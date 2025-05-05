The Importance of Being PREPaRED

PREPaRED

The PREPaRE Model, 3rd Edition training, developed by the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP), provides a comprehensive overview of school crisis planning and response. The NASP PREPaRE model is a continuum that is flexible to the nature of the crisis and the unique culture and context of each school. PREPaRE emphasizes that members of a school crisis response team must be involved in this hierarchical and sequential set of activities spanning the five mission phases of a crisis: prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery.