedy #7$21,000.00
    Scranton School DistrictJohn G Whittier #2$30,170.00
    Scranton School DistrictMcNichols Plaza$23,450.00
    Scranton School DistrictNeil Armstrong #40$28,490.00
    Scranton School DistrictRobert Morris #27$13,860.00
    Scranton School DistrictWilliam Prescott #38$15,540.00
    Shade-Central City School DistrictCairnbrook Elementary School$12,040.00
    Shamokin Area School DistrictNorthumberland County Vo-Tech$2,730.00
    Shamokin Area School DistrictShamokin Area Elementary School$60,830.00
    Shamokin Area School DistrictShamokin Area Intermediate School$24,290.00
    Sharon City School DistrictCase Avenue Elementary School$35,700.00
    Sharon City School DistrictMusser Elementary School$21,140.00
    Sharon City School DistrictWest Hill Elementary School$17,780.00
    Shenandoah Valley School DistrictShenandoah Valley Elementary School$45,360.00
    Sister Thea Bowman Catholic AcademySister Thea Bowman Catholic Academy$8,540.00
    South Allegheny School DistrictSouth Allegheny Elementary$41,930.00
    Southern Tioga School DistrictBlossburg Elementary School$16,520.00
    St Margaret SchoolSt Margaret School$15,260.00
    Steelton-Highspire School DistrictSteeelton-Highspire Elementary School$53,200.00
    Sto-Rox School DistrictSto-Rox Primary Center$29,050.00
    Sto-Rox School DistrictSto-Rox Upper Elementary School$18,410.00
    The Pathway SchoolThe Pathway School$4,830.00
    The Pennsylvania School for The DeafPSD Cafeteria$5,600.00
    Tidioute Community CSTidioute Community CS$11,270.00
    Tunkhannock Area School DistrictTunkhannock Primary Education Center$33,950.00
    Urban Pathways K-5 College Charter SchoolUrban Pathways K5 College Charter School$24,500.00
    Wallenpaupack Area School DistrictWallenpaupack South Elementary School$20,930.00
    Warren County School DistrictSheffield Area Elementary School$14,490.00
    Warren County School DistrictWarren Area Elementary Center$49,840.00
    Warren County School DistrictYoungsville Elementary School$21,840.00
    Weatherly Area School DistrictWeatherly Area MS$24,920.00
    West Mifflin Area School DistrictClara Barton Elementary School$15,400.00
    West Mifflin Area School DistrictHomeville Elementary School$29,050.00
    West Oak Lane Charter SchoolWest Oak Lane CS$66,500.00
    Wilkes-Barre Area School DistrictDaniel J Flood Elementary School$38,920.00
    Wilkes-Barre Area School DistrictDodson Elementary School$28,000.00
    Wilkes-Barre Area School DistrictDr David W Kistler Elementary School$55,090.00
    Wilkes-Barre Area School DistrictHeights/Murray Elementary School$54,320.00
    Wilkes-Barre Area School DistrictSolomon/Plains Elementary School$46,970.00
    Wilkinsburg Borough School DistrictKelly Primary School$14,770.00
    Wilkinsburg Borough School DistrictTurner Intermediate School$21,770.00
    Wissahickon CSAwbury Campus$26,460.00
    Wissahickon CSFernhill Campus$26,460.00
    Woodland Hills School DistrictEdgewood Elementary Steam Academy$39,690.00
    Woodland Hills School DistrictTurtle Creek Elementary Steam Academy$39,620.00
    Woodland Hills School DistrictWilkins Elementary Steam Academy$31,640.00
    Wyoming Valley West School DistrictChester Street Elementary School$17,080.00
    Wyoming Valley West School DistrictDana Elementary Center$33,880.00
    Wyoming Valley West School DistrictState Elementary Center$86,310.00
    Wyoming Valley West School DistrictThird Avenue Elementary School$6,440.00
    York City School DistrictDavis School$28,980.00
    York City School DistrictDevers School$36,540.00
    York City School DistrictEdgar Fahs Smith Steam Academy$16,030.00
    York City School DistrictFerguson School$35,000.00
    York City School District
    		Goode School$33,740.00
    York City School District
    		Hannah Penn MS$36,330.00
    York City School District
    		Jackson School$31,920.00
    York City School District
    		McKinley School$32,060.00

     