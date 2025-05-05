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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    School Finances

    ​AFR Data Files

    Pursuant to the PA Public School Code, Pennsylvania public local education agencies (school districts, career and technology centers, charter schools) are required to file an annual financial report (AFR) with the PA Department of Education.

     AFRs are due in October following the end of the fiscal year.  

    New data files are posted online annually in April. 

    Latest school year available:  2024-2025

    Summary-Level AFR Data
    AFR data files containing summary-level expenditure, revenue, and local tax data.

    Detailed AFR Data
    Detailed or frequently requested AFR data not available in the files listed above. Data files include multi-year histories of revenues, object-level expenditures, general fund balance, and indebtedness.  ​​ 

    For additional information, please visit our Contact Information page.