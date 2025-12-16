Pennsylvania Now Offering Free College Credits to Law Enforcement Officers

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has entered into an agreement with Commonwealth University to provide up to 16 college credits to eligible law enforcement officers through PDE’s Institute for Law Enforcement Education (ILEE). This agreement honors Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to supporting Pennsylvania's law enforcement and providing all Pennsylvanians the ability to choose their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

“Pennsylvania’s current and former law enforcement officers put their safety and well-being on the line every day to protect and serve, using their training, skills, and knowledge to benefit their surrounding communities,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “This new initiative will enable them to continue building their law enforcement skillset or transition into a new career, at no cost, helping to bolster the Commonwealth’s higher education sector, workforce, and economy.”

Under the agreement, law enforcement officers who are enrolled at Commonwealth University and have completed free professional development offered by ILEE can be awarded up to 16 college credits at the university toward a degree in any subject area. The credits may also be awarded retroactively to students who have taken ILEE training in the past. The agreement is effective immediately and will last for five years.

The purpose of this new initiative is to help current or former law enforcement officers continue their education or prepare to transition into a new career.

For more than 40 years, ILEE has been a recognized leader in law enforcement training, annually providing free instruction to thousands of law enforcement professionals in a wide range of law enforcement subject areas. Training can be structured in multiple levels, allowing learners to progress from basic to advanced levels. Program offerings include traffic enforcement, drug and alcohol detection and testing, legal updates, officer patrol and safety workshops, criminal investigation, and collision investigation.

Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania was established in 2022 through the integration of Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University and Mansfield University to expand high-quality, affordable academic opportunities and support vibrant on-campus student experiences. With more than 80 academic programs, the university emphasizes high-impact practices, personal and career connections, and inclusivity supporting all learners to succeed.

Projects like this deliver on Governor Shapiro’s promise to strengthen the Commonwealth’s workforce, drive economic growth, and create more opportunities for families through historic investments in education. Pennsylvania’s 2025-26 budget includes an $11.9 million increase to maintain the maximum state grant amount and help more students afford college and a $10 million increase for the Student Teacher Stipend Program, helping address educator shortages and make teaching a more accessible and rewarding career path – raising the annual amount available for the initiative to $30 million.