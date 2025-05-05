Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Annual ESSA Report Cards

    Annual Meaningful Differentiation

    Per Pupil Expenditures

    Educator Equity

    Rates at which students in high v. low poverty schools are served by experienced and in-field educators.

    • Inexperienced – Number and percentage of teachers or administrators with three years or less experience in education.
    • Out-of-field - Number and percentage of teachers teaching a subject or grade for which they are not fully certified.
    • Emergency Certified – Number and percentage of teachers teaching a subject or grade for which they are not fully certified and possess an Emergency Certification.

    School Improvement Funds

    List of LEAs and schools that received School Improvement Grants, authorized under section 1003(g) of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, and the interventions implemented with such funds.​​​

    Other Data Sources

    For more information please email RA-EDFutureReadyPA@pa.gov.