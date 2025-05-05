Sign-Off Checklist

☐ The person trying to sign-off is listed as the Chief School Administrator on the Profile page of the OSTC report.

☐ The Chief School Administrator trying to sign-off has verified that the email listed on the Profile page of the OSTC Report is an exact match with what is listed in MyPDESuite.

The email must be an exact match or the system won’t be able to authenticate the user.

match or the system won’t be able to authenticate the user. Please check capital letters, spaces, special characters, .com/.org, etc. (Tsmith@abc.com and tsmith@abc.com would NOT be an exact match.) To check an email in MyPDESuite: Login to MyPDESuite. Click on ‘My Account’ along the top of the page. Check the email listed and if it doesn’t match what is listed on the Profile page, change it to be an exact match. Save the update.



Submission Checklist

☐ All pages of the report are complete. This is evident by all the circles on the report being green with checkmarks.