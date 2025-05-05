School districts and charter schools must report the number of students with disabilities for which expenditures fall in one of five categories. The categories will be 1A, 1B, 2, 3A, and 3B for the 2024-2025 school year. The dollar amounts for these categories are as follows:

Category Dollar Amount 1A $1.00 - $5,802.63 1B $5,802.64 - $31,685.98 2 $31,685.99 - $63,371.95 3A $63,371.96 - $9,5057.99 3B $95,058.00 and over

The PIMS manual volume 2, appendix AJ for 2025-2026 will also be updated to reflect the dollar amounts to be reported.

Act 16 Guidelines

Act 16 2024-2025 Report (PDF)

Act 16 2023-2024 Report (PDF)

Act 16 202​2-2023 Report (PDF)

Act 16 Secretary Memo 2022-23​ (PDF)



Act 16 2021-2022 Report (PDF)

Act 16 Secretary Memo (PDF)



For additional information, please contact:

Barry J Frank

717-783-6762 | barfrank@pa.gov