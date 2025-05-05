AFRs are due in October following the end of the fiscal year.

New data files are posted online annually in April.

Latest school year available: 2024-2025

Summary-Level AFR Data

AFR data files containing summary-level expenditure, revenue, and local tax data.

Detailed AFR Data

Detailed or frequently requested AFR data not available in the files listed above. Data files include multi-year histories of revenues, object-level expenditures, general fund balance, and indebtedness. ​​

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