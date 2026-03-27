Lieutenant Governor Davis, Secretary of Education Rowe Highlight Shapiro-Davis Administration’s Commitment to Hunger-Free College Campuses and Pennsylvania Schools

Pittsburgh, PA — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe visited Point Park University today to reaffirm the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s commitment to fighting food insecurity on college campuses and all places of learning throughout the Commonwealth. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has provided $3 million in Hunger-Free Campus funding to 92 postsecondary institutions like Point Park University and delivered funding to provide universal free breakfast to 1.7 million K-12 students since 2023.

“College is a time when young people should be focused on writing papers, doing research and studying for their exams – not figuring out where their next meal will come from,” said Davis. “If you’re a first-generation college student, like I was, sometimes you need additional support, and our Administration is committed to providing that support, so every undergrad has what they need to thrive on campus, get a degree and succeed in life.”

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants to 30 institutions of higher education and private licensed schools to combat student hunger on college campuses across the Commonwealth. Grants are awarded to help schools address food insecurity on campus and expand access to food options, create awareness initiatives, and upgrade facilities. Awardees can be found on PDE’s website.

The PA Hunger-Free Campus program is part of PDE’s PA EmpowerU, a statewide student-success and basic needs initiative built around eight keystones that represent the full spectrum of what students need to succeed, including financial stability, housing security, food access, transportation support, mental health and wellness, digital connectivity, safety and belonging, and adult and family support.

“When their basic needs are met consistently, Pennsylvania’s college students can focus on the journey of learning and earning a credential they can leverage into a family-sustaining and rewarding career. At PDE and throughout the Shapiro Administration, we value partnerships with institutions like Point Park University that take proactive steps to fight food insecurity on campus -- and to make sure their students feel empowered to use the resources available,” said Secretary Rowe. “These resources make it possible for all Pennsylvania college students to finish the journey.”

Point Park University offers an integrated model of student support embedded within its community engagement mission. To confront food insecurity among its students, the University launched the Pioneer Pantry in 2017. Supported by funding from the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, the original pantry closet has grown into a corner store where students can shop for their own items in addition to online ordering and pick up.

Grant funding has also supported Point Park University’s Community Garden, which supplies fresh produce directly to the pantry and allows students to work on growing skills. The Nook is a small community kitchenette where students can cook their own meals, even when housed in a traditional dorm. Point Park also offers students cooking classes and boxes of food to take home during holiday breaks.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure our students are able to have the best-possible educational experience. Their personal well-being is such an important element of that,” said Dr. Chris W. Brussalis, President of Point Park. “The continued support from the Commonwealth for our programs has allowed us to expand and improve on what we offer our students. These programs allow them to focus on learning and understanding the importance of community.”

All recipients of Hunger-Free Campus grants are members of the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, a coalition of Pennsylvania institutions of higher education focused on addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students, creating opportunities for connection among student hunger advocates, providing resources and strategies for campuses, and supporting opportunities to apply for grants related to addressing food insecurity.

Governor Shapiro has championed strategic investments that uplift all Pennsylvanians and break down barriers to opportunity – helping Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds to chart their own course and succeed. Under the Governor's leadership, Pennsylvania has increased funding for public education by almost $3 billion in just three years, and in nearly all facets of public education. This includes nearly $2 billion more for K-12 public schools, $190 million more for Special Education, $65 million more for Career and Technical Education, and $52 million more for higher education.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration initiated the first significant reforms to Pennsylvania’s higher education system in nearly three decades, ultimately creating the State Board of Higher Education.

The State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) recently unveiled a strategic plan for higher education in Pennsylvania – the Commonwealth’s first in more than two decades. Driving a Prosperous Pennsylvania: A Statewide Agenda for Higher Education, adopted unanimously by the Board last month, was designed with six main goals in mind, including: increasing postsecondary attainment, creating affordable pathways to postsecondary credentials, supporting the economic and workforce development needs of the Commonwealth, ensuring accountability and the efficient, effective use of state funds, and strengthening the fiscal health and stability of the postsecondary education sector in Pennsylvania. By investing in higher education, Pennsylvania is setting learners and itself up for continued and future economic and career success.

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has made strides toward improving higher education in Pennsylvania, giving all learners the opportunities they need to chart their own course to succeed, including: