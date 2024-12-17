Skip to agency navigation
    Workers' Compensation Annual Conference

    Breakout Sessions

    Below is a compilation of sessions that will be presented at the 2025 conference.

    Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Empire Room

    Speakers
    Cathleen Sabatino, WCJ, WCOA, Allentown 
    Jaclyn Day, Esqu., OCC – BWC, Harrisburg     
    Frank Comparato, Eastern Alliance
    Abigail Gross, Esq., Gross Law Allentown   
    Eric Scher, Esq., Law Office of Eric Scher, Bala Cynwyd   
    Neil Dombrowski, Esq.,
    Harriet Gaither, Synergy Comp Insurance, Sharon

    During this lively session, panelists will take on the roles of actual parties to a workers’ compensation claim. The “parties” will lead you through a claim, from the time an employee is injured through litigation and the WC judge’s decision. Panelists will discuss the legal requirements that employers, employees and attorneys must follow.

    Thursday, May 29 — 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Empire Room

    Speakers
    Cathleen A. Sabatino, Esq., WCJ, WCOA, Allentown
    Frank J. Comparato III, SCLA, CRIS, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, Lancaster
    Mark Mazzanti, Esq., Del Collo & Mazzanti, Paoli
    Abigail Gross, Esq., Gross Law LLC, Allentown
    Jaclyn Day, Esq., Office of Chief Counsel, BWC, Harrisburg
    Harriet Gaither, Synergy Comp Insurance, Sharon

    During this lively session, panelists will take on the roles of actual parties to a workers’ compensation claim. The “parties” will lead you through a claim, from the date of injury through litigation. Panelists will discuss a case involving multiple injuries, employers, and carriers.

    Friday. May 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a. m.
    Level: Intermediate
    Location: Wild Rose Room

    Speakers
    Elizabeth Crum, HP Law, Philadelphia
    William Taylor, PCRB, Philadelphia  
    Kathy Fischer, WCRI, Waltham  

    Pennsylvania’s workers’ compensation system is relatively unique among large states in the stability of its performance over time. This session examines that stability and the reasons why. WCRI data will highlight Pennsylvania’s performance among large states. The panel will draw upon their diverse and rich experience to discuss trends in key performance metrics with regard to both indemnity and medical payments in Pennsylvania and how those metrics compare to the performance in other states.

    Thursday, May 29 — 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Empire Room

    Speakers
    Lawrence Chaban, AlpernSchubert, Pittsburgh
    Leah Lewis, WCJ, WCOA, Harrisburg
    Jason Hanford, Chartwell Law, King of Prussia
    Ted Fricker, PMA Group, Blue Bell
    Marianne Saylor, Esq., BWC, Harrisburg

    This give-and-take session will give you the opportunity to participate in an open discussion of “hot” claims issues. *Panelists will not discuss past or pending cases.

    Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Empire Room

    Speakers
    Todd Seelig, Esq., WCJ, WCOA, Philadelphia

    Workers’ Compensation Judge Seelig provides a basic overview of workers’ compensation in Pennsylvania, including a discussion on its history, basic entitlements, wage loss, course of employment, and disability/partial disability.

    Thursday, May 29 — 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Empire Room

    Speakers
    Gerald Yanity, Esq., WCJ, WCOA, Greensburg
    Diane Hovan, SCR, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, Lancaster
    Jeffrey S. Gross, Esq., Gross & Kenny, Philadelphia
    Joseph Romano, Esq., Burns White LLC, Pittsburgh

    This detailed discussion will follow the flow of the claim process from the moment of injury until the final adjudication. Speakers will address frequently asked questions about the workers’ compensation law and will give basic information about what the law is and what it does.

    Friday, May 30 — 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
    Level: General
    Location: Wild Rose Room

    The mission of Kids' Chance of Pennsylvania, Inc. (KCPA) is to provide scholarship grants for college and vocational education to children of Pennsylvania workers who have been killed or seriously injured in a work-related accident resulting in financial need.  For the 2024-2025 school year, KCPA has awarded $195,000 to 39 deserving students.  Additionally, since 1997 we have awarded over 1,100 scholarships totaling more than $3 million.  Join Rob Alcock, KCPA President, and some additional Board of Directors members to learn more about the organization, how you can get involved with some of our events, and how you can help spread our mission to reach more students in need of our scholarship.

