Attendee Information

Penn-Ohio Chapter of the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals (IARP)

903 Elizabeth Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15221

Phone: 412-302-4853

E-Mail: info@penn-ohiochapter.com or roypatton@penn-ohiochapter.com

Website: www.rehabpro.org

The Penn-Ohio Chapter of the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals (IARP) is pleased to support this year’s 24th Annual PA Workers' Compensation Conference on Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30, 2025, by coordinating continuing education credits (CEU's) for this 2-day in-person conference. Application is being made for approval for up to 10 hours for Certified Case Manager (CCM), Certified Disability Management Specialist (CDMS), American Board of Vocational Experts (ABVE), and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC).

Current Penn-Ohio IARP members will be provided CEU’s at the reduced cost of $50. CEU participants can now pay using their credit or debit card via the IARP website of www.rehabpro.org and then click on the “About IARP” tab in the left side of the toll bar on top of the page. Then click on the “Chapters” tab from the drop-down menu and select the Penn-Ohio Chapter. Then look under “Chapter Announcements” and “Upcoming Chapter Events” and click on the following link to register for this event: https://rehabpro.org/event/2025-penn-ohio-conference

If you are a member of Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP your information will automatically populate in the system. If you are a non-member, you will need to create an account in the IARP system, but you do not need to join the Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP.

Non-Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP members need to pre-register and pay $100 for the 10 CEU’s certificate. Pre-registration (your name, CEU or CEU's you are pursuing, your email address and organization) can be completed by emailing the chapter from now up to May 27, 2025 at info@penn-ohiochapter.com The Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP will email you a Conference Evaluation form and, after you complete and return the form, your Certificate of Completion for CEU credits will be provided to you by the Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP.