Annual ESSA Report Cards
- 2025 ESSA Report Card
- 2024 ESSA Report Card
- 2023 ESSA Report Card
- 2022 ESSA Report Card
- 2021 ESSA Report Card
- 2020 ESSA Report Card
- 2019 ESSA Report Card
- 2018 ESSA Report Card
Annual Meaningful Differentiation
- 2025 Annual Meaningful Differentiation (AMD) (Excel File) - Multiple Year Combined Data for 2024-2025 designations for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (A-TSI) and Single Year Data for 2024-2025 designations for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
- 2024 Annual Meaningful Differentiation (AMD) (Excel File) - Single Year Data for 2023-2024 designations for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
- 2023 Annual Meaningful Differentiation (AMD) (Excel File) - Single Year Data for 2022-2023 designations for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
- 2022 Annual Meaningful Differentiation (AMD) (Excel file) - Multiple Year Combined Data for 2021-2022 designations for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (A-TSI) and Single Year Data for 2021-2022 designations for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)
- 2019 Annual Meaningful Differentiation (AMD) (.csv file) - Single Year Data for 2018-2019 designations for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI)”
- 2018 Annual Meaningful Differentiation (AMD) (.csv file)- Multiple Year Combined Data for 2017-2018 designations, including Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (A-TSI)
Per Pupil Expenditures
- 2023-2024 Per Pupil Expenditures (Excel)
- 2022-2023 Per Pupil Expenditures (Excel)
- 2021-2022 Per Pupil Expenditures (Excel)
- 2020-2021 Per Pupil Expenditures (Excel)
- 2019-2020 Per Pupil Expenditures (Excel)
- 2018-2019 Per Pupil Expenditures (Excel)
Educator Equity
Rates at which students in high v. low poverty schools are served by experienced and in-field educators.
- Inexperienced – Number and percentage of teachers or administrators with three years or less experience in education.
- Out-of-field - Number and percentage of teachers teaching a subject or grade for which they are not fully certified.
- Emergency Certified – Number and percentage of teachers teaching a subject or grade for which they are not fully certified and possess an Emergency Certification.
- 2024 Educator Equity (Excel)
- 2023 Educator Equity (Excel)
- 2022 Educator Equity (Excel)
- 2021 Educator Equity (Excel)
- 2020 Educator Equity (Excel) - Out-of-field and Emergency Certified are core Content courses only
School Improvement Funds
List of LEAs and schools that received School Improvement Grants, authorized under section 1003(g) of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, and the interventions implemented with such funds.
- 2025 School Improvement Funds (Excel)
- 2024 School Improvement Funds (Excel)
Other Data Sources
For more information please email RA-EDFutureReadyPA@pa.gov.