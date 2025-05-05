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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Special Education

    ​​​Funding and Fiscal Guidelines

    The content covers funding and fiscal guidelines for special education in Pennsylvania, detailing the sources of funding such as IDEA-B and state appropriations. It includes LEA policies and procedures, as well as state and federal program guidelines. The page also provides information on the IDEA Interagency Committee, including its meeting schedule and agenda.

    Funding Sources

    Grants

    ACCESS System

    Pennsylvania Special Education Appropriation (State Funds)

    LEA Model Policies and Procedures

    Under the regulatory provisions of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Part B (IDEA-B), to be eligible for funds the Local Educational Agency (LEA) must, among many things, demonstrate to the satisfaction of the State Education Agency (SEA) that it meets the conditions in §§300.101 through 300.163, and §§300.165—300.174. The conditions under §300.220 require the LEAs to have in effect policies, procedures, and programs that are consistent with the State policies and procedures established under §§ 300.101 through 300.163, and §§300.165—300.174. The Board approved LEA Policies and Procedures must be on file with the Department of Education. This current model of LEA Policies and Procedures is formatted to facilitate future modifications of the policies and procedures. Modifications to the IDEA Policies and Procedures may be necessary to ensure compliance with Part 300, if: (1) The provisions of the IDEA or the implementing regulations are amended; (2) There is a new interpretation of the IDEA by Federal or State courts; or (3) There is an official finding of noncompliance with Federal or State law or regulations.

    Program and Fiscal Guidelines

    State Funded Programs

    Federal Funded Programs

    IDEA Interagency Committee

    IDEA meeting dates for 2026

    Meetings to be held Virtually (Microsoft TEAMS – login provided on Agenda) on Thursdays at 2:00 P.M. on the following dates:

    January 15, 2026 - CANCELLED
    March 26, 2026
    May 14, 2026 - CANCELLED 
    July 23, 2026 - CANCELLED
    September 17, 2026
    November 19, 2026

    Interagency Committee Meeting Agenda

    Microsoft Teams: Meeting ID: 228 566 487 694 8, Passcode: qM9oY7vF
    Dial in by phone +1 267-332-8737,93915384# United States, Philadelphia
    Phone conference ID: 939 153 84#

    Recording this meeting requires the consent of all participants. Automatic transcription and AI tools may not be used to transcribe, summarize, or annotate meetings with Commonwealth employees or contractors. If such a tool is detected, it must be disabled; otherwise, Commonwealth employees must leave the meeting.

    Privacy and security (PDF)

    Date: September 17, 2026
    Time: 2:00 p.m.
    Place: Virtual on TEAMS

    I. CALL TO ORDER

    • Introduction of attendees and establish a quorum.

    II. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

    • March 26, 2026 (May 14, 2026, and July 23, 2026, meetings were cancelled)

    III. OLD BUSINESS

    IV. NEW BUSINESS

    • Discussion of meeting dates for calendar year 2027
    • Additional discussion as directed by the participants

    V. PUBLIC COMMENT

    VI. ACTION ITEMS

    • Vote on meeting dates for calendar year 2027

    VII. ADJOURN MEETING

    • Next scheduled, virtual meeting will be November 19, 2026, at 2 p.m.