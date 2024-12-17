Speaker Biographies

The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is pleased to welcome the following speakers to this year’s conference.
Complex Claims Supervisor, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group
Rob has over 34 years of experience in the workers' compensation industry and focuses on incorporating the biopsychosocial model in injured employees' return to wellness journeys. He currently serves as President of the Board of Directors for Kids' Chance of PA. Prior to joining Eastern Alliance in 2013, Rob supervised Workers' Compensation and Auto/GL claims for several carriers in Central Pennsylvania. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science-Pre Law from Messiah College and has obtained AIC and Workers' Compensation Claim Law designations.
Partner, Chartwell Law
Rob focuses his practice on defense of general employment and workers' compensation matters at Chartwell's Harrisburg, PA and Arlington, VA offices. Before joining the firm, he served as corporate director of human resources for a large regional continuing care retirement organization. His experience includes managing WARN, reductions in force, OSHA investigations, employee benefits programs, and retirement plans. Rob frequently writes and lectures on employment law and workers' compensation. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and Virginia, including their Supreme Courts, the U.S. District Courts for the Middle and Eastern Districts of Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Philadelphia Office of Adjudication
Judge Beck was appointed as a Workers' Compensation Judge in 2012 after nearly 15 years in private practice. He has authored numerous articles for the Legal Intelligencer and taught continuing legal education seminars on workers' compensation. Judge Beck holds a J.D. from the University of Dayton School of Law and a B.A. from Elizabethtown College.
National Account Manager, Becker and Company
Joseph's career experience includes roles as a security guard at Robert Morris University, field claims investigator, surveillance investigator, and Liability claims adjuster with Erie Insurance, leading to his current position at Becker and Company.
Partner, Northeast Rehab
Dr. Bednarz has been with Northeast Rehab since 1997. He is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners. He serves as Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery for the Commonwealth Medical College. Dr. Bednarz received his B.S. from the University of Scranton and his M.D. from Temple University School of Medicine. His practice includes inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, electrodiagnostic testing, independent medical examinations, and utilization/peer reviews. He also heads the Orthopedic and Amputee Rehabilitation Unit at Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital.
Founder, Blythe Wellness
Brittany is a transformative leader in mental health with over a decade of experience. She holds a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology with a concentration in Forensic Psychology and certifications in Leadership Development. Her expertise includes individual psychotherapy, crisis prevention, mental health first aid, and substance abuse treatment, with special focus on treating injured workers. She serves as a Licensed Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, Life Coach, Certified Amputee Peer Specialist, Disability Advocate, and Public Speaker.
Member, Pennsylvania State House of Representatives
Founder, Brennan Law Offices
Tim graduated cum laude from Widener University School of Law, where he was a Leadership Scholar and member of the law review. He serves on multiple House committees including Appropriations, Labor, Ethics, Insurance, State Government, and Tourism & Economic Development. His law practice focuses on workers' compensation, social security, and personal injury cases. Tim is a Workers' Compensation Law Certified Specialist and has lectured extensively for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute.
Deputy General Counsel, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group
Adrienne is a graduate of Princeton University and earned her J.D. cum laude from The Dickinson School of Law of Pennsylvania State University. In her current role, she evaluates complex claims, analyzes claims data, manages outside counsel performance, and handles regulatory and licensing issues. Previously, she litigated claims on behalf of insurance companies, self-insured employers, and third-party administrators.
Workers' Compensation Nurse Navigator, Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehabilitation
Ruth has over 25 years of experience in workers' compensation traumatic injury claims and case management. Her clinical practice includes Medical-Surgical nursing, Post Anesthesia Care Nursing, and Trauma Nursing. She served as a Commissioner at the Certification for Disability Management Specialists and has contributed to multiple medical publications.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Eastern Montgomery County
Judge Callahan was appointed in 2004 and serves as an active mediator. She brings over 30 years of workers' compensation law experience, including 12 years as a defense attorney. Judge Callahan holds a J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and a B.A. from the College of Wooster.
