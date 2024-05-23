Shapiro Administration Promotes Investments in Apprenticeship Programs, Debt-Free Career Pathways at Pittsburgh Healthcare Expo

Pittsburgh, PA – Delivering on Governor Josh Shapiro’s pledge to invest in Pennsylvania’s healthcare industry and promote debt-free pathways to good jobs, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today joined Pennsylvania high school students as they met with industry leaders to explore career opportunities and apprenticeship programs with Pittsburgh’s top healthcare companies.



“Today’s event highlights our commitment to opening doors for Pennsylvanians through partnerships with workforce professionals statewide," said Secretary Walker. "By advancing skills-based hiring and expanding access to apprenticeships and training, we’re ensuring that every individual — regardless of their background — has the chance to secure a rewarding career. Organizations like PA CareerLink® Pittsburgh, Partner4Work, and the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board are playing key roles in preparing the next generation of workers, addressing labor shortages, and strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for hardworking Pennsylvanians to land good-paying jobs. The Shapiro Administration supports skills-based hiring, recognizing the value of every career path, whether it requires a college degree or not. In July, Governor Shapiro signed the bipartisan 2024-25 budget, which increases Pennsylvania's investments in vo-tech and Career and Technical Education (CTE) funding by $30 million over last year, and for the first time ever makes investments in nursing registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to help fill critical nursing positions across the Commonwealth.

Across Governor Shapiro’s first two budgets, the Administration has committed an additional $61 million to workforce development initiatives statewide, including apprenticeships, CTE, and vocational-technical programs.

Secretary Walker attended the Healthcare Careers & Apprenticeships Expo organized by Partner4Work – a local workforce development board that connects job seekers with career opportunities and helps employers find and retain skilled workers in Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh – and the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board (SCWDB), which serves Washington, Greene and Beaver counties.

“Healthcare offers a diverse array of rewarding career paths beyond the traditional roles of doctors and nurses” said SCWDB Director Ami Gatts. “From medical technologists to healthcare analytics, physical therapists to healthcare administrators, students have countless opportunities to make a meaningful impact. By exploring these varied professions, we can not only find fulfilling careers but also help address critical workforce shortages across the healthcare industry.”

The expo featured over 40 regional healthcare employers actively seeking talent.

“Partner4Work is proud to be a driving force in creating accessible, debt-free career paths in healthcare along with the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board,” said Rob Cherry, CEO of Partner4Work. “We are ensuring that students from our region, particularly those from communities underrepresented in the healthcare field, are connected with employers at today’s expo. In doing so, we’re addressing systemic barriers and building a future-ready workforce that empowers individuals and strengthens Pennsylvania’s healthcare industry.”

In collaboration with L&I, Partner4Work and the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board operate several PA CareerLink® locations, which help Pennsylvanians prepare for the job market and connect employers with qualified candidates. Participants can access a range of free services, including:

Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

Mock interviews

Job search and training assistance

Adult education classes and workshops

Career fairs

Referral services to partners

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



# # #