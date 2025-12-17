Secretary of Education Participates in Lancaster County Elementary School Hands-On Education Event to Combat Student Absenteeism

Lancaster, PA – Today, Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe served as a panelist for Bobcat Bank – a Shark Tank-style student event at Burrowes Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster – and judged students’ innovative pitches to address chronic absenteeism.

In its second year, Bobcat Bank challenges fifth grade students to collaboratively develop an idea that solves a challenge the school is facing. This year, the challenge focused on finding ways to combat chronic absenteeism among students. Students worked in small groups to develop ideas and then had to come up with a business plan that included marketing, sales, and research/development. Students then presented their ideas to a panel of community judges who reviewed the presentations and selected a winning idea.

“Activities like Bobcat Bank demonstrate the importance of providing students with hands-on, engaging learning experiences that empower them to think critically and strategically, collaborate, and be creative,” said Secretary of Education (and Bobcat) Dr. Carrie Rowe. “These opportunities help students connect curriculum to community, build critical workforce skills, and—most importantly—have fun with learning.”

Bobcat Bank incorporates college and career readiness components, as students practice skills like teamwork, conflict resolution, problem solving, time management, setting goals, and compromise. The winning project receives the highest score from the panel of judges, who utilize a rubric that evaluates the groups' creativity, teamwork, presentation skills, and knowledge about their product.

"Bobcat Bank empowers our fifth graders to think as innovators and problem-solvers. By tackling real challenges—like chronic absenteeism—students learn collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking in a way that connects classroom learning to real-world impact,” said Dr. Alex Rohrer, Senior Community School Director at Burrowes Elementary School. “This project reflects our commitment to student voice and community partnership. Schools are constantly looking for creative ways to engage their communities within their building, and Bobcat Bank does just that. Community members are able to not only participate in a student-run learning experience but also hear directly from one of their most important stakeholders in the work that they do in their day-to-day role. We are so grateful to host Secretary Rowe and PDE to showcase the excellent education we provide here at Burrowes Elementary."

"As a school counselor, the goal was to turn career standards into something real and exciting for our students. Too often, meeting those goals through traditional lessons feels boring or disconnected. That’s why I created Bobcat Bank, so we could offer students a hands-on project that inspires students while also teaching important skills like teamwork, communication, and so much more,” said Lauren Clemens, school counselor. “When I walk into a classroom, students light up because they know it’s time for Bobcat Bank. Students were so excited they were asking to skip recess and work on the project as homework. Their enthusiasm proves that when learning is engaging, relevant, fun, and interactive, students truly thrive, which is exactly what we want here at Burrowes!"

Addressing chronic absenteeism is a priority goal for the School District of Lancaster, which aims to reduce the number of habitually absent students by 5 percent by 2029. The district is large, diverse, and urban, serving more than 11,000 students from varied backgrounds. The district offers rigorous programs, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and Career Programmes, extensive arts, and career training, focusing on academic excellence, belonging, and community engagement. With historic schools and a strategic focus on growth, the district aims to prepare globally-minded, resilient students for success in a connected world.

Bobcat Bank complements Shapiro Administration efforts to ensure all students regularly attend school and have access to high-quality educational experiences, no matter where they live. Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Education released the 2024-25 metrics from the Future Ready PA Index, a collection of school progress measures related to school and student success. The Index includes a range of assessment, on-track, and readiness indicators, to more accurately report student learning, growth, and success in the classroom and beyond. This year’s report showed that four-year graduation rates increased from 87.6 percent in 2023-24 to 88.0 percent in 2024-25, the third consecutive year of increase; and regular attendance increased to 79.6 percent, the second consecutive year of increase, despite regular attendance rates decreasing nationally since 2023.

The 2025-26 enacted state budget delivers on Governor Shapiro’s promises to cut costs, strengthen the Commonwealth’s workforce, drive economic growth, and create more opportunities for our children. The $50.1 billion budget delivers for families, schools, and communities by providing an overall increase in education funding totaling more than $900 million, including a $565 million increase in public school adequacy funding, $105 million for Basic Education Funding, and a $40 million increase for Special Education Funding.