    Thursday May 29 — 3:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Magnolia Room
     

    Speakers
    Gerald Mullery, L&I, Harrisburg
    Matt Slater, BWC, Harrisburg
    George Kelly, SWIF, Scranton
    Tom Cleary, PCRB, Philadelphia

    Join one of the Commonwealth’s largest workers’ compensation insurance carriers, the Bureau’s Self Insurance Division Chief, and the PCRB’s SVP/COO for an insightful session that demystifies workers' compensation insurance, covering what is included and excluded, how premiums are calculated, and the role of class codes and rates. Gain a comprehensive understanding of the audit process and explore the unique aspects of self-insurance to empower your decision-making and enhance your organization's risk management strategies.

    Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    Level: Intermediate
    Location: Empire Room

    Speakers
    Lawrence Chaban, Alpern Schubert, Pittsburgh
    David Notolli, Merge Investiagations,  Lancaster    
    Darren Craine, Eastern Alliance, Lancaster  
    Joseph Becker, Becker & Company, Bridgeville

    Workers’ compensation insurance fraud is a crime that can be committed by employees, employers, insurers and health care providers alike. This session will discuss the various forms of insurance fraud and what is discoverable, relevant and admissible in the context of claims investigation and litigation.

    Friday, May 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
    Level: Advanced
    Location: Crystal A Room

    Speakers
    (Moderator) Kelli Chapman, Eastern Alliance, Lancaster 
    Gabe Grab, Deloitte, Mechanicsburg

    Discover how artificial intelligence is transforming the way government organizations can deliver services. During this session we’ll explore emerging AI trends, key policies, and discuss critical considerations for organizations looking to adopt AI.  This includes exploring workers compensation related use cases, managing data, and understanding ethical concerns.  Whether you’re just starting on your AI journey or seeking to advance your organizations existing capabilities, this session will provide guidance and lessons learned to deliver AI.

    Thursday, May 29 — 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m..
    Level: Basic
    Location: Crystal A Room

    Speakers
    Marianne Saylor, BWC, Harrisburg     
    Karla Henneman, BWC, Harrisburg
    Melissa Rupert, WCOA, Harrisburg   
    Jas Jonas, WCAB, Harrisburg 
    Eric Reiner, BWC, Harrisburg

    Join this interactive session where the WCAIS team will introduce new features coming to WCAIS, including risk-based multi-factor authentication, dashboard changes, and improvements to existing process.  In addition, come to learn how all new Health & Safety filings for Self-insured employers, group funds and certified Workplace Safety Committees are being incorporated in WCAIS.

    Friday, May 30 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    Level: Intermediate
    Location: Empire Room

    Speakers
    John McTiernan, WCJ, WCOA, Brookville
    Marla Joseph, Esq., Law Offices of Marla A Joseph, Jenkintown
    Christopher DiMeo, Esq., Carpenter McCadden & Lane, Media
    Edward Carpenter, Esq., Carpenter McCadden & Lane, Media

    Test your workers’ compensation knowledge. This fun & informative session takes the attendees through the nuances of workers’ compensation in Pennsylvania.

    Friday, May 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Magnolia Room

    Speakers
    Rob Alcock, Eastern Alliance, Lancaster
    Erin O’Neill, MPA, PA-C, JD, Paradigm, Latrobe
    Mary Ann Kezmarsky, PhD, WCPN, Ho-Ho-Krus NJ
    Dara DeRoiste, BWC, Harrisburg

    In this session we discuss the importance of mental health in injury and illness prevention with specifics on the importance of mental wellness, how poor mental health impacts workplace safety, and applying practical ideas for improving mental health in the workplace.

    Friday, May 30 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Crystal Room

    Speakers
    Gregory Fischer, Esq., Summers McDonell, Pittsburgh
    Cody Lehman, Chewy, Wilkes-Barre
    Laurie Heagy, East Penn Manufacturing, Lyon Station

    These experienced large, medium, and small employers will address evolving challenges and topics such as workforce education, pre-injury training, post-injury medical care and the claims management process. The panel will discuss coordination between the adjuster, employer, medical providers, and counsel to support a successful modified duty and return to work program.

    Thursday, May 29 — 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    Level: Intermediate
    Location: Magnolia Room

    Speakers
    (Moderator) Gregory Fox, J.P. Mascaro, Audubon
    Gregory J. Fischer, Esq., Summers McDonnell, Pittsburgh
    Michael V. Quatrini, Esq., Quatrini Law Group, Pittsburgh
    Cody Lehman, MS, MHA, CDMS, CCM, Chewy, Wilkes-Barre

    In this session, the panel will present collaborative strategies and insights to facilitate the workers’ compensation claim process and avoid adversarial outcomes.

