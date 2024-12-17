Exhibitor Information

Exhibit Fee
Exhibit registration is $750 per booth.
What the Fee Includes
- Conference registration for two people
- Meals and breaks as indicated on the conference agenda
- One 8’x10’ exhibit space
- One 110v electrical outlet
- One 6’ table, draped
- Draped side rails and backdrop
- One name sign (7” x 44”), includes booth # and company name
- Two chairs
- One trash can
- Wall-to-wall carpeting
- Limited security during lunch breaks on May 30-31 (room will be locked during lunch breaks)
- 24-hour roaming security
How to Register
All exhibitors are required to register online and pay the fee of $750 with a credit card by May 16, 2025. Booths are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register as early as possible. No booth will be reserved without submission of the registration, the fee, the exhibitor’s Certificate of Liability Insurance, and a Requirements Acknowledgement form signed by the two exhibit booth representatives. Upon receipt of documentation submitted to pezimmerma@pa.gov a confirmation email will be forwarded. A separate notice with the floor plan and booth assignment will follow.