Speaker Biographies

Partner, Chartwell Law

Rob focuses his practice on defense of general employment and workers' compensation matters at Chartwell's Harrisburg, PA and Arlington, VA offices. Before joining the firm, he served as corporate director of human resources for a large regional continuing care retirement organization. His experience includes managing WARN, reductions in force, OSHA investigations, employee benefits programs, and retirement plans. Rob frequently writes and lectures on employment law and workers' compensation. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and Virginia, including their Supreme Courts, the U.S. District Courts for the Middle and Eastern Districts of Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.