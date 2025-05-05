Sign Up for the Yellow Dot Safety Program

Overview
The Yellow Dot Program helps people in traffic crashes or emergencies when they can't talk. This program is a shared effort between PennDOT, the state departments of Health and Aging, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, first responders, and local law enforcement.
How can citizens participate in the Yellow Dot Safety Program?
First, go online and complete the participation form to join. PennDOT will mail you a Yellow Dot kit.
Second, when it arrives, complete the kit by adding information about:
- who to call in an emergency;
- your medical history;
- any medicines you take;
- any things you're allergic to; and
- the name and contact information for your doctor.
Next, put a photo of your face in the booklet and stick it in your car's glove compartment.
Finally, put the Yellow Dot sticker on the bottom left of your car's back window, not higher than 3 inches from the bottom.
Additional resources
- Participant Information Sheet (PDF): Complete for lost or damaged kits, or to add more participants to your vehicle
Contact
If you need a large order of Yellow Dot kits or have any additional questions, please contact the PennDOT Sales Store at ra-penndotsalesstore@pa.gov or 717-787-6746. Please allow a few weeks for delivery.
How can EMS and Safety Partners help promote the Yellow Dot Program?
Emergency Services (EMS) and Safety Partners have options to help share the Yellow Dot Program.
Informational handouts can be downloaded for use in emails or printed from the links below. The handout explains how the program works and tells people how they can request their own kit.
- Informational Handout (PDF)
- Informational Handout — On Demand x3 Style (PDF)
- Supporter Decal (PDF): Have your print shop tailor this graphic for application on your vehicles
If you would like a large number of handouts printed, you can order them from the PennDOT Sales Store at ra-penndotsalesstore@pa.gov or 717-787-6746.