​​​Funding and Fiscal Guidelines

Policy/Regulations
IDEA-B Grant Application
- 2026-2027 IDEA-B Grant Application (PDF)
- FYY 2026 Fiscal Information (Excel)
- 2025-2026 IDEA-B Grant Application (PDF)
- FYY 2025 Fiscal Information (Excel)
- 2024-2025 IDEA-B Grant Application (PDF)
- FFY 2024 Fiscal Information (Excel)
- 2023-24 IDEA-B Grant Award Notification 6-30-2023 (PDF)
- Approved 2023 IDEA-B Application (PDF)
- Approved 2022 IDEA-B Application (PDF)
- Approved 2021 IDEA-B Application (PDF)
- Approved 2020 IDEA-B Application (PDF)
- Approved 2019 IDEA-B Application (PDF)
- Approved 2018 IDEA-B Application (PDF)
- 2019-2020 IDEA-B Grant Award Notification (PDF)
- 2020-2021 IDEA-B Grant Award Notification 6-30-20 (PDF)
- 2020-2021 IDEA-B Grant Award Notification 10-01-20 (PDF)
Funding Sources
Grants
ACCESS System
Pennsylvania Special Education Appropriation (State Funds)
LEA Model Policies and Procedures
Under the regulatory provisions of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Part B (IDEA-B), to be eligible for funds the Local Educational Agency (LEA) must, among many things, demonstrate to the satisfaction of the State Education Agency (SEA) that it meets the conditions in §§300.101 through 300.163, and §§300.165—300.174. The conditions under §300.220 require the LEAs to have in effect policies, procedures, and programs that are consistent with the State policies and procedures established under §§ 300.101 through 300.163, and §§300.165—300.174. The Board approved LEA Policies and Procedures must be on file with the Department of Education. This current model of LEA Policies and Procedures is formatted to facilitate future modifications of the policies and procedures. Modifications to the IDEA Policies and Procedures may be necessary to ensure compliance with Part 300, if: (1) The provisions of the IDEA or the implementing regulations are amended; (2) There is a new interpretation of the IDEA by Federal or State courts; or (3) There is an official finding of noncompliance with Federal or State law or regulations.
- 2018 LEA Submission Statement for LEA Policies and Procedures (PDF)
- 2023 IDEA B LEA Policies and Procedures (PDF)
Program and Fiscal Guidelines
State Funded Programs
- Special Education Use of Core Funds Guidelines (PDF)
- 2023-2024 Keystone Telepresence Education Grant Guidelines (PDF)
Federal Funded Programs
- Instructions for Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act Provisions (PDF)
- 2020-21 ARP ESSER Grant Guidelines (PDF)
- 2024-2025 IDEA-B Section 611 Approved Private Schools Guidelines (PDF)
- 2024-2025 IDEA-B Section 611 School Age Program, Administrative and Fiscal Guidelines (PDF)
- 2024-2025 IDEA-B Section 611 Support and Direct Services Guidelines (PDF)
- 2024-2025 IDEA-B Department of Corrections Education Guidelines (PDF)
- IU Board Approval for Increase in Component 2 Allocation (PDF)
- TaC Personnel Guidelines (PDF)
- School District Notice of Adoption (PDF)
- Charter School Notice of Adoption (PDF)
IDEA Interagency Committee
IDEA meeting dates for 2026
Meetings to be held Virtually (Microsoft TEAMS – login provided on Agenda) on Thursdays at 2:00 P.M. on the following dates:
January 15, 2026 - CANCELLED
March 26, 2026
May 14, 2026 - CANCELLED
July 23, 2026 - CANCELLED
September 17, 2026
November 19, 2026
Interagency Committee Meeting Agenda
Microsoft Teams: Meeting ID: 228 566 487 694 8, Passcode: qM9oY7vF
Dial in by phone +1 267-332-8737,93915384# United States, Philadelphia
Phone conference ID: 939 153 84#
Recording this meeting requires the consent of all participants. Automatic transcription and AI tools may not be used to transcribe, summarize, or annotate meetings with Commonwealth employees or contractors. If such a tool is detected, it must be disabled; otherwise, Commonwealth employees must leave the meeting.
Privacy and security (PDF)
Date: September 17, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Place: Virtual on TEAMS
I. CALL TO ORDER
- Introduction of attendees and establish a quorum.
II. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- March 26, 2026 (May 14, 2026, and July 23, 2026, meetings were cancelled)
III. OLD BUSINESS
IV. NEW BUSINESS
- Discussion of meeting dates for calendar year 2027
- Additional discussion as directed by the participants
V. PUBLIC COMMENT
VI. ACTION ITEMS
- Vote on meeting dates for calendar year 2027
VII. ADJOURN MEETING
- Next scheduled, virtual meeting will be November 19, 2026, at 2 p.m.