Breakout Sessions

Friday, May 30 — 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Level: General

Location: Wild Rose Room

The mission of Kids' Chance of Pennsylvania, Inc. (KCPA) is to provide scholarship grants for college and vocational education to children of Pennsylvania workers who have been killed or seriously injured in a work-related accident resulting in financial need. For the 2024-2025 school year, KCPA has awarded $195,000 to 39 deserving students. Additionally, since 1997 we have awarded over 1,100 scholarships totaling more than $3 million. Join Rob Alcock, KCPA President, and some additional Board of Directors members to learn more about the organization, how you can get involved with some of our events, and how you can help spread our mission to reach more students in need of our scholarship.