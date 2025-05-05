Reporting and Funding Guidelines

Reporting



To log-in to eGrants, go to MyPDESuite.

The application is accessible under Teaching and Learning Support with the heading Ready to Learn in Grants Management/Grant Applications.

The school entity’s RTL plan, as entered in the eGrants application, will include the following:

1. Selection of the strategies for which the grant funds will be used and identification of whether the grant funds will be used to “establish”, “maintain”, or “expand” the programs or activities;

2. A budget amount for each strategy selected in the appropriate column;

3. A brief description of the programs or activities indicating how the grant funds will be used in the selected strategy;

4. A verification that all above requirements have been filled in; and

5. Acknowledgement of the Workers Protection Form.

Use of RTL funding

Foundation and Adequacy Supplement

The statute includes uses relating to proven practices that are acceptable expenditures of RTL funds using the Foundation (school districts, charter schools) and Adequacy Supplement (qualifying school districts) allocations. The PDE website provides a summary of practices and information relating to the eGrants submission process. For the complete language, please see School Code section 2599.6.



Tax Equity Supplement

The statute includes uses relating to tax relief and debt reduction for qualifying school districts. The PDE website provides information relating to eGrants.