Partner, Carpenter, McCadden & Lane, LLP
Ted graduated cum laude from Villanova University with a B.A. in History and received his J.D. from Delaware Law School of Widener University. His practice focuses on workers' compensation litigation throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Delaware. He has been selected as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer since 2005 and frequently lectures on workers' compensation matters. Ted has served in various leadership roles with the Philadelphia Workers' Compensation Claims Association and Pennsylvania Self-Insured Association.
Member, AlpernSchubert, P.C.
Larry practices workers' compensation, social security disability, and labor/employment law. He received his B.A. (1977) and J.D. (1980) degrees with honors from the University of Pittsburgh. He has been recognized as Best Lawyers’® 2025 "Lawyer of the Year" in Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants in Pittsburgh and serves as Employee Co-Chair of the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Advisory Council.
Vice President of Claims, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group
Kelli joined Eastern Alliance in 1999 and has over 30 years of workers' compensation claims management experience. She earned her degree in Psychology from Washington and Lee University and obtained her CPCU designation in 2000. In 2020, she became a member of PRA's inaugural Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council.
President, Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau (PCRB)
Tom brings over 30 years of commercial and workers' compensation insurance experience. He previously served as VP of Commercial Insurance Operations for Farmers Insurance Group and has held executive positions at various insurance organizations. He holds a B.A. from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Pepperdine University.
Regional Claims Supervisor, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group
Frank oversees claim handling for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and West Virginia jurisdictions. He has over 18 years of claims experience, including 13 years in claims management focusing on workers' compensation. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration/Management from Alvernia University.
Manager of Special Investigations, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group
Darren specializes in Fraud, Subrogation, and Employer Liability cases. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with degrees in Psychology and History. He began his career at PMA Insurance Group as a claims adjuster before overseeing all subrogation activity as Corporate Subrogation Specialist.
Attorney, HP Law, LLC
Elizabeth previously served the Commonwealth and PA Department of Labor & Industry for over 30 years in various positions, including Deputy Secretary for Compensation and Insurance. She is a 1987 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, a fellow with the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers, and past President of Kids' Chance of PA and IAIABC.
Attorney, Carpenter, McCadden and Lane
Nariman is certified as a workers' compensation specialist in Pennsylvania and was elected a Fellow of the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers in 2020. He received his B.A. from Westminster College and J.D. from Case Western University School of Law. He serves on the Board of Directors of Kids' Chance of Pennsylvania and is active in the Pennsylvania Bar Association Workers' Compensation Section.
Assistant Counsel, Department of Labor and Industry
Jaclyn represents the Uninsured Employers Guaranty Fund in workers' compensation matters and engages in civil collection efforts and criminal prosecutions against uninsured employers. She received a B.A. in Corporate Communications from Robert Morris University and a J.D. and Certificate in Administrative and Constitutional Law from Widener University School of Law.
Executive Director of Program Development, Northeast Rehab
Bill manages outpatient physician care, medical-legal services, and ancillary care service lines. He leads marketing efforts, coordinates professional education programs, and manages government affairs. His expertise focuses on program development, branding, and statewide promotion.
Training Specialist, Department of Labor and Industry
Dara is an ASC-certified Training Specialist in the Health and Safety Division of the Bureau of Worker's Compensation. He develops and delivers health and safety-based educational courses and has over 20 years of experience in Human Resources, including safety program operations.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Central District
Wayne Dietrich graduated from the Duquesne University School of Law and served as a Marine JAG Officer. He became a WCJ in 1992 and has served in Allentown, Reading, Lancaster, Pottsville, York and Harrisburg.
Partner, Carpenter, McCadden & Lane, LLP
Chris is certified as a specialist in Workers' Compensation Law and holds certification as a Certified Medicare Secondary Payer Professional (CMSP). He received his B.A. in Political Science from Penn State University and his J.D. cum laude from Widener University School of Law. His practice focuses on representing employers and insurance carriers in workers' compensation since 2001.
Managing Attorney, The Dombrowski Group, PC
Neil represents employers and insurers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Workers' Compensation matters. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania cum laude in 1983 and received his J.D. from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1986. He serves as co-chair of the Pennsylvania Defense Institute's Workers' Compensation section.
