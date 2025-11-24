Shapiro Administration Cuts Red Tape, Announces New One-Stop-Shop for Students Preparing to Transfer Between Pennsylvania’s Colleges and Universities

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced major upgrades to CollegeTransfer.pa.gov, an online platform that clearly explains how college credits transfer among participating Pennsylvania colleges and universities. The College Transfer website allows students, parents, and college counselors to easily access answers about how college credits will transfer across participating colleges and universities – formally known as the Pennsylvania Transfer Articulation Center (PA TRAC), the redesigned website serves as a one-stop-shop for credit transfer information.

“Higher education should be accessible and affordable to every Pennsylvanian who wants to earn a degree or a credential,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “The Shapiro Administration values lifelong learning, and we believe that all Pennsylvanians should be able to chart their own course to higher education and a fulfilling career -- without running into red tape. The new College Transfer website is one way we’re making government more accessible for Pennsylvanians.”

The College Transfer website will serve as a comprehensive resource for students at all levels to make informed decisions about the Pennsylvania colleges and universities that will accept their already completed coursework or certifications. For example, a community college graduate will now be able to enter their Criminal Justice degree transcript and compare how local universities will accept their completed coursework. A parent deciding between dual-credit coursework or AP classes for their child’s American History class can research the colleges and universities that will accept either credit. A career and technology center counselor can search across the Commonwealth to see what college coursework can be awarded for a student’s completion of the Welding Technology program of study.

PDE partnered with AcademyOne, a software development and consulting company serving the higher education community, to develop the site and help PDE’s Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education ensure that transfer transparency extends across both academic and technical programs.

Projects like this one deliver on Governor Shapiro’s promise to strengthen the Commonwealth’s workforce, drive economic growth, and create more opportunities for families through historic investments in education. Earlier this month, Governor Shapiro signed Pennsylvania’s 2025-26 budget, which includes an $11.9 million increase to maintain the maximum state grant amount and help more students afford college and a $10 million increase for the Student Teacher Stipend Program, helping address educator shortages and make teaching a more accessible and rewarding career path – raising the annual amount available for the initiative to $30 million.