    Thursday. May 29 – 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. 
    Level: Advanced
    Location: Magnolia Room

    Speakers
    Robert Baker, Esq., Chartwell Law, Harrisburg
    Michael McGurrin, Esq., Galfand Berger, Philadelphia        

    This session will address proper and effective administration of a workers’ compensation claim in the context of issues raised by the ADA, FMLA, COBRA, the Unemployment Compensation Law and privacy issues.  

    Friday, May 30 — 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m..
    Level: Intermediate
    Location: Empire Room

    Speakers
    Norm Dastur, Esq., Carpenter McCadden & Lane, Wexford
    Jean Wright, WCJ, WCOA, Erie
    Bonnie Callahan, WCJ, WCOA, Malvern
    Wayne Dietrich, WCJ, WCOA, Harrisburg
    Erin Young, WCJ, WCOA, Philadelphia

    Return to professional legal decorum with the virtual practice.

    Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Repeated Friday, May 30 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
    Level: Intermediate
    Location: Magnolia Room

    Speakers
    Barbara L. Hollenbach, Esq., Norris, McLaughlin & Marcus, Allentown 
    Barbara E. Holmes, Esq., Blaufield, Schiller & Holmes, Pittsburgh 
    Lawrence Beck, WCJ, WCOA, Philadelphia
    Hendrick Penn IV, Esq., Weber Gallagher, Pittsburgh

    An annual favorite, join this discussion of the leading cases and current, potentially problematic issues facing workers’ compensation practitioners.

    Thursday, May 29 — 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.  
    Level: Basic
    Location: Wild Rose Room

    Speakers
    Adrienne Breslin, AmTrust Financial Services, Philadelphia
    Alexandra D’Angola Fetzko, PAJ, Harrisburg
    Tim Brennan, Representative, PA House District 29, Doylestown
    Alex Halper, PA Chamber of Business & Industry, Harrisburg

    Hear from experienced and respected “Hands on the Hill” who will provide a brief overview of the legislative process and discuss pending or recently enacted workers’ compensation legislation.

    Thursday, May 29 — 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
    Level: Advanced
    Location: Crystal A Room

    Speakers
    Joseph Huttemann, Martin Law, Philadelphia
    David Green, Weber Gallagher, Philadelphia
    Nate Schussler, Clear Spring Property & Casualty, Florida

    Untangling jurisdictional issues when employees working interstate are injured on the job.

    Friday, May 30 — 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    Level: Advanced
    Location: Wild Rose Room

    Speakers
    Joseph Huttemann, Martin Law, Philadelphia
    Lucian Bednarz, MD, Northeast Rehab, Scranton
    Nirav Shah, MD, Princeton Brain & Spine, Newtown

    Panelists discuss the diagnostic studies used in workers’ compensation cases, particularly in the neck and back region, and their role in diagnosis and treatment.

    Thursday, May 29 — 1:45 p.m. – 3 p.m.
    Level: Basic
    Location: Wild Rose Room

    Speakers
    Ann Marie, DeDales University, Center Valley
    Betsy McDade. Allegiant Managed Care,  Pittsburgh
    Ruth Burnett, BSN, CRRN, CCM, CDMS, WC Nurse Navigator, Jefferson Moss-Magee Rehab, Philadelphia

    This session addresses a crucial, but unregulated, aspect of workers’ compensation claims – the role of nurse case management.  The panel will discuss the role of nurse case managers, the ethics attendant to the process of nurse case management and suggest best practices for such professionals.

    Thursday, May 29 — 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
    Level: Intermediate
    Location: Wild Rose Room

    Speakers
    Bill Dempsey, Northeast Rehab, Scranton 
    Ann Lawall, Lawall Prosthetics, Langhorne
    Karen Ruggles, DeSales University, Center Valley
    Michael Wolk, MD, Northeast Rehabilitation Assoc., Scranton

    Come learn the how, why, and when prosthetics are used for loss of upper extremities. The panelists will cover options regarding the types of prosthetics available to be used and why they are chosen. In addition, 3D printing of prosthetics will be addressed.

    Thursday, May 29 — 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
    Level: Intermediate
    Location: Wild Rose Room

    Speakers
    Bill Dempsey, Northeast Rehab, Scranton
    Brittany Blythe, Blythe Wellness,  Eddystone
    Ann Lawall, Lawall Prosthetics, Langhorne
    Michael Wolk, MD, Northeast Rehabilitation Assoc., Scranton

    Come learn the how, why, and when prosthetics are used for loss of lower extremities. The panelists will cover options regarding the types of prosthetics available to be used and why they are chosen. Hear a first-hand account from speakers. 