Director of Legislative Affairs, Pennsylvania Association for Justice
Alexandra oversees legislative initiatives and manages PAJ's political action committee, LawPAC. She was hired in December 2016 and is the first woman to lobby for the organization since its founding in 1977. She graduated from Elizabethtown College with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and Philosophy.
Practice Group Head, Summers McDonnell, Hudock, Guthrie & Rauch
Greg has over 24 years of experience defending employers and insurers in Pennsylvania workers' compensation litigation. He was among the first group of attorneys certified as workers' compensation specialists in 2013. He is a 2000 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and is licensed in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Member Services Director, WCRI
Kathy oversees membership engagement, event coordination, and state coordination in multiple states. She formerly served as an attorney for New York City and as a Workers' Compensation Hearing Officer for Alaska. She received her B.A. in political science from the University of Michigan and J.D. from Seton Hall Law School.
Claims Team Lead, Synergy Comp Insurance Company
Harriet has over 25 years of experience in the insurance claims industry. She is a Winthrop University graduate who holds Associate in Claims and Associate in General Insurance Designations. She maintains active adjuster licenses in multiple jurisdictions.
Analytics Leader, Deloitte
Gabe brings more than 17 years' experience leading mission-focused analytics and AI projects for government organizations. He specializes in data integration, modernization, visualization, machine learning, and Generative AI implementation. He leads Research and Innovation as part of Deloitte's Generative AI practice.
Attorney
David counsels employers, insurance companies, and third-party administrators on Pennsylvania workers' compensation claims. He co-authors the Pennsylvania Bar Institute's Workers' Compensation Practice & Procedure manual and has been repeatedly selected for inclusion in Pennsylvania Super Lawyers. He was listed in 2025 The Best Lawyers in America® for Workers' Compensation - Employers.
Owner, Gross Law Office, LLC
Abigail focuses on representing injured workers and handling Social Security Disability matters. She is certified as a workers' compensation law specialist and serves on the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Workers' Compensation Section Council. She earned her J.D. from Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law.
Partner, Gross & Kenny, LLP
Jeff has over 30 years of experience representing injured workers. He is certified as a workers' compensation specialist and serves as immediate past Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Workers' Compensation Section. He received his J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law and his B.S. from Muhlenberg College.
Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
Alex oversees public policy development, advocacy and outreach, and political efforts. He serves on multiple advisory boards and was listed #5 on City and State PA's 2023 Government Relations Power 100. He graduated from George Washington University with a bachelor's degree in Political Science.
Partner, Chartwell Law
Jason represents self-insured employers, insurance companies, and healthcare organizations in workers' compensation and employment law matters. He focuses on emerging medical trends including opioids, compounded pain creams, and medical marijuana. He has recovered over $1 million for clients from the Pennsylvania Supersedeas Fund over three years.
Program Analyst, Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Karla coordinates WCAIS efforts amongst Bureau sections and collaborates with contracted developers to implement enhancements. She works to ensure business process efficiency and delivers valuable improvements to internal and external stakeholders.
Member, Norris McLaughlin, P.A.
Barbara has over 40 years' experience defending workers' compensation matters. She is a Fellow of the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers and recipient of the 2012 Irv Stander Memorial Award. She received her J.D. from the Dickinson School of Law and her B.A. from Pennsylvania State University.
Partner, Blaufeld, Schiller & Holmes LLP
Barbara practices workers' compensation and social security disability law. She was admitted to the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers in 2012 and received the 2019 Irvin Stander Memorial Award. She serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law teaching Workers' Compensation.
Senior Claims Representative, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group
Diane has over 25 years experience in Pennsylvania workers' compensation. She co-authored "The Almost Hassle Free Way to Collect PA Workers' Compensation Medical Bills" and earned her Associates in Claims designation in 2019.
Partner, Martin Law
Joe has concentrated his practice in workers' compensation litigation since 1992. He is a certified specialist in Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation and was appointed by the National Football Players Association to represent their members. He has obtained settlements including $3.2 million for an automotive technician who became paraplegic.
