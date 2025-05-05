Sign Up for the Yellow Dot Safety Program

Skip to main content

    Overview

    The Yellow Dot Program helps people in traffic crashes or emergencies when they can't talk. This program is a shared effort between PennDOT, the state departments of Health and Aging, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, first responders, and local law enforcement.

    How can citizens participate in the Yellow Dot Safety Program?

    First, go online and complete the participation form to join. PennDOT will mail you a Yellow Dot kit.

    Second, when it arrives, complete the kit by adding information about:

    • who to call in an emergency;
    • your medical history;
    • any medicines you take;
    • any things you're allergic to; and
    • the name and contact information for your doctor.

    Next, put a photo of your face in the booklet and stick it in your car's glove compartment.

    Finally, put the Yellow Dot sticker on the bottom left of your car's back window, not higher than 3 inches from the bottom.

    Additional resources

    Contact

    If you need a large order of Yellow Dot kits or have any additional questions, please contact the PennDOT Sales Store at  ra-penndotsalesstore@pa.gov or 717-787-6746. Please allow a few weeks for delivery. 

    How can EMS and Safety Partners help promote the Yellow Dot Program?

    Emergency Services (EMS) and Safety Partners have options to help share the Yellow Dot Program.

    Informational handouts can be downloaded for use in emails or printed from the links below. The handout explains how the program works and tells people how they can request their own kit. 

    If you would like a large number of handouts printed, you can order them from the PennDOT Sales Store at ra-penndotsalesstore@pa.gov or 717-787-6746.

    Update Emergency Contact Info

    Another way to help first responders collect vital information after a traffic crash or emergency is PennDOT's Emergency Contact Information System. Adding your info here allows police to quickly call your emergency contact. They will do so if you can't speak for yourself during an emergency. 

    Add your contact info