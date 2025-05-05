The vehicle, mileage, and pupil data is used to calculate the Pupil Transportation and Nonpublic and Charter School Pupil Transportation subsidies.
Included on this web site are instructions for completing the web-based data collection forms as well as general information regarding the provision of pupil transportation and the calculation of the subsidies.
School Code and Regulations
Various sections of the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949 and the Regulations of the State Board of Education address provision of and reimbursement for pupil transportation. Of particular interest are: School Code Section 1361, which addresses the provision of transportation services for public and nonpublic school pupils; Section 1362, which sets the maximum walking distance to a school bus stop; Section 2541, which provides for state payment toward pupil transportation costs; and Section 2509.3, which provides for supplementary payment for nonpublic school pupil transportation.
Additionally, State Board Regulations Section 23.4 outlines the responsibilities of the school district board of directors and Section 23.5 states who is eligible for transportation.
IU Special Education Transportation Financial
Forms and Instructions
PDE-2095, IU Transportation Budget (Excel), due July 1
PDE-2099, IU Transportation Fiscal Report (Excel), due September 15
eTRAN Application Instructions
School districts, career and technology centers, and intermediate units must provide the Department of Education with detailed information about the pupil transportation services they provide. This information is used to determine the amount of subsidy each school district receives.
- Register for and Access the eTran Application
- eTran Home Page (PDF)
- PDE-1049 End-of-Year Transportation Forms (PDF)
- PDE-2089 Summary of Pupils Transported (PDF)
- PDE-2090 IU Proration Schedule and Expenditure Data (PDF)
- PDE-2091 AVTS Proration Schedule (PDF)
- Upload End-of-Year Data (PDF)
- Certification of Transportation Operations (PDF)
- Certification of Intent to Provide Pupil Transportation Services (PDF)
- Reports (PDF)
Pupil Transportation Subsidies
Various subsidy-related web pages and documents are available to 1) assist LEAs in providing accurate and timely reports to PDE and 2) estimate pupil transportation subsidies.
- 2023-24 eTran data (Excel)
- 2022-23 eTran data (Excel)
- 2021-22 eTran data (Excel)
- 2020-21 and older (FTP)