Program Analyst, Workers' Compensation Appeal Board
Jas collaborates with WCAIS developers to enhance functionality and serves as a liaison between program areas. She brings experience from non-profit and property management sectors to improve coordination and address common issues for WCAIS users.
Principal, Law Offices of Marla Joseph, LLC
Marla has represented workers' compensation and Social Security Disability claimants for over 25 years. She earned her B.A. from Pennsylvania State University and J.D. from Temple University's Beasley School of Law. Named Best Lawyers® 2025 "Lawyer of the Year," she is certified as a workers' compensation specialist and was inducted as a Fellow of the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers in 2022.
Administrative Officer, SWIF Underwriting Division
George oversees the Underwriting Division of SWIF and is actively involved with Lean and modernization initiatives. Previously, he served as Director of Community and Economic Development for Lackawanna County, PA, holding multiple executive positions including Executive Director of the Lackawanna County Redevelopment Authority.
Clinical Psychologist
Dr. Kezmarsky received her Doctorate in Psychology from Seton Hall University. She has over 30 years of experience in hospitals, mental health clinics, colleges, and public schools. She serves on multiple advisory panels and is a lead developer of Work Comp Psych Net and Cambridge Rehabilitation Services protocols.
Owner, Lawall Prosthetic and Orthotic Services
President, TeamLawall
Ann is a certified orthotist/prosthetist with over 20 years of experience. She leads TeamLawall, a non-profit providing individuals with disabilities opportunities to try activities and return to healthy lifestyles. She focuses on contracts, marketing, and managing special projects.
Senior Manager of Worker's Compensation, Chewy, Inc.
Cody manages the fulfillment center and pharmacy self-insurance worker's compensation program across multiple territories. He holds dual designations as a Certified Disability Management Specialist and board-Certified Case Manager. He serves as Vice President of the Pennsylvania Worker's Compensation Coalition.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Harrisburg Office of Adjudication
Judge Lewis has conducted hearings and mediations for the Harrisburg area and York County since 2014. She graduated cum laude from Widener University School of Law with a BA from La Salle University. She serves on the WCAIS and Teleworking Technological Systems Committee.
Assistant Professor, DeSales University
Dr. Loiseau teaches health policy, informatics, and community health nursing. She is a certified case manager specializing in occupational injuries. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from DeSales University, Master of Science in Education from the University of Scranton, and BSN from Bloomsburg University.
Chief Operating Officer, Allegiant Managed Care
Betsy brings over 30 years of expertise in managed care and workers' compensation. She is a Certified Case Manager and licensed Registered Nurse. She graduated from Sewickley Valley Hospital School of Nursing and holds a BSN from the University of Phoenix.
Senior Partner, Galfand Berger
Chair, Workers' Compensation Department
Mike represents clients in Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Employment Discrimination, and Labor Law. He became certified as a workers' compensation specialist in 2015 and frequently lectures on related topics. He earned his J.D. from the University of Denver.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Brookville WCOA Office
Judge McTiernan served on the Workers' Compensation Rules Committee from 1993 to 2017. He is a fellow of the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers and recipient of the 2011 Irvin Stander Award. Previously, he was a partner at Caroselli, Beachler, McTiernan & Coleman.
Deputy Secretary for Compensation and Insurance, Department of Labor & Industry
Gerald was appointed in February 2023 after serving 12 years as a State Representative. He previously practiced workers' compensation law representing claimants, insurance companies, and self-insured employers. He graduated from King's College and Duquesne University School of Law.
Vice President of Budgeting and Pricing, Paradigm
Erin combines 28 years of healthcare and legal experience in clinical management and business development. She previously served as Clinical Director/Senior Managing Attorney of a Medicare Secondary Payer Compliance firm. She holds degrees from Duquesne University.
President, Merge Investigations
David brings over three decades of investigative experience. He graduated from Glendale Community College and the University of Pittsburgh, where he played football. He has held various positions in the insurance investigation industry and conducted investigations throughout the United States.
