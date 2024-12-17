Skip to agency navigation
    Workers' Compensation Annual Conference

    Exhibitor Information

    Below you will find information on how to register as an exhibitor at the upcoming event and the provisions included in the booth fee.

    Register as an exhibitor online

    Exhibit Fee

    Exhibit registration is $750 per booth.

    What the Fee Includes

    • Conference registration for two people
    • Meals and breaks as indicated on the conference agenda
    • One 8’x10’ exhibit space
    • One 110v electrical outlet
    • One 6’ table, draped
    • Draped side rails and backdrop
    • One name sign (7” x 44”), includes booth # and company name
    • Two chairs
    • One trash can
    • Wall-to-wall carpeting
    • Limited security during lunch breaks on May 30-31 (room will be locked during lunch breaks)
    • 24-hour roaming security

    How to Register

    All exhibitors are required to register online and pay the fee of $750 with a credit card by May 16, 2025.  Booths are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register as early as possible.  No booth will be reserved without submission of the registration, the fee, the exhibitor’s Certificate of Liability Insurance, and a Requirements Acknowledgement form signed by the two exhibit booth representatives. Upon receipt of documentation submitted to pezimmerma@pa.gov a confirmation email will be forwarded. A separate notice with the floor plan and booth assignment will follow.

    Download the Requirements Acknowledgement Form (PDF)