Family/Community Engagement

U.S. Department of Education English Learner Toolkit (PDF)

Chapter 10 of this toolkit, Tools and Resources for Ensuring Meaningful Communication with Limited English Proficient Parents, describes the requirements for districts to communicate with families of English learners, as updated in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The chapter also includes strategies for school leaders to integrate English learner families into school culture, along with interpretation and translation resources for districts.

Bringing Attendance Home Toolkit Attendance Works

This toolkit includes research on engaging families with attendance issues, materials to share with families, and interactive exercises to facilitate conversations about attendance.

Engaging ELL Families through Community Partnerships

How can schools develop strategic relationships with community partners? Which issues are best addressed through a community partnership? Learn more from the strategies below. These strategies appear in Engaging ELL Families: Twenty Strategies for School Leaders.

How to Provide Social-Emotional Support for ELL Students

Learn more about strategies that individual educators and schools can use to support immigrant students, help address stress and anxiety, and create a respectful classroom environment discussions related to immigration. These strategies are part of the Colorín Colorado resource guide, How to Support Immigrant Students and Families: Strategies for Schools and Early Childhood Programs.

Family-School Partnerships: An Essential Component of Student Achievement (PDF)

Sandra Christenson et.al. detail the importance of family-school partnerships and its impact on the overall school community and academic achievement.

Supporting Students from Military Families (PDF)

Eric Rossen and Courtney D. Carter describe methods to support students who come from military families. This covers stages of military deployment as well as recommendations specifically for schools.

Supporting Students with Incarcerated Parents (PDF)

Eric Rossen describes recommendations for educators in supporting children of incarcerated parents. It discusses methods of engaging, as well as consideration of re-entry of the parent to the family following release.

Children and Families of the Incarcerated F​act Sheet (PDF)

The growing number of children with an incarcerated parent represents one of the most significant collateral consequences of the record prison population in the U.S.

Incarcerated Fathers Library and Biblioteca sobre hijos de padres encarcelados – En castellano

This Library contains a number of pamphlets that contain helpful information for incarcerated fathers and those that serve them. Topics include how to prepare a child for a prison visit to how to tell a child that their father is incarcerated.

The Challenges of Homelessness (PDF)

Tory Cox describes methods of supporting children from homeless families. For example, you can contact your child's teacher if you have questions, or you may be invited to events at the school. These resources describe how you can build a relationship with your child's school.

Raising Bilingual Kids

One of the greatest gifts you can give your child is the gift of two (or more!) languages. Being bilingual is good for your child's brain, makes communication with grandparents and relatives easier, and is an advantage for finding jobs in the future. To learn more, see our resources for ideas on raising bilingual children at www.colorincolorado.org.

Family Guides: Supporting Learning in 2020-21

These guides provide information on the most important things students should be learning, and how to reinforce learning with everyday activities, tips for talking to teachers, and online resources.

​

