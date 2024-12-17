Breakout Sessions

Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Empire Room
Speakers
Cathleen Sabatino, WCJ, WCOA, Allentown
Jaclyn Day, Esqu., OCC – BWC, Harrisburg
Frank Comparato, Eastern Alliance
Abigail Gross, Esq., Gross Law Allentown
Eric Scher, Esq., Law Office of Eric Scher, Bala Cynwyd
Neil Dombrowski, Esq.,
Harriet Gaither, Synergy Comp Insurance, Sharon
During this lively session, panelists will take on the roles of actual parties to a workers’ compensation claim. The “parties” will lead you through a claim, from the time an employee is injured through litigation and the WC judge’s decision. Panelists will discuss the legal requirements that employers, employees and attorneys must follow.
Thursday, May 29 — 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Empire Room
Speakers
Cathleen A. Sabatino, Esq., WCJ, WCOA, Allentown
Frank J. Comparato III, SCLA, CRIS, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, Lancaster
Mark Mazzanti, Esq., Del Collo & Mazzanti, Paoli
Abigail Gross, Esq., Gross Law LLC, Allentown
Jaclyn Day, Esq., Office of Chief Counsel, BWC, Harrisburg
Harriet Gaither, Synergy Comp Insurance, Sharon
During this lively session, panelists will take on the roles of actual parties to a workers’ compensation claim. The “parties” will lead you through a claim, from the date of injury through litigation. Panelists will discuss a case involving multiple injuries, employers, and carriers.
Friday. May 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a. m.
Level: Intermediate
Location: Wild Rose Room
Speakers
Elizabeth Crum, HP Law, Philadelphia
William Taylor, PCRB, Philadelphia
Kathy Fischer, WCRI, Waltham
Pennsylvania’s workers’ compensation system is relatively unique among large states in the stability of its performance over time. This session examines that stability and the reasons why. WCRI data will highlight Pennsylvania’s performance among large states. The panel will draw upon their diverse and rich experience to discuss trends in key performance metrics with regard to both indemnity and medical payments in Pennsylvania and how those metrics compare to the performance in other states.
Thursday, May 29 — 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Empire Room
Speakers
Lawrence Chaban, AlpernSchubert, Pittsburgh
Leah Lewis, WCJ, WCOA, Harrisburg
Jason Hanford, Chartwell Law, King of Prussia
Ted Fricker, PMA Group, Blue Bell
Marianne Saylor, Esq., BWC, Harrisburg
This give-and-take session will give you the opportunity to participate in an open discussion of “hot” claims issues. *Panelists will not discuss past or pending cases.
Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Empire Room
Speakers
Todd Seelig, Esq., WCJ, WCOA, Philadelphia
Workers’ Compensation Judge Seelig provides a basic overview of workers’ compensation in Pennsylvania, including a discussion on its history, basic entitlements, wage loss, course of employment, and disability/partial disability.
Thursday, May 29 — 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Empire Room
Speakers
Gerald Yanity, Esq., WCJ, WCOA, Greensburg
Diane Hovan, SCR, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, Lancaster
Jeffrey S. Gross, Esq., Gross & Kenny, Philadelphia
Joseph Romano, Esq., Burns White LLC, Pittsburgh
This detailed discussion will follow the flow of the claim process from the moment of injury until the final adjudication. Speakers will address frequently asked questions about the workers’ compensation law and will give basic information about what the law is and what it does.
Friday, May 30 — 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Level: General
Location: Wild Rose Room
The mission of Kids' Chance of Pennsylvania, Inc. (KCPA) is to provide scholarship grants for college and vocational education to children of Pennsylvania workers who have been killed or seriously injured in a work-related accident resulting in financial need. For the 2024-2025 school year, KCPA has awarded $195,000 to 39 deserving students. Additionally, since 1997 we have awarded over 1,100 scholarships totaling more than $3 million. Join Rob Alcock, KCPA President, and some additional Board of Directors members to learn more about the organization, how you can get involved with some of our events, and how you can help spread our mission to reach more students in need of our scholarship.
