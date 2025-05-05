Supporting America’s School Infrastructure (SASI) Grant Program Resource Center

SASI Resource Center

The SASI Resource Center provides Pennsylvania school districts with practical resources, guidance, and information to support effective school facility planning, operations, and maintenance. Explore tools, funding opportunities, technical assistance, regulatory updates, best practices, and other resources designed to help districts address facility needs.

SASI Newsletter

The SASI Newsletter provides timely updates, practical resources, and valuable insights to support Pennsylvania school districts in addressing school facility needs. Each edition highlights facility planning, operations and maintenance, funding opportunities, regulatory updates, and best practices designed to help school leaders and facility professionals create safe, healthy, efficient, and well-maintained learning environments.

Funding Opportunities for LEAs

The purpose of this document is to provide school district leaders, facility directors, business managers, and administrators with a centralized reference for grants and funding opportunities that support school facility projects. This resource is intended to complement—not replace—a district's own funding research and strategic planning efforts. Districts should verify current program requirements, eligibility criteria, and application deadlines with each funding organization before submitting an application.

SASI Resource Booklet

The purpose of this booklet is to provide a comprehensive overview of key Pennsylvania state departments, including their roles, responsibilities, and available programs, services, and resources. It is designed to serve as a practical reference for stakeholders, school districts, and members of the public to better understand the functions of each department and identify the appropriate agency to contact for specific needs or concerns. By centralizing this information, the booklet aims to improve awareness of available supports, promote efficient communication, and assist users in navigating state government services more effectively.