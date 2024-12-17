Exhibitor Information

All exhibitors are required to register online and pay the fee of $750 with a credit card by May 16, 2025. Booths are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register as early as possible. No booth will be reserved without submission of the registration, the fee, the exhibitor’s Certificate of Liability Insurance, and a Requirements Acknowledgement form signed by the two exhibit booth representatives. Upon receipt of documentation submitted to pezimmerma@pa.gov a confirmation email will be forwarded. A separate notice with the floor plan and booth assignment will follow.