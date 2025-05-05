In the Fall of 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) released the first edition of the Future Ready PA Index, a comprehensive progress report that provides parents and community members with easy-to-understand information about Pennsylvania schools and student success.

At the end of 2019, PDE will report additional state, local education agency (LEA), school, and student group-level data via the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) State Report Card. The ESSA State Report Card will be accessible via the Future Ready PA Index and will be updated as new data elements become available.

PDE's ESSA Report Card is designed to provide education leaders and all stakeholders with additional data on student outcomes and equity considerations. The inaugural edition of the Report Card is based on information available for reporting in the 2017-18 school year.

ESSA requires that each state track data and hold schools and LEAs accountable for the performance of the following student groups: economically disadvantaged students, children with disabilities, English learners, and students from major racial and ethnic groups (Asian, Black, Hispanic, Multi-Racial, NA or AK Native, Native HI or Other Pacific Islander, and White).



For more information please email RA-EDFutureReadyPA@pa.gov.