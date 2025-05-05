Sign-Off Checklist
☐ The person trying to sign-off is listed as the Chief School Administrator on the Profile page of the OSTC report.
☐ The Chief School Administrator trying to sign-off has verified that the email listed on the Profile page of the OSTC Report is an exact match with what is listed in MyPDESuite.
- The email must be an exact match or the system won’t be able to authenticate the user.
- Please check capital letters, spaces, special characters, .com/.org, etc. (Tsmith@abc.com and tsmith@abc.com would NOT be an exact match.)
- To check an email in MyPDESuite:
- Login to MyPDESuite.
- Click on ‘My Account’ along the top of the page.
- Check the email listed and if it doesn’t match what is listed on the Profile page, change it to be an exact match.
- Save the update.
- To check an email in MyPDESuite:
Submission Checklist
☐ All pages of the report are complete. This is evident by all the circles on the report being green with checkmarks.
☐ The person submitting the report has been assigned to OST Report in the ‘Admin’ tab of the FRCPP with ALL permissions.
Note: If you missed this step initially and added the report/permissions after it was completed, you will need to log out and log back so the system can update.