School Breakfast Engagement Ideas

No Kid Hungry School Breakfast Fact Sheet and Tips: https://www.nokidhungry.org/sites/default/files/pdfs/school-breakfast-program-factsheet.pdf
Engagement Ideas for Schools:
- Breakfast Buddies: Invite local community groups like local police or fire fighters to help serve breakfast on designated days.
- Superintendents and other administrative staff help serve breakfast or eat breakfast and interact with students during special days.
- Implement a grab-and-go, breakfast cart, or kiosk system where students can quickly pick up a pre-packaged breakfast on their way to the classroom.
- Utilize automated vending machines that dispense healthy breakfast options within the school premises.
- Peer Breakfast Program: Train and empower older students to assist with serving breakfast to their peers, motivating a sense of responsibility and community engagement (For example, consider utilizing clubs like Interact or National Honor Society).