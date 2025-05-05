Introduction

The school-based ACCESS program (SBAP) was created in 1965 through Title XIX of the Social Security Act. Medicaid is the state and federal government program that provides health care coverage for eligible individuals, including low-income individuals and individuals with disabilities. The Medicare Catastrophic Coverage Act has amended Title XIX, by providing that payment through the Medicaid program is not prohibited because such “services are included in the child’s individualized education program established pursuant to Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Act." (Social Security Act § 1903c [42 U.S.C. 1396b(c)]).

The SBAP permits a Local Education Agency (LEA) to receive reimbursement for health-related services, provided to Medical Assistance enrolled children, under 21 years of age, as documented in an Individual Education Program (IEP).

Reimbursement Procedures



Funds that are reimbursed from the federal Medicaid School-Based ACCESS Program for direct health related services are kept in LEA specific accounts at the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). Each LEA is able to verify its ACCESS fund balance by accessing the Financial Accounting Information (FAI) System.

To receive these funds, each LEA must request the funds by completing a digital copy of

PDE-352 form and submitting it to the Bureau of Special Education (BSE) electronically by email to RA-EDSBAPFUNDING@pa.gov. The PDE-352 form may be accessed at the following link: School Based ACCESS Program (PDF).

Completed forms can be submitted by email to: RA-EDSBAPFUNDING@pa.gov.

The chief administrative officer must sign the PDE-352 form. The form is a request for reimbursement dollars for direct service claiming, which may be used to support the education of any special education student, not only those who are Medicaid eligible.

A general description of the items or services purchased, and their effect on the special education program, should be included in a cover letter, or the narrative section of the PDE-352. The name and contact information of the individual, who is completing the PDE-352, should be included on the form. Copies of invoices or purchase orders should not be included with the PDE-352 form. BSE personnel recommend the submission of PDE-352 forms on a quarterly or monthly basis to maintain the balance of the LEAs ACCESS account below $500,000.00. After the PDE-352 form has been received and approved by BSE personnel, the PDE-352 is sent to the Comptroller's office for processing. Funds are transferred electronically to the LEAs local bank account approximately two months after the request is received by BSE.

Ineligible School-Based ACCESS Expenditures (examples, not an exhaustive list)