Financial Data Elements

Aid ratio is the general term for three numerical values - market value aid ratio (MV AR), personal income aid ratio (PI AR), and market value/personal income aid ratio (MV/PI AR) - calculated in accordance with Section 2501(14), (14.1), and (14.2) of the School Code. Various state subsidies use aid ratios in their calculations. The MV/PI AR represents the relative wealth (market value and income), in relation to the state average, for each pupil in a school district.

The MV AR is used in the following subsidies: Pupil Transportation Subsidy and Authority Rentals and Sinking Fund Requirements; the MV/PI AR is used in all other state subsidies that require an aid ratio. In addition, the MV/PI AR is used in the calculation of the Act 1 adjusted index for each school district.

The permanent Capital Account Reimbursement Fraction (CARF) is used in the Authority Rentals and Sinking Fund Requirements Subsidy.

New aid ratios files are posted annually during the summer following PDE receipt of component data. Revised aid ratio files are posted only when data significantly change.