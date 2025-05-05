Contracting with a Food Service Management Company (FSMC)

Evaluation committee awards points to FSMC proposals and makes written, objective evaluations and recommendations. Evaluation forms are required to be submitted to DFN.

Email the updated RFP and Adobe Forms, along with the additional bid documents, per the instructions included with the appropriate RFP, to RA-FSMC@pa.gov. DFN will review the contract. DFN will contact the SFA if anything needs to be clarified or revised. Once the contract is satisfactory to DFN, the RFP will be initialed on each page by DFN staff in blue ink, then returned to the SFA.