Partner, Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby, LLP
Hendrick has practiced workers' compensation defense for nearly 20 years, representing clients across various industries. He has been selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America since 2019 and regularly presents workers' compensation law seminars.
Attorney, Quatrini Law Group, P.C.
Michael represents individuals in Workers' Compensation, Veterans Disability Compensation, and Social Security Disability/SSI claims. He is a faculty member for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute and past chair of the Workers' Compensation section of the Allegheny County Bar Association.
Program Analyst, Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Eric has over ten years of experience assisting workers' compensation stakeholders with systems including WCAIS and Hands. He leads system enhancements for the Health & Safety Division and helped develop the virtual Audit process.
Member, Workers' Compensation Group
Joe focuses on defending employers and insurance companies in Pennsylvania workers' compensation matters. He graduated magna cum laude from Duquesne University School of Law and serves on multiple bar association councils. He has been included in Best Lawyers of America® for Workers' Compensation Law.
Associate Professor, DeSales University
Karen teaches computer science and leads the Varsity Esports Program. She earned her MFA from Savannah College of Art and Design, MS from DePaul University, and BA from Lafayette College. She specializes in 3D printing and scanning for prosthetic customization.
Administrative Officer, Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication
Melissa oversees the WCOA Resource Center and Petitions Unit. She has 17 years of experience with WCOA and collaborates across departments to prioritize and implement WCAIS enhancements.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Lehigh County
Judge Sabatino was appointed in 2012 after focusing her practice on workers' compensation defense. She has served as president of the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Judges' Professional Association and is a member of the Workers' Compensation Rules Committee.
Director, Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Marianne has served as Director since June 2019, bringing 25 years of workers' compensation experience. She previously was a partner at Willig, Williams & Davidson representing claimants. She graduated from Bennington College and City University of New York School of Law.
Founder, Law Office of Eric Scher, LLC
Eric has practiced workers' compensation law since 1993, primarily representing employers, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and Maryland and has been selected for inclusion in Pennsylvania Super Lawyer.
Claims Manager, Clear Spring Property & Casualty
Nathan brings over 20 years of experience managing complex workers' compensation claims. He holds the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Claims Certification and oversees high-value claims exceeding $250,000 while serving on the Large Loss Claims Committee.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Philadelphia District
Judge Seelig has served since 1996 and is an Adjunct Professor at Villanova University School of Law. He co-edits Barbieri, Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation and was inducted into the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers in 2016.
Medical Director, Princeton Brain, Spine & Sports Medicine
Dr. Shah specializes in neurosurgery and brings extensive experience in complex medical procedures. He focuses on patient care and communication, ensuring thorough understanding of medical conditions and treatment plans.
Workers' Compensation Self-Insurance Division Chief
Matt joined the Bureau in July 2023 after 14 years representing injured workers. He graduated from Widener University with a B.A. in history and received his J.D. from Delaware Law School of Widener University in 2003.
President and CEO, Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau
Bill brings over 40 years of Property and Casualty Industry experience. He holds MBA in Finance from Jefferson University and BS in Marketing from the College of New Jersey. He maintains Workers Compensation Professional (WCP) and Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designations.
Partner, Northeast Rehab
Medical Director, Allied Services Institute of Rehabilitation Hospital
Dr. Wolk is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation with a Sub-specialty in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine. He received his Medical Degree from The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and serves as Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Erie Office
Judge Wright graduated from Duquesne University School of Law and has served as a Workers' Compensation Judge in Erie since 2007.
Workers' Compensation Judge, Greensburg Office of Adjudication
Judge Yanity was appointed in 2014 after 19 years in private practice. He serves on the PBA Workers' Compensation Law Section Council and the WCAIS and Telework Committee. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College and Duquesne University School of Law.
Workers' Compensation Judge
Judge Young was appointed in 2014 after earning the Workers' Compensation Law Certified Specialist designation. She serves as the 2024 Judge Co-Chair for the Workers' Compensation Section of the Philadelphia Bar Association. She graduated from the University of Delaware and Widener University School of Law.