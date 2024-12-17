Attendee Information

Registration Fee
Conference registration is $250 per person and includes admission to conference workshops, exhibits, lunches, morning/afternoon breaks (on May 29-30), and dinner on May 29. You must register online.
Lodging and Reservation Details
Reservations for overnight accommodations at the Hershey Lodge must be made by contacting the Lodge by May 1, 2025, at 855-729-3108 or visit the Hershey website to book online.
When making your reservations via phone, advise the Lodge that you are attending the “Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Conference May 29-30, 2025” to get the conference room rate of $185, plus 11 percent tax per room, per night.
Hershey Lodge & Convention Center
325 University Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
Continuing Education Credits
The following organizations will offer continuing education credits at this event.
- All costs for credits are in addition to the $250 conference registration. Conference registration can only be completed through the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
- Those seeking credits will need to register and pay separately for the credits with the affiliated organization.
Website: paaohn.nursingnetwork.com
Contacts: Ann Marie Loiseau | DNP, MS, RN, CSN, CCM
annmarie.loiseau@desales.edu
Romy Pinkovsky, BSN, RN, COHN-S/CM
romypinkovsky@gmail.com
The Pennsylvania Association of Occupational Health Nurses (PAAOHN) has partnered with the CEU Institute, a nationally accredited continuing education provider to offer nursing continuing education (CE) contact hours for participation at the Pennsylvania Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Conference. Application for nursing credits is pending.
Nurses are eligible for up to 7.5 continuing education/contact hours. Certificates of Continuing Education will be issued by email upon verification of participation (see details below).
Requirements:
- Register for the PA Workers' Compensation Conference.
- Sign-in, pay (or provide your PAAOHN Member #), and pick up required forms at the designated PAAOHN registration table, located in the lobby outside the Chocolate Ballroom.
- Attend one or more sessions during this event (arrive no later than ten minutes after session starts and stay until session ends).
- Sign-out of the conference (at the designated table outside the Chocolate Ballroom) and drop off completed evaluation forms for each session attended, and self-reported Nursing CE Contact Hours Verification form (a valid email address is required).
Nursing CE contact hours for PAAOHN members are FREE. Current PAAOHN membership # is required to receive FREE nursing contact hours. For more information about PAAOHN please visit https://paaohn.nursingnetwork.com.
If you are not a member of PAAOHN and would like to join, they are offering a discounted membership rate of $40.00. If you join PAAOHN at the conference, your nursing CE contact hours are FREE. For nurses not PAAOHN members (and do not wish to join PAAOHN), the cost for nursing CE contact hours is $50.00.
For more information, please contact Ann Marie Loiseau, DNP, MS, RN, CSN, CCM at annmarie.loiseau@desales.edu or Romy Pinkovsky, BSN, RN, COHN-S/CM at romypinkovsky@gmail.com
Penn-Ohio Chapter of the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals (IARP)
903 Elizabeth Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Phone: 412-302-4853
E-Mail: info@penn-ohiochapter.com or roypatton@penn-ohiochapter.com
Website: www.rehabpro.org
The Penn-Ohio Chapter of the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals (IARP) is pleased to support this year’s 24th Annual PA Workers' Compensation Conference on Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30, 2025, by coordinating continuing education credits (CEU's) for this 2-day in-person conference. Application is being made for approval for up to 10 hours for Certified Case Manager (CCM), Certified Disability Management Specialist (CDMS), American Board of Vocational Experts (ABVE), and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC).
Current Penn-Ohio IARP members will be provided CEU’s at the reduced cost of $50. CEU participants can now pay using their credit or debit card via the IARP website of www.rehabpro.org and then click on the “About IARP” tab in the left side of the toll bar on top of the page. Then click on the “Chapters” tab from the drop-down menu and select the Penn-Ohio Chapter. Then look under “Chapter Announcements” and “Upcoming Chapter Events” and click on the following link to register for this event: https://rehabpro.org/event/2025-penn-ohio-conference
If you are a member of Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP your information will automatically populate in the system. If you are a non-member, you will need to create an account in the IARP system, but you do not need to join the Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP.
Non-Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP members need to pre-register and pay $100 for the 10 CEU’s certificate. Pre-registration (your name, CEU or CEU's you are pursuing, your email address and organization) can be completed by emailing the chapter from now up to May 27, 2025 at info@penn-ohiochapter.com The Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP will email you a Conference Evaluation form and, after you complete and return the form, your Certificate of Completion for CEU credits will be provided to you by the Penn-Ohio Chapter of IARP.
NOTE: In order to receive continuing education credits, you MUST ALSO complete the Conference Registration form and send your form and $250 registration fee payment to the Bureau of Workers' Compensation. Fees associated with continuing education credits are in addition to the conference registration.
5080 Ritter Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Phone: 800-932-4637
Fax: 717-796-2348
Website: www.pbi.org
The PA Bar Institute is approved by the PA Supreme Court Continuing Legal Education Board as an accredited CLE provider.
This program is eligible for 6 hours of CLE credit in 60-minute states. In 50-minute states, this program is eligible for 7.2 hours of CLE credit. Credit hours are estimated and are subject to each state’s approval and credit rounding rules.
Faculty members may register for 1/2-price only for the day that they are speaking.
To register online for continuing education credits, visit the Pennsylvania Bar Institute's website: www.pbi.org. To register by phone, call customer service at (800) 932-4637.
You must register directly with PBI for CLE credits.
NOTE: In order to receive CLE credits, you MUST ALSO complete the Conference Registration.
(Formerly Preferred Systems, Inc.)
3504 State Street
Erie, PA 16508
Phone: 814-456-0406
Fax: 814-455-7026
Register for credits at www.premiereducation.us
- This conference has been submitted to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department for 9 hours of continuing education credits hours. ($175.00)
- The Board of Safety Professionals (CSPs) may earn 0.8 COC points. ($110.00)
- This course has been pre-approved for 7.5 hours of credit toward the continuing education requirements for Certified Workers' Compensation Professionals by Michigan State University. ($175.00)
- The Society of Financial Examiners has approved this program for 9 continuing education hours. ($175.00)
- The Insurance Regulatory Examiners Society has approved this program for 9 continuing education hours. ($175.00)
- This program qualifies for 7.5 continuing education credit hours for:
- Certified Hazard Control Management (CHCM)
- Certified Healthcare Safety Professional (CHSP)
- Certified Product Safety Management (CPSM). ($110.00)
- Premier Education Services, Inc. is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. This program is valid for [7.5] PDCs for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. ($175.00)
- This program qualifies for 7.5 Professional Development Units (PDU’s) from the Project Management Institute. ($110.00)
- Certificate of Attendance: verification of attendance. ($120.00)
Questions and Special Accommodations
If you require an accommodation due to a disability, have a special dietary-need request or have any questions, call the bureau’s helpline:
- Toll-free, inside PA: 800-482-2383
- Local and outside PA: 717-772-4447
- People with hearing loss: PA Relay 7-1-1
- Email: RA-LI-BWC-HelpLine@pa.gov