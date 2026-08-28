Pennsylvania Has Most Teacher Preparation Programs Accredited by the International Dyslexia Association in the Nation

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that nine teacher preparation programs in the Commonwealth received accreditation by the International Dyslexia Association (IDA), the highest number of any state in the country. This means that future educators in Pennsylvania have a plethora of high-quality programs to choose from that will enable them to help young learners grasp the fundamentals of reading.

IDA accreditation is a rigorous process, requiring programs to go through an extensive, multi-year review of coursework, clinical practice, and alignment to the IDA’s structured literacy standards. In total, there are only 37 programs nationally with this IDA accreditation.

“Being accredited by an institution such as the IDA is a tremendous honor for our colleges and universities,” said Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe. “This endorsement is a testament to the quality education students in these teacher preparation programs receive.”

Pennsylvania’s nine IDA-accredited teacher preparation programs include:

Arcadia University, Montgomery County

Carlow University, Allegheny County

Drexel University, Philadelphia County

Duquesne University, Allegheny County

Eastern University, Delaware County

Millersville University, Lancaster County

Penn West University, Clarion County

Robert Morris University, Allegheny County

Saint Joseph’s University, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties

PDE has made it a top priority to help kids learn how to read through structured literacy – a systematic approach to reading instruction that provides a strong core of foundational skills that set students up for success. In January, PDE hosted four webinars for school leaders focused on structured literacy resources and guidance. More than 1,000 participants attended these sessions, demonstrating the field’s deep commitment to structured literacy. PDE’s Structured Literacy landing page has also become a central hub for the field.

Additionally, the Department worked with the Reading Leadership Council to create a list of resources designed to help educators translate research into effective classroom practice – no matter where they are in their literacy journey. Educators can find a wealth of structured literacy resources on the PDE Standards Aligned System (SAS) website, including free and on-demand professional development, and Act 48 and Act 45-approved courses, which keep Pennsylvania teacher and administrative certificates active.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for Pennsylvania’s schools by more than $3 billion – or 35 percent – since the Governor took office, for a total of $11.85 billion invested into Pennsylvania’s students this year.

The 2026-27 budget builds on the progress we’ve made over the past three years, providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $678 million, including a $565 million increase through the bipartisan adequacy and tax equity formula, a $58 million increase for Basic Education Funding, and a $55 million increase for Special Education Funding. It also continues funding for school infrastructure improvements, universal free breakfast, and mental health in schools.

Since Governor Shapiro took office, graduation rates across the Commonwealth have risen for three years in a row, more new teachers are being certified, and Consumer Affairs ranks Pennsylvania as one of the top states for quality public education in the country.