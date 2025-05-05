​Safety & Belonging

Get Help on Your Campus

Know how to contact Public Safety on and off your campus. If an incident is an emergency dial 911 immediately. For non-emergency safety concerns, reach out to any faculty or staff member and ask them to connect you with the proper channels to address safety concerns.

These apps focus on personal safety, emergency alerts, and quick communication options. Please check your mobile provider's app store for availability.

LiveSafe - Allows students report tips, share their location with friends, call campus police, and access emergency info.

Rave Guardian - Often integrated with campus systems; includes safety timers, emergency calls, and anonymous reporting.

Circle of 6 - Allows users to quickly alert six trusted contacts if they need help or a safe ride.

Noonlight - Sends emergency services your location with a single button press, even if you can’t speak.

SafeZone - Used by some campuses to connect directly with campus security and receive real-time alerts.

BSafe - Offers voice-activated SOS, live streaming to trusted contacts, and location sharing.

WanderSafe - Focuses on safe navigation with alerts and tools for travelers and students.

UrSafe - Includes hands-free voice activation and real-time location sharing with trusted contacts.

Campus Safety Resources for Students

Staying Safe on Campus Guide

The Clery Center produces a guide for Campus safety for families about where to find safety statistics, how to stay safe, and where to seek support.

It’s On Us

This national campaign seeks to inform every student of the threat of sexual assault on campus. The organization provides campus chapters and playbook resources for creating a campus culture of awareness and accountability.