Thursday May 29 — 3:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Magnolia Room
Speakers
Gerald Mullery, L&I, Harrisburg
Matt Slater, BWC, Harrisburg
George Kelly, SWIF, Scranton
Tom Cleary, PCRB, Philadelphia
Join one of the Commonwealth’s largest workers’ compensation insurance carriers, the Bureau’s Self Insurance Division Chief, and the PCRB’s SVP/COO for an insightful session that demystifies workers' compensation insurance, covering what is included and excluded, how premiums are calculated, and the role of class codes and rates. Gain a comprehensive understanding of the audit process and explore the unique aspects of self-insurance to empower your decision-making and enhance your organization's risk management strategies.
Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Level: Intermediate
Location: Empire Room
Speakers
Lawrence Chaban, Alpern Schubert, Pittsburgh
David Notolli, Merge Investiagations, Lancaster
Darren Craine, Eastern Alliance, Lancaster
Joseph Becker, Becker & Company, Bridgeville
Workers’ compensation insurance fraud is a crime that can be committed by employees, employers, insurers and health care providers alike. This session will discuss the various forms of insurance fraud and what is discoverable, relevant and admissible in the context of claims investigation and litigation.
Friday, May 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Level: Advanced
Location: Crystal A Room
Speakers
(Moderator) Kelli Chapman, Eastern Alliance, Lancaster
Gabe Grab, Deloitte, Mechanicsburg
Discover how artificial intelligence is transforming the way government organizations can deliver services. During this session we’ll explore emerging AI trends, key policies, and discuss critical considerations for organizations looking to adopt AI. This includes exploring workers compensation related use cases, managing data, and understanding ethical concerns. Whether you’re just starting on your AI journey or seeking to advance your organizations existing capabilities, this session will provide guidance and lessons learned to deliver AI.
Thursday, May 29 — 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m..
Level: Basic
Location: Crystal A Room
Speakers
Marianne Saylor, BWC, Harrisburg
Karla Henneman, BWC, Harrisburg
Melissa Rupert, WCOA, Harrisburg
Jas Jonas, WCAB, Harrisburg
Eric Reiner, BWC, Harrisburg
Join this interactive session where the WCAIS team will introduce new features coming to WCAIS, including risk-based multi-factor authentication, dashboard changes, and improvements to existing process. In addition, come to learn how all new Health & Safety filings for Self-insured employers, group funds and certified Workplace Safety Committees are being incorporated in WCAIS.
Friday, May 30 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Level: Intermediate
Location: Empire Room
Speakers
John McTiernan, WCJ, WCOA, Brookville
Marla Joseph, Esq., Law Offices of Marla A Joseph, Jenkintown
Christopher DiMeo, Esq., Carpenter McCadden & Lane, Media
Edward Carpenter, Esq., Carpenter McCadden & Lane, Media
Test your workers’ compensation knowledge. This fun & informative session takes the attendees through the nuances of workers’ compensation in Pennsylvania.
Friday, May 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Magnolia Room
Speakers
Rob Alcock, Eastern Alliance, Lancaster
Erin O’Neill, MPA, PA-C, JD, Paradigm, Latrobe
Mary Ann Kezmarsky, PhD, WCPN, Ho-Ho-Krus NJ
Dara DeRoiste, BWC, Harrisburg
In this session we discuss the importance of mental health in injury and illness prevention with specifics on the importance of mental wellness, how poor mental health impacts workplace safety, and applying practical ideas for improving mental health in the workplace.
Friday, May 30 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Crystal Room
Speakers
Gregory Fischer, Esq., Summers McDonell, Pittsburgh
Cody Lehman, Chewy, Wilkes-Barre
Laurie Heagy, East Penn Manufacturing, Lyon Station
These experienced large, medium, and small employers will address evolving challenges and topics such as workforce education, pre-injury training, post-injury medical care and the claims management process. The panel will discuss coordination between the adjuster, employer, medical providers, and counsel to support a successful modified duty and return to work program.
Thursday, May 29 — 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Level: Intermediate
Location: Magnolia Room
Speakers
(Moderator) Gregory Fox, J.P. Mascaro, Audubon
Gregory J. Fischer, Esq., Summers McDonnell, Pittsburgh
Michael V. Quatrini, Esq., Quatrini Law Group, Pittsburgh
Cody Lehman, MS, MHA, CDMS, CCM, Chewy, Wilkes-Barre
In this session, the panel will present collaborative strategies and insights to facilitate the workers’ compensation claim process and avoid adversarial outcomes.
