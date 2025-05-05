The following content topics are consistent with best practice training guidelines in youth suicide prevention. These topics are designed to focus trainings with school personnel. It is not expected that any trainer would be able to cover all of the topics sufficiently within a 1-2 hour training window. Thus, this guideline is simply to serve as a resource for developing content specific to an individual school district’s needs. Trainers may combine topics to build a customized training length.

Each topic has a rationale explaining the value of including the content. Additionally, and importantly, each topic also includes a list of resources that have the best, most accurate information about that content. In most cases, these are the best practices resources in the field. Please do not deviate from these resources, as it is important to have a standard set of training material that is consistent with the most current information available from experts in youth suicide prevention. This resource document will be updated periodically when new information is available and deemed a best practice resource.

Finally, trainers are encouraged to include case scenarios whenever possible in trainings. Case scenarios allow educators to examine the application of new skills and techniques in practical ways. Case scenarios may include examples provided by the trainer that demonstrate any of the other content above and how it is resolved,or they may include case scenarios provided by the trainer where the educators then discuss how to resolve the cases and share their responses in groups.