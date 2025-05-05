Asian American Racial Justice Toolkit

This toolkit represents the work and thinking of 15 grassroots organizations with Asian American bases. All of the modules are designed to begin with people’s lived experiences, and to build structural awareness of why those experiences are happening, and how they are tied to the oppression of others. By highlighting the role of people’s resistance both past and present, the toolkit also seeks to build hope and a commitment to political struggle.

​ Beyond the Bi​nary (PDF)

This comprehensive toolkit was developed to support gender identity activism in schools. The toolkit was a collaborative project of the Gay-Straight Alliance Network, Transgender Law Center, a​nd the National Center for Lesbian Rights. School districts and individual schools may use this toolkit to understand topics such as: gender identity myths and facts, statistics, changing school policy and staff development.

​ Trauma-Sensitive S​chools Training Package

Trauma-Sensitive Training Package- Developed by the National Center on Safe and Supportive Learning Environments through the U.S. Department of Education. This package offers school and district administrators a framework and roadmap for adopting a trauma sensitive approach.

Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency School Safety and Secur​​​ity Committee Model Trauma-Informed Approach Plan: Guide (PDF)

The model trauma-informed approach plan is provided as part of Act 18 updates and required for schools who are applying for PCCD funding. While not required for all school entities, this plan provides supports and guidelines for adopting a trauma sensitive approach and systematically implementing trauma informed approaches.

School Health Assessment and Performance Health Evaluation System (SHAPE)

SHAPE is provided free through a collaboration between the National Center for School Mental Health and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. SHAPE provides districts a data driven focus on mapping comprehensive mental health services and aligning services through a multi-tiered process. Resources are provided as part of the system.

The Compassion Resilience Toolkit for Schools

This tool provides resources and supports on implementing self-care plans and systematically planning for the care of systems and individuals. Self- care for educators is vital during years when schools are "normal." During times of stress self-care is even more important. Ensuring that educators are addressing self-care in a personal and systematic manner to help them individually and make them feel more connected to the school systems.

PDE Bullying Prevention

The Pennsylvania Department of Education's Office for Safe Schools bullying prevention webpage contains resources for parents, educators, and professionals serving children and youth in school and out-of-school settings. The Bullying Prevention Consultation Line is provided, along with other web-based resources related to bullying.

PDE School Climate

School climate refers to the quality and character of school life, and is based on patterns of student, parent, and staff experiences and perceptions of school life. It also reflects norms, goals, values, interpersonal relationships, teaching and learning practices, and organizational structures, according to the National School Climate Center. This item provides resources that were compiled to assist schools with improving school climate, and were organized to be in alignment with a team-driven process that addresses climate as a component of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), or overall school improvement.

Project READY: Reimagining Equity & Access for Diverse Youth – A free online professional development curriculum (unc.edu)

This site hosts a series of free, online professional development modules for school and public youth services librarians, library administrators, and others interested in improving their knowledge about race and racism, racial equity, and culturally sustaining pedagogy. The primary focus of the Project READY curriculum is on improving relationships with, services to, and resources for youth of color and Native youth.