Thursday. May 29 – 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Level: Advanced
Location: Magnolia Room
Speakers
Robert Baker, Esq., Chartwell Law, Harrisburg
Michael McGurrin, Esq., Galfand Berger, Philadelphia
This session will address proper and effective administration of a workers’ compensation claim in the context of issues raised by the ADA, FMLA, COBRA, the Unemployment Compensation Law and privacy issues.
Friday, May 30 — 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m..
Level: Intermediate
Location: Empire Room
Speakers
Norm Dastur, Esq., Carpenter McCadden & Lane, Wexford
Jean Wright, WCJ, WCOA, Erie
Bonnie Callahan, WCJ, WCOA, Malvern
Wayne Dietrich, WCJ, WCOA, Harrisburg
Erin Young, WCJ, WCOA, Philadelphia
Return to professional legal decorum with the virtual practice.
Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Repeated Friday, May 30 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
Level: Intermediate
Location: Magnolia Room
Speakers
Barbara L. Hollenbach, Esq., Norris, McLaughlin & Marcus, Allentown
Barbara E. Holmes, Esq., Blaufield, Schiller & Holmes, Pittsburgh
Lawrence Beck, WCJ, WCOA, Philadelphia
Hendrick Penn IV, Esq., Weber Gallagher, Pittsburgh
An annual favorite, join this discussion of the leading cases and current, potentially problematic issues facing workers’ compensation practitioners.
Thursday, May 29 — 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Wild Rose Room
Speakers
Adrienne Breslin, AmTrust Financial Services, Philadelphia
Alexandra D’Angola Fetzko, PAJ, Harrisburg
Tim Brennan, Representative, PA House District 29, Doylestown
Alex Halper, PA Chamber of Business & Industry, Harrisburg
Hear from experienced and respected “Hands on the Hill” who will provide a brief overview of the legislative process and discuss pending or recently enacted workers’ compensation legislation.
Thursday, May 29 — 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Level: Advanced
Location: Crystal A Room
Speakers
Joseph Huttemann, Martin Law, Philadelphia
David Green, Weber Gallagher, Philadelphia
Nate Schussler, Clear Spring Property & Casualty, Florida
Untangling jurisdictional issues when employees working interstate are injured on the job.
Friday, May 30 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Level: Advanced
Location: Wild Rose Room
Speakers
Joseph Huttemann, Martin Law, Philadelphia
Lucian Bednarz, MD, Northeast Rehab, Scranton
Nirav Shah, MD, Princeton Brain & Spine, Newtown
Panelists discuss the diagnostic studies used in workers’ compensation cases, particularly in the neck and back region, and their role in diagnosis and treatment.
Thursday, May 29 — 1:45 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Level: Basic
Location: Wild Rose Room
Speakers
Ann Marie, DeDales University, Center Valley
Betsy McDade. Allegiant Managed Care, Pittsburgh
Ruth Burnett, BSN, CRRN, CCM, CDMS, WC Nurse Navigator, Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehab, Philadelphia
This session addresses a crucial, but unregulated, aspect of workers’ compensation claims – the role of nurse case management. The panel will discuss the role of nurse case managers, the ethics attendant to the process of nurse case management and suggest best practices for such professionals.
Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Level: Intermediate
Location: Wild Rose Room
Speakers
Bill Dempsey, Northeast Rehab, Scranton
Ann Lawall, Lawall Prosthetics, Langhorne
Karen Ruggles, DeSales University, Center Valley
Michael Wolk, MD, Northeast Rehabilitation Assoc., Scranton
Come learn the how, why, and when prosthetics are used for loss of upper extremities. The panelists will cover options regarding the types of prosthetics available to be used and why they are chosen. In addition, 3D printing of prosthetics will be addressed.
Thursday, May 29 — 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Level: Intermediate
Location: Wild Rose Room
Speakers
Bill Dempsey, Northeast Rehab, Scranton
Brittany Blythe, Blythe Wellness, Eddystone
Ann Lawall, Lawall Prosthetics, Langhorne
Michael Wolk, MD, Northeast Rehabilitation Assoc., Scranton
Come learn the how, why, and when prosthetics are used for loss of lower extremities. The panelists will cover options regarding the types of prosthetics available to be used and why they are chosen. Hear a first-hand account from speakers.