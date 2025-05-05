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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Governor's School Breakfast Challenge

    School Breakfast Engagement Ideas

    No Kid Hungry School Breakfast Fact Sheet and Tips: https://www.nokidhungry.org/sites/default/files/pdfs/school-breakfast-program-factsheet.pdf  

    Engagement Ideas for Schools:

    • Breakfast Buddies: Invite local community groups like local police or fire fighters to help serve breakfast on designated days.
    • Superintendents and other administrative staff help serve breakfast or eat breakfast and interact with students during special days.
    • Implement a grab-and-go, breakfast cart, or kiosk system where students can quickly pick up a pre-packaged breakfast on their way to the classroom.
    • Utilize automated vending machines that dispense healthy breakfast options within the school premises.
    • Peer Breakfast Program: Train and empower older students to assist with serving breakfast to their peers, motivating a sense of responsibility and community engagement (For example, consider utilizing clubs like Interact or